ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 5-NOV. 25
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of works by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
NOV. 5-NOV. 29
“Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” poster exhibit presented by the Latah County Historical Society and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth Streets in downtown Moscow.
Exhibit of works by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown, Wash. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Appointments available by calling (509) 229-3414.
NOV. 5-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 5-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
NOV. 5-JAN. 31
“The Vote: 100 Years,” exhibit of works by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
NOV. 5-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 12-7 p.m. Tueday-Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 5-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 12
Bernice Seward and Michele Rietz of Lewiston, Loreley Smith of Spokane, Jessie Quist of Tri-Cities and Beverly Warren of Ellensburg, authors of “The Girl Who Lived in a Shoe and Other Torn-Up Tales,” online book launch, 6:30 p.m. URL: bit.ly/tornuptales.
NOV. 14
Gini Roberge of Lewiston, author of “Coffee With Cowboys,” signing, 5:30 p.m., Lindsey Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 3
Winter Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. , 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Full story on Page 5.
NOV. 7
2020 WSU Virtual Jazz Festival, online festival featuring performances and panels, 8:45 a.m.-5 p.m. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
MOVIES
NOV. 6-13
University of Idaho Fish and Wildlife Online Film Fest, 6 p.m., sets of short wildlife films selected through a competitive process. Cost: free/students, $7 donation/adults. Register: Nov. 6 at www.uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gZQY78kuT7Glplnu7YhaGA, Nov. 13 at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SNaPJa02T0aRueAOTmuRZA.
MUSIC
NOV. 5
“Chamber Music for One: A Night of Euphonium and Electronics” with Albert Miller, Washington State University faculty online concert, 7:30 p.m. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
NOV. 10
The Neave Trio, online concert, 7:30 p.m. Part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music series. The trio features Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. URL: NeaveTrio.auditoriumseries.org. Full story on Page 3.
NOV. 13
Backroad Jammers, 6 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Backroad Jammers is a father and son duo that play a variety of music styles from classic rock to classic country. Cost: Free.
STAGE
NOV. 5-7
“Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll and adapted by Jef Petersen and Christina Brandt, online performance staged by the Lewis-Clark State College Theatre Program, 7:30 p.m. URL: bit.ly/lcscalice. Full story on Page 7.
TALKS
NOV.6
“Native Playwriting Panel” with Carolyn Dunn, Ty Defoe, Randy Reinholz and DeLanni Studi, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. URL: bit.ly/native playwriting.
NOV. 9-12
“Tasting Cultures,” online talk series by the WSU Center for Arts and Humanities.
Schedule includes:
Nov. 9 - “Calories & Culture,” by Roxana Pardo Garcia of La Roxay Productions (Alimentando El Pueblo), Taylor McHolm Director of the Student Sustainability Center (University of Oregon) and Valerie Segrest, Regional Director, Native Food and Knowledge Systems (Native American Agriculture Fund), noon, URL: bit.ly/wsucalories. Meeting ID: 973 5858 1583. Passcode: 654599.
Nov. 10 - “Recipes and Race: A Conversation on Food and History,” by Dr. Gitanjali Shahani (San Francisco State University) and Dr. Jennifer Park (UNC-Greensboro), 3 p.m. URL: bit.ly/wsurecipe. Full story on Page 4.
Nov. 12 - “Lost Apple Project: Histories & Social Contexts,” by Dave Benscoter, 7 p.m. URL: bit.ly/lostapple.
NOV. 10
“Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation,” online talk by Lisa McClain as part of Connected Conversations by the Idaho Humanities Council, 5 p.m. Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388.
NOV. 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” online talk by Dr. Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University and sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. Contact: amargell@uidaho.edu.