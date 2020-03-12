ART & EXHIBITS
MARCH 12-14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“The Disquietness in Healthcare,” paintings in acrylic and watercolor by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
MARCH 12-JUNE 12
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of abstract paintings by David Smestad of Pullman, One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
MARCH 12-28
Exhibit of photographs by MaryNell Holden of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. March 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
MARCH 12-29
“Celebrating the Spring Equinox,” works by metal sculptor Shelly Gilmore of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Reception: 1-3 p.m. March 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
MARCH 12-APRIL 3
“Jazz Hands,” exhibit of artists’ interpretations of the hand’s response to the call of music, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 12-APRIL 5
“We’ve Got the Blues!” Community Art Show, Hallway Gallery, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 12-APRIL 11
“Four Old Guys Walk Into a Gallery,” works by Moscow artists Jim Loney, Jim Gale, Scott Plummer and Peter Vincent, University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
MARCH 12-APRIL 27
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of prints of acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
MARCH 12-APRIL 29
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Reception: 5-6 p.m. March 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
MARCH 12-APRIL 30
Exhibit of paintings in watercolor, pastel and acrylic by Franceen Hermanson and Barney Saneholtz, both of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm Insurance, 318 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“The Miniature Bouquets: Photographic Floral Portraits,” exhibit of works by Andrea Marcussen of Potlatch, Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.
MARCH 13-APRIL 8
Works by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
MARCH 14-15
March Artisan Madness Art Show and Sale, presented by the Salmon River Art Guild, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., White Bird Recreation Center (old grade school).
MARCH 28-29
“Ephemeral,” works by more than 10 artists from around the region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
MARCH 31-MAY 9
“Master of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition,” works by Washington State University MFA candidates Kelsey Baker, Mohsen Bchir, Azzah Sultan, Chadchom Cheskhun, Richie Masias, Harry Mestyanek and Qarthian, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Reception: 6-8 p.m. April 3. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
APRIL 25-26
35th annual Seaport Quilters Guild Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 26, Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St. Admission: $5.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
MARCH 20
True Story, nonfiction book club, discussion of “The Distance Between Us” by Reyna Grande, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
MARCH 26
Book Night, discussion of “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
MARCH 28
Dana Lohrey of Lewiston, author of “Way Stations and Rest Stops on the Elk City Wagon Road” and “Dixie, Idaho,” 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
MARCH 30
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Maid” by Stephanie Land, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
APRIL 1
Second annual Poetry Relay, readings by six poets, 5:30 p.m., Moscow City Council chambers, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St.
APRIL 4
D.J. Lee, author of “Remote: Finding Home in the Bitterroots,” signing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
K.F. Johnson, author of “Life With Brody,” signing, 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
MARCH 13
Demonstrations and Q&A by members of the Seaport Quilters Guild, 2-3 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser, 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Event includes buffet dinner, drawings, silent and live auctions, and beverages available for purchase. Cost: $30. Register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by emailing nwhope@gmail.com and requesting a registration form. Sponsored by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope with proceeds going to assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
MARCH 14
Cabin Fever Spin-In, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features spinning demonstrations, drawings and vendors. Cost: $2.
MARCH 15
Annual Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program, 4 p.m., Garfield Middle School cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Admission: $10.
MARCH 29
Lewis-Clark Model Train Club ninth annual swap meet, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $5 regular price, free/ages 11 and younger with paying adult.
APRIL 30
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley’s 13th annual Breakfast for Kids, 7 a.m., River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Donations accepted to provide operating support, and membership and program scholarships for disadvantaged youth.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MARCH 21 AND APRIL 18
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
APRIL 4
Moscow Spring Fayre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds events center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features sale of handcrafted food and goods. Food vendors also will be available.
APRIL 18
Annual Moscow Hemp Fest, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
APRIL 24-26
Annual Art Under the Elms crafts fair, noon-7 p.m., April 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26, Lewis-Clark State College campus, Lewiston. Cost: $4.
Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo, Asotin.
MAY 2-3
47th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
MAY 23
Mayfair Art Fair, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Living Heritage Church, 2534 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston.
