ART & EXHIBITS
MARCH 5
2020 Jo Hockenhull Distinguished Visiting Artist lecture by Arshia Fatima Haq of Los Angeles and reception, 4:30-5:30 p.m., Washington State University Fine Arts Auditorium 5062, Pullman.
MARCH 5-14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“The Disquietness in Healthcare,” paintings in acrylic and watercolor by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
MARCH 5-16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of abstract paintings by David Smestad of Pullman, One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
MARCH 6-28
Exhibit of photographs by MaryNell Holden of Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. March 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
MARCH 8-29
“Celebrating the Spring Equinox,” works by metal sculptor Shelly Gilmore of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Reception: 1-3 p.m. March 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
MARCH 5-APRIL 3
“Jazz Hands,” exhibit of artists’ interpretations of the hand’s response to the call of music, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 5-APRIL 5
“We’ve Got the Blues!” Community Art Show, Hallway Gallery, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 5-APRIL 8
Works by Julene Ewert of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
MARCH 5-APRIL 11
“Four Old Guys Walk Into a Gallery,” works by Moscow artists Jim Loney, Jim Gale, Scott Plummer and Peter Vincent, University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
MARCH 5-APRIL 29
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Reception: 5-6 p.m. March 12. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
MARCH 5-APRIL 30
Exhibit of paintings in watercolor, pastel and acrylic by Franceen Hermanson and Barney Saneholtz, both of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm Insurance, 318 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“The Miniature Bouquets: Photographic Floral Portraits,” exhibit of works by Andrea Marcussen of Potlatch, Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road.
MARCH 5-MAY 31
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of prints of acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
MARCH 14-15
March Artisan Madness Art Show and Sale, presented by the Salmon River Art Guild, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., White Bird Recreation Center (old grade school).
APRIL 25-26
35th annual Seaport Quilters Guild Quilt Show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 26, Clarkston High School, 401 Chestnut St. Admission: $5.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
MARCH 6
Coffee & Books, discussion of “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn, 10 a.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 10
Nancy Casey discussion of “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Buddy Levy of Moscow, author of “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition,” discussion about his book, 5:30 p.m., Hecht Meeting Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.
MARCH 20
True Story, nonfiction book club, discussion of “The Distance Between Us” by Reyna Grande, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
MARCH 26
Book Night, discussion of “A Prayer for Owen Meany” by John Irving, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
MARCH 28
Dana Lohrey of Lewiston, author of “Way Stations and Rest Stops on the Elk City Wagon Road” and “Dixie, Idaho,” 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
MARCH 30
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Maid” by Stephanie Land, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
MARCH 6
Tri-State’s High Tea with the Queen of Hearts, 4:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features a vintage style show and drawings. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.tristateshightea.org/tickets.
MARCH 8
“Carbon & Chrome,” Automotive Enthusiasts Club University of Idaho Chapter Car Show, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kibbie Dome, UI, Moscow. Event features vendors and live music by No Pants.
MARCH 10
Open house and community forum about Little Free Gardens, noon-1 p.m., council chambers, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. AmeriCorps member Abigail Dow will lead the forum.
MARCH 13
Eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser, 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Event includes buffet dinner, drawings, silent and live auctions, and beverages available for purchase. Cost: $30. Register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by emailing nwhope@gmail.com and requesting a registration form. Sponsored by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope with proceeds going to assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
MARCH 14
Cabin Fever Spin-In, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features spinning demonstrations, drawings and vendors. Cost: $2.
MARCH 15
Annual Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program, 4 p.m., Garfield Middle School cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Admission: $10.
MARCH 29
Lewis-Clark Model Train Club ninth annual swap meet, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $5 regular price, free/ages 11 and younger with paying adult.
APRIL 30
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley’s 13th annual Breakfast for Kids, 7 a.m., River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston. Donations accepted to provide operating support, and membership and program scholarships for disadvantaged youth.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MARCH 7
Moscow Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
MARCH 21
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
APRIL 4
Moscow Spring Fayre, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds events center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features sale of handcrafted food and goods. Food vendors also will be available.
