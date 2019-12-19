ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 19-28
Annual Miniatures Show featuring more than 40 works by artists from this region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 19-31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty; and oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
DEC. 19-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 19-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of plein air watercolor and oil paintings by the late Leo Ames, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 19-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 19-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
JAN. 7-FEB. 26
“Fabulous Fabrics,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
DEC. 19
True Story Book Group discussion of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Bowling Tournament to benefit Twin River Special Olympics WA, 5-8 p.m., Lancer Lanes, 1250 Bridge St., Clarkston. Cost: $30 (includes lane fees, pizza and soda). Registration: at Lancer Lanes or online at impact.sowa.org/bowlingforgold.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
FOOD & DRINK
JAN. 18
2020 Greencreek Crab Feed & Dance, Greencreek Hall, 1062 Greencreek Road. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Menu: warm or cold crab, or barbecue tri-tip, and sides. The Senders will play live music for the dance to follow dinner. Event is put on by the St. Anthony Society and Greencreek Hall.
KIDS & FAMILIES
DEC. 20
Salsa dancing, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 633 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $4.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
Family roller skate with Santa and Rolling Hills Derby Dames roller derby team, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $5-$7.
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Potatohead. Caller: Joseph Erhard-Hudson. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children. Members of Potatohead are John Watkinson on whistles, Lisa O’Leary on hammered dulcimer, Paul Smith on fiddle and Dave Roon on flute and bouzouki.
MOVIES
JAN. 11 AND 13
“Wozzeck,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 11 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
JAN. 14
“Napoleon Dynamite” (PG, 2004), 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 25 AND 27
“Akhnaten,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
FEB. 1 AND 3
“Porgy and Bess,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MUSIC
DEC. 19
The Singing Mailman, Larry Dahlberg, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Music in the Stacks with guitarist Steve Mattoon of Lewiston, 3 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
Diego, guitarist specializing in Brazilian bossa nova, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 20
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Mimi Perez, Christmas music on harp, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Palouse Forro Experience, Brazilian jazz, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 21
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Gary Gemberling and Kathleen Gemberling of Walla Walla, jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Students from Kelli Barham Voice Studio, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Brad Parsons, 8 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $5.
Izzy Burns & the Anders, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 28
Backroad Jammers, 7-9 p.m., Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Idaho County Orchestra, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude chapel, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Reception will follow.
DEC. 31
Dash, Willy Jay Tracy and Sultry Swine, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Ruff Kutt, 7 p.m., Eagles Lodge, 1310 Main St., Lewiston. Bite-size steak dinner begins at 5 p.m. Cost: $12/person. Proceeds benefit the Northwest Children’s Home, and event put on by the Nez Perce Eagles Auxiliary No. 631.
Open mic, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
JAN. 2
Bart Budwig of Enterprise, Ore., (album release) and Trego of Spokane, 9 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JAN. 7
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 14
Guest recital with David Riley on piano and Jasper Wood on violin, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com.
JAN. 17
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Yoon-Wha Roh, pianist, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 18
“Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” tribute concert by David Brighton and band, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
JAN. 21
James Carter, graduate student saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 24
Connor Tayon, student bass clarinet recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
“A Triangle of Love: Robert, Clara and Johannes” by Cantiamo, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The WSU faculty vocal ensemble is comprised of Julie Anne Wieck (soprano), Lori Wiest (mezzo-soprano), Christopher Nakielski (tenor) and Aaron Agulay (baritone) with Elena Panchenko and Catherine Anderson on piano. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
JAN. 25
The Resolectrics, 9 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JAN. 28
University of Idaho faculty recital with Jason Johnston on horn, Catherine Anderson on piano and the Vandal Horn Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Duncan Titus, graduate student tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 31
Equinox, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
FEB. 4
Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, University of Idaho faculty saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hamption School of Music.Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 8
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students; $12/ages 12-18; free/ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org
FEB. 11
James Reid, University of Idaho faculty guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 20
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 17): Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
JAN. 16-23
2020 Martin Luther King Program, Washington State University, Pullman. (Full schedule may be found online at mlk.wsu.edu.) Events (all on WSU campus) include:
Jan. 16
6 p.m. — “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961), movie, Compton Union Building auditorium.
Jan. 17
12:10 p.m. — “Suppressed: The Fight to Vote,” documentary followed by panel discussion, Elmina White Honors Hall lounge.
Jan. 20
2 p.m. — “Interfaith Panel: Place of Mindfulness in World Religions,” panel discussion, Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center.
Jan. 21
6 p.m. — “The Last Man in San Francisco,” movie, CUB auditorium.
Jan. 22
5 p.m. — “True Justice,” documentary, Room 203, Center for Undergraduate Education.
Jan. 23
Noon — “Pizza & Politics,” featuring W. Kamau Bell and Richard Elger, discussion, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall.
6:30 p.m. — MLK Community Celebration with keynote speaker, W. Kamau Bell, Junior and Senior ballrooms, CUB.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 20
Solstice Hike and Celebration, 1 p.m., Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute Nature Center, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow.
DEC. 21
Winter Solstice Jaunt, 11 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow.
STAGE
DEC. 20
“The Man Who Came to Dinner,” radio show adaptation staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: Safari Pearl, Moscow or online at www.moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
FEB. 13-16, 19-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 19-21, and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.