FOOD & DRINK
MARCH 13
Fish fry, 5-7 p.m., Eagles Aerie No. 631, 1310 Main St., Lewiston. Menu: talipia, coleslaw, fries and dessert. Cost: $8. Money raised will benefit the Lewiston Eagles scholarship fund.
MARCH 13-14
Gina Quesenberry Foundation Wine-Fest, 7 p.m. March 13 and 5:30 p.m. March 14, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $40-$100.
MARCH 14
28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Menu: egg and sausage casserole, pancakes, desserts, beverages. Cost: $8/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
Spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m., International Order of Oddfellows Hall, Clearwater. Menu: spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Cost: by donation. Event is fundraiser to benefit the Clearwater Quick Response Unit.
MARCH 15
Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. All-you-can-eat menu: sausage, pancakes, eggs. Cost: $9/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, $24/immediate family.
MARCH 21
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School 40th annual Steak and Wine Dinner & Auction, Colton Gun Club. 5-11:30 p.m. — bar open; 5:30-8 p.m. — prime rib dinner; 6-11:30 p.m. — casino; 8:30-10:30 p.m. live auction. Cost: $40/regular price, $35/before Feb. 28. Tickets: online at sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner.
MARCH 22
Juliaetta-Kendrick Spring Firefighters Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Juliaetta Elementary School cafeteria. Menu: pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, hash brown casserole and beverages. Cost: $9.
APRIL 4
Latah Trail Foundation biennial dinner and auction, University Inn Best Western Plus, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. 5 p.m. — social hour with no-host bar and silent auction; 6:30 p.m. — dinner; 7:30 p.m. — live auction. Cost: $55. Tickets: www.latahtrailfoundation.org/dinnerauction/
APRIL 17
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
KIDS & FAMILIES
MARCH 13
2020 Spring Fling Dance, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
MARCH 21
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Under the Wire; caller: Seth Richards. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
APRIL 17
Salsa Dance Night, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $4.
MOVIES
MARCH 12
“Wanda” (GP, 1970), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
“Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film will be preceded by a Q&A with Al Chidester and Gary Dorr, two Standing Rock demonstrators.
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 14 AND 21
Palouse Arts Council Movie Matinees series, all 2-4 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St. Schedule: March 14 — “The Secret World of Arrietty”; March 21 — “Spirited Away.”
MARCH 26
“American Honey” (R, 2016), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MARCH 30
I-4 Fly Fishing Film Festival, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main Street, Moscow. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for purchase. Also will include drawings for a door prize and silent auction sponsored by the Clearwater Fly Casters. Cost: $12/advance, $15/door.
APRIL 8 AND MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
MUSIC
MARCH 12
Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles, 2:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Caden Davis, student trumpet and composition recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Moonmen of Indianapolis, jazz/funk, 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 12 AND 14
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
MARCH 13
Norman Baker and the Backroads, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Josephine Jones, student soprano recital, with Gustavo Castro-Ramirez, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Brothers from Other Mothers, Motown/soul, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 13 AND 27
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
MARCH 14
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Carinhoso, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Beautiful Flaw, 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 15
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
MARCH 17
Envy Alo of Denver, soul/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 19
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
MARCH 21
Red Light Challenge, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St. Moscow.
Lawrence Huntley, Irish tunes on hammered dulcimer, 4 p.m., Jovinea Cellars, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
MARCH 25 AND APRIL 22
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
MARCH 27
Letter B of Missoula, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Band members are Jordan Lane (lead vocals, guitar), Katie C. (vocals), Brandon Zimmer (drums), Lhanna Writesel (saxophone), Dillon Johns (bass) and Josh Hungate (trombone).
MARCH 28
Hawthorne Roots of Bozeman, roots/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
“An Evening of Song,” by Michelle Bly, vocals, and Tom Schumacher, piano, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com
MARCH 28-29
Dvorak Chamber Concert, Washington Idaho Symphony Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow; 3 p.m. March 29, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Ludacris, rap, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $55/$75. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
APRIL 5
Jacob Orton and Ian Reilly, student guitar recitals, 1 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Faith Bigler, trombone, and Emma Nixon, horn, student recitals, with Megan Rich and Catherine Anderson, piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
APRIL 7
Bluegrass music open jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Chanticleer, a cappella group, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors, $10/students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at www.uidaho.edu/class/acms.