APRIL 18
Annual Moscow Hemp Fest, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
APRIL 24-26
Annual Art Under the Elms crafts fair, noon-7 p.m., April 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 25 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 26, Lewis-Clark State College campus, Lewiston. Cost: $4.
Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo, Asotin.
MAY 2-3
47th annual Moscow Renaissance Fair, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
FOOD & DRINK
MARCH 7
Latah Wildlife Association’s annual Game Feed Potluck and Auction, 6 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Don Jenkins of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will give a talk about regional wildlife habitat, and the Moscow High School Choir will perform. The event also will include live and silent auctions, and drawings.
MARCH 8
49th annual Culdesac PTSA Sausage Feed, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Culdesac School. Menu: homemade sausage, baked potato, sauerkraut, applesauce, green beans, roll, cake and beverages. Banana Belt Fiddlers will provide live music. Cost: $13/regular price, $6/grades 1-5, $4/preschoolers.
MARCH 13-14
Gina Quesenberry Foundation Wine-Fest, 7 p.m. March 13 and 5:30 p.m. March 14, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $40-$100.
MARCH 14
28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Menu: egg and sausage casserole, pancakes, desserts, beverages. Cost: $8/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
Spaghetti feed, 4-7 p.m., International Order of Oddfellows Hall, Clearwater. Menu: spaghetti, garlic bread, beverages and dessert. Cost: by donation. Event is fundraiser to benefit the Clearwater Quick Response Unit.
MARCH 15
Potlatch Knights of Columbus Breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Potlatch Elementary School, 510 Elm St. All-you-can-eat menu: sausage, pancakes, eggs. Cost: $9/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, $24/immediate family.
MARCH 21
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School 40th annual Steak and Wine Dinner & Auction, Colton Gun Club. 5-11:30 p.m. — bar open; 5:30-8 p.m. — prime rib dinner; 6-11:30 p.m. — casino; 8:30-10:30 p.m. live auction. Cost: $40/regular price, $35/before Feb. 28. Tickets: online at sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner
APRIL 4
Latah Trail Foundation biennial dinner and auction, University Inn Best Western Plus, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. 5 p.m. — social hour with no-host bar and silent auction; 6:30 p.m. — dinner; 7:30 p.m. — live auction. Cost: $55. Tickets: www.latahtrailfoundation.org/dinnerauction/
APRIL 17
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
KIDS & FAMILIES
MARCH 13
2020 Spring Fling Dance, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
MARCH 21
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Under the Wire; caller: Seth Richards. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
APRIL 17
Salsa Dance Night, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $4.
MOVIES
MARCH 5
Mountainfilm on Tour, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., the Rex Theater, Orofino. Features documentary films curated from the Mountainfilm Festival held every Memorial Day weekend in Telluride, Colo. Idaho filmmaker Jordan Halland will speak about the films, filmmakers and subjects, and will participate in a Q&A session. Cost: $10 for the 5:30 p.m. show, and $15 for the 7:30 p.m. show.
“Cleo From 5 to 7” (NR, 1962), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MARCH 6-8
Cat Video Fest 2020, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. A portion of proceeds will go to Humane Society of the Palouse.
MARCH 7, 14, 21
Palouse Arts Council Movie Matinees series, all 2-4 p.m., Palouse Library, E. 120 Main St. Schedule: March 7 — “My Neighbor Totoro”; March 14 — “The Secret World of Arrietty”; March 21 — “Spirited Away.”
MARCH 11
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Public Land Owner Film Fest, 8 p.m., Palouse Room, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.backcountryhunters.org/bha_public_land_owner_film_fest_moscow_idaho
MARCH 11-MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring four kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
March 11 — “One-Armed Swordsman” (1967).
