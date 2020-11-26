ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 26-NOV. 29
“Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” poster exhibit presented by the Latah County Historical Society and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth Streets in downtown Moscow.
Exhibit of works by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. Appointments: (509) 229-3414.
NOV. 26-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 26-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
NOV. 26-DEC. 31
“Exercises in Passivity,” exhibit of works by James Coupe of Seattle, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
“Related to Water,” exhibit of works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 26-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tueday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 26-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 28
John Charles Stalter of Clarkston, author of “Jimmy Baund and the Holy Figurine,” signing, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
DEC. 3 and 12
Gini Roberge of Lewiston, author of “Coffee With Cowboys, signing: Dec. 3 – 4-7 p.m., DZ Designs, 821 Main St., Lewiston. Dec. 12 – 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Intermountain Feed, 2310 Frontage Road, Lewiston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 26- DEC. 1
Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees events:
Through Nov. 28: Community tree viewing, call (208) 799-1000 for dates and times, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Dec. 1: Memorial Tree of Lights Holiday Memorial Service, 7 p.m. Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 7th St., Lewiston.
DEC. 4
Christmas Light Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Kamiah, call (208) 935-2290 for more information.
DEC. 12
Cookies for Kids, 5-8 p.m., Locomotive Park, Downtown, Lewiston.
MOVIES & FILM
JAN.7-9
Mountainfilm on Tour, online documentary film festival, Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets: www.bit.ly/mottickets.
MUSIC
DEC. 4
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 26
Palouse Turkey Leg Run, 8 a.m., virtual fundraiser, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Info: (509) 878-1513. URL: www.whitco.lib.wa.us.
NOV. 26-JAN. 8
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
STAGE
DEC. 4-13
“A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, online performance, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5 and 11; and 2 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 13. Cost: free/UI students; $10 for individuals, $20 for families/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances. Register: 6 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol6; 2 p.m. performances: www.bit.ly/chriscarol2.
TALKS
DEC. 8
“Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Training,” online talk series, 5 p.m., Moscow Human Rights Commission and the Latah County Human Rights Task Force. Register: www.bit.ly/srcle1.