Washington State University Percussion Ensemble, directed by David Jarvis, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman. Jarvis is retiring after 32 years as coordinator of percussion studies at WSU.
APRIL 9
Yanni, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79, $99. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
APRIL 10
Washington State University Faculty Recital with Albert Miller on euphonium, Sarah Miller on trombone and Yoon-Wha Roh on piano, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
APRIL 14
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
APRIL 16
Washington State University Symphonic Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
APRIL 17
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III, Jazz Choir I and the Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Springfest 2020 with A$AP Ferg featuring Odie and Injury Reserve, 6 p.m. (doors), Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $39.50 plus fees. Tickets: TicketsWest.com.
Student Chamber Music, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Brass Chamber Music Recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
“American Monuments: Works for Flute and Piano by American Composers,” Faculty Artist Series performance by Sophia Tegart, flute; Mark Stevens, piano; and Ruth Boden, cello, 7:30 p.m., Kimbough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
APRIL 20
Palouse Horn Collective, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
APRIL 21
Washington State University Jazz Bands I and II, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
APRIL 23
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
That 1 Guy (Mike Silverman) of Berkeley, Calif., 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
APRIL 24
Washington State University Choral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Features performances by the Madrigal Singers, Treble Choir, Tenor-Bass Choir and Concert Choir.
APRIL 25-26
“Celebrating 2’s,” annual Young Artists Concert, 7:30 p.m. April 25, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. April 26, Clarkston High School auditorium. Concert will feature the winners of 2020 Young Artists Competition and the Greater Palouse Youth Orchestra. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 30
Allen Vizzutti, trumpet, and the Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, LCSC campus, Lewiston.
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MAY 4
University of Idaho Choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
MARCH 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” presentation by Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University, 3:30 p.m., Room 045, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Szablewicz’s talk is one in the “China on the Palouse” speaker series by the UI Confucius Institute.
MARCH 17-20
33rd annual Native American Awareness Week, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes (all events in Williams Conference Center unless noted):
March 17
6:30-8 p.m. — “Reel Injun,” film, Room 115, Sacajawea Hall
March 18
9-10:15 a.m. — “Cultural Resources,” panel discussion featuring Nakia Williamson, Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources director, and Quanah Matheson, Coeur d’Alene Tribe Cultural Resources director. Moderator: Amy Canfield, LCSC professor.
10:30-11:45 a.m. — “Educational Histories within Area Tribes,” panel discussion featuring Joyce McFarland, Nez Perce Tribe education manager; Christine Meyer, Coeur d’Alene Tribe education director; Brandie Weakus, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation higher education coordinator; Claire Manning-Dick, retired counselor, Owyhee, Nev., combined schools. Moderator: Bill Hayne, LCSC professor.
1:30-2:45 p.m. — “Stories of Identity & Resiliency,” panel discussion with Nez Perce elders: Silas Whitman, Leroy Seth and Tonia Garcia, and Shoshone-Paiute elder Claire Manning-Dick. Moderator: Jamie Olson, LCSC Native American alumnus.
3-4:15 p.m. — “Nez Perce Language,” panel discussion featuring Nez Perce elders Bessie Scott and Florene Davis, and Nez Perce language students. Moderator: Harold Cook, LCSC professor.
March 19
9-10:15 a.m. — “The Ethnophistory of American Indian Identity,” panel discussion featuring Victor Begay, North Idaho College American Indian Studies chairman. Moderator: Christopher Riggs, LCSC Social Sciences Division chairman.
10:30-11:45 a.m. — “Artisans and Identity,” artist panel discussion featuring Wetalu Rodriguez, Kellen Lewis, Tasha Carlson and Chloe Nooskey. Moderator: Sequoia Dance, LCSC CAMP director.
1:30-2:45 p.m. — “Climate Change Initiatives and Issues,” panel discussion featuring Aaron Miles, Nez Perce Tribe Natural Resources director; Stefanie Krantz, Nez Perce Tribe Climate Change coordinator; Brian Kummet, Nez Perce Tribe Natural Resources. facilitator: and Chris Norden, LCSC professor.