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
MARCH 12
“Wanda” (GP, 1970), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
“Black Snake Killaz: A #NoDAPL Story,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film will be preceded by a Q&A with Al Chidester and Gary Dorr, two Standing Rock demonstrators.
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 19
2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour, 7 p.m. (doors open at 5:30), Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Drawings will be held at intermission, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door. Tickets: Lewiston Tribune and North 40, both in Lewiston, and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News in Moscow.
MARCH 26
“American Honey” (R, 2016), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
MARCH 4
Mike Dillon Band, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Band members are Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, vocals), Alex Paul (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin, vocals). Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 5
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Rhonda Funk, country, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St, Moscow. Cost: $5.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 5 AND 7
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
MARCH 6
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Far Out West, funk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Rhonda Funk, country, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
Jake Svendsen, piano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students, and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
Palouse Forro Experience, Brazilian jazz, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
“Hammers & Reeds,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Rhonda Funk, country, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Mayalisa Bordenkircher, graduate student piano recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
The Bedspins, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Jon & Rand Band, vintage, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 7-8
“Time,” Palouse Chorale Society Chamber Choir, 6 p.m. March 7, St. James Episcopal Church, Pullman, and 4 p.m. March 8, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org
MARCH 8
Northwest Wind Quintet, University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Quintet members are Leonard Garrison, flute; Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Carol Padgham Albrecht, oboe; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Jason Johnston, horn. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Stuart Evans, graduate student piano recital, 1 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
MARCH 9
Timothy Angel, guest violin recital, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Angel is assistant professor of violin and viola at the University of Texas at Arlington.
MARCH 10
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
“Listen to Your Heart,” Washington State University Choral Concert, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Concert will feature the WSU Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir, directed by Lori Wiest.
MARCH 12
Lionel Hampton School of Music students and ensembles, 2:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Caden Davis, student trumpet and composition recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
MARCH 13
Norman Baker and the Backroads, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
Josephine Jones, student soprano recital, with Gustavo Castro-Ramirez, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
MARCH 14
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
MARCH 15
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
Palouse Country Cowboy Poets and Musicians, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. Food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 17
Envy Alo of Denver, soul/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 19
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
MARCH 21
Red Light Challenge, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St. Moscow.
Lawrence Huntley, Irish tunes on hammered dulcimer, 4 p.m., Jovinea Cellars, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
MARCH 27
Letter B of Missoula, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Band members are Jordan Lane (lead vocals, guitar), Katie C. (vocals), Brandon Zimmer (drums), Lhanna Writesel (saxophone), Dillon Johns (bass) and Josh Hungate (trombone).
MARCH 28
Hawthorne Roots of Bozeman, roots/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
MARCH 28-29
Dvorak Chamber Concert, Washington Idaho Symphony Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow; 3 p.m. March 29, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Ludacris, rap, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $55/$75. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
APRIL 5
Jacob Orton and Ian Reilly, student guitar recitals, 1 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
Faith Bigler, trombone, and Emma Nixon, horn, student recitals, with Megan Rich and Catherine Anderson, piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, Moscow.
APRIL 7
Bluegrass music open jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Chanticleer, a cappella group, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/seniors, $10/students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at www.uidaho.edu/class/acms.
APRIL 9
Yanni, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79, $99. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
APRIL 17
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III, Jazz Choir I and the Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Springfest 2020 with A$AP Ferg featuring Odie and Injury Reserve, 6 p.m. (doors), Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $39.50 plus fees. Tickets: TicketsWest.com
APRIL 23
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
APRIL 23
That 1 Guy (Mike Silverman) of Berkeley, Calif., 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
APRIL 30
Allen Vizzutti, trumpet, and the Lewis-Clark State College Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, LCSC campus, Lewiston.
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
MARCH 5
“Seeking Suffrage: The Idaho Story,” presentations by University of Idaho historians Rebecca Scofield and Katherine G. Aiken, 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Part of UI’s “Seeking Suffrage” series.