6-9 p.m. — Friendship Banquet.
March 20
7 p.m.-midnight — LCSC Pow Wow, Activity Center.
MARCH 20
“Decolonizing the ‘Exploration Narrative,’ ” 38th annual Stegner Lecture by Elizabeth Bradfield, 7 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Bradfield is a writer and naturalist, and is an associate professor and co-director of creative writing at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.
MARCH 21
Staged readings of short suffragist plays, 6:30 p.m., Women’s History Month event, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, Lewiston.
MARCH 27 AND 29
“To Boldly Go: the Science Behind ‘Star Trek,’ “ planetarium show, 7 p.m. March 27 and 5 p.m. March 29, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A presentation about the props and plot devices from the “Star Trek” TV and movie franchise. Venus. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
APRIL 1
“The Prosperity Tax: An alternative for the 21st Century,” presentation by David Cay Johnston, 8 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Johnston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author.
APRIL 4
“The Hot and Energetic Universe,” 30-minute planetarium show about “high energy astrophysics,” 10:45 and 11:30 a.m., and 12:15, 1, 1:45 and 2:30 p.m., Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
APRIL 13
“Trump and Kim Jong Un: What Next?” presentation by Josph Yun, 7 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Yun is senior adviser to the Asia Center at the United States Institute of Peace as part of the 2019-20 UI Martin Forums.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
MARCH 21
Seaport Striders St. Patrick’s Day 5K & 10K Run, 10 a.m., start and finish at Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston. Free children’s (ages 12 and younger) 1K run starts at 9:30 a.m. Registration: www.seaportstriders.com.
APRIL 4-5
2020 Spring Farming Days, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Pomeroy. Event features vintage plowing and planting of crops by horse and mule teams. Lunch will be available for purchase. Museum buildings will be open, and outdoor demonstrations also will be featured.
STAGE
MARCH 12-15
“The Moors” by Jen Silverman, staged by the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. March 12-14, and 2 p.m. March 14-15, Hartung Theater, UI, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Directed by Lennie Dean. Cost: $6-$17 and free for UI students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or (208) 885-6465.
MARCH 15
Palouse Country Cowboy Poetry Association spring show, music and poetry, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10.
MARCH 21
“Mary Poppins: The Story In Dance,” presented by students of Footnotes Dance Studio, 1 and 3 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $5.
MARCH 26
Steve Hofstetter, comedian, 8:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $18-$40.
MARCH 26-28
“Sound Effect,” DancersDrummersDreamers, 7:30 p.m. March 26-27, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 28, Hartung Theater, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $6-$12. Tickets: (208) 885-7212.
MARCH 27
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
MARCH 27-29 AND APRIL 3-5
“The Taming of the Shrew,” staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 and April 3-4, and 2 p.m. March 29 and April 5, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors. Tickets: moscowcommunitytheatre.org/tickets.
APRIL 3-4
“The Secret Garden,” staged by Washington State University Opera Workshop and Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. April 3 and 2 p.m. April 4, Bryan Hall Theatre, WSU, Pullman. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors.
TALKS
MARCH 12
“Women of Strength and Courage,” featuring Cathryn Cummings, 6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cummings will perform as Eleanor Roosevelt in a historical re-enactment celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passing of the 19th amendment.
MARCH 14
“Protecting the Sacred: A Primer on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” talk by Tai Simpson, 11 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 20
“The History of Maps in Latah County, Idaho,” presentation by Earl H. Bennett of Genesee, 6 p.m., Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut St. Bennett is Genesee city historian.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 24
“Women’s Suffrage and Contemporary Activism,” presentation by Amy Canfield of Lewiston, 6:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Canfield is a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 25
“Jo Marsh vs. Louisa May Alcott: Fact and Fiction in ‘Little Women’ and the Life of Its Author,” presentation by Marlowe Daly-Galeano, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 27
Presentation by Kate Patterson of Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., Jovinea Cellars, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
Washington State University announced Wednesday that all classes will be held online starting March 23, in an effort to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 illness. Residential, dining and healthcare facilities will remain open on campus and employees are to report to work as normal, according to a news release. At press time, the status of events listed in this week’s edition of Inland 360 are unknown.