MARCH 5-6 AND 21
Women’s History Month events, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
March 5
Noon — “Alice Paul: Crusader for Equality,” keynote address by Lucienne Beard, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall. Beard is executive director of the Alice Paul Institute.
March 6
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Third annual Women’s Leadership Conference, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
March 21
6:30 p.m. — staged readings of short suffragist plays, Center for Arts & History.
MARCH 6
Screening of “College Behind Bars,” documentary, and address and Q&A with Anna Plemons, 3-6 p.m., Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Plemons is clinical professor of digital technology and culture, and English at Washington State University in Pullman and assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs at WSU Tri-Cities.
MARCH 6 AND 8
“Venus Ascendant,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. March 6 and 5 p.m. March 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A presentation about Venus. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
MARCH 10
“Middle East Meltdown,” presentation by Ryan Crocker, 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador to six countries in the Middle East, and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
MARCH 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” presentation by Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University, 3:30 p.m., Room 045, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Szablewicz’s talk is one in the “China on the Palouse” speaker series by the UI Confucius Institute.
MARCH 17-20
33rd annual Native American Awareness Week, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes (all events in Williams Conference Center unless noted):
March 17
6:30-8 p.m. — “Reel Injun,” film, Room 115, Sacajawea Hall
March 18
9-10:15 a.m. — “Cultural Resources,” panel discussion featuring Nakia Williamson, Nez Perce Tribe Cultural Resources director, and Quanah Matheson, Coeur d’Alene Tribe Cultural Resources director. Moderator: Amy Canfield, LCSC professor.
10:30-11:45 a.m. — “Educational Histories within Area Tribes,” panel discussion featuring Joyce McFarland, Nez Perce Tribe education manager; Christine Meyer, Coeur d’Alene Tribe education director; Brandie Weakus, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation higher education coordinator; Claire Manning-Dick, retired counselor, Owyhee, Nev., combined schools. Moderator: Bill Hayne, LCSC professor.
1:30-2:45 p.m. — “Stories of Identity & Resiliency,” panel discussion with Nez Perce elders: Silas Whitman, Leroy Seth and Tonia Garcia, and Shoshone-Paiute elder Claire Manning-Dick. Moderator: Jamie Olson, LCSC Native American alumnus.
3-4:15 p.m. — “Nez Perce Language,” panel discussion featuring Nez Perce elders Bessie Scott and Florene Davis, and Nez Perce language students. Moderator: Harold Cook, LCSC professor.
March 19
9-10:15 a.m. — “The Ethnophistory of American Indian Identity,” panel discussion featuring Victor Begay, North Idaho College American Indian Studies chairman. Moderator: Christopher Riggs, LCSC Social Sciences Division chairman.
10:30-11:45 a.m. — “Artisans and Identity,” artist panel discussion featuring Wetalu Rodriguez, Kellen Lewis, Tasha Carlson and Chloe Nooskey. Moderator: Sequoia Dance, LCSC CAMP director.
1:30-2:45 p.m. — “Climate Change Initiatives and Issues,” panel discussion featuring Aaron Miles, Nez Perce Tribe Natural Resources director; Stefanie Krantz, Nez Perce Tribe Climate Change coordinator; Brian Kummet, Nez Perce Tribe Natural Resources. facilitator: and Chris Norden, LCSC professor.
6-9 p.m. — Friendship Banquet.
March 20
7 p.m.-midnight — LCSC Pow Wow, Activity Center.
MARCH 20
“Decolonizing the ‘Exploration Narrative,’ ” 38th annual Stegner Lecture by Elizabeth Bradfield, 7 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Bradfield is a writer and naturalist, and is an associate professor and co-director of creative writing at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.
MARCH 22-24
45th Murrow Symposium, Washington State University, Pullman. Includes keynote speech by Lester Holt, 7 p.m. March 22, Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, WSU. Holt, news anchor for the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
APRIL 1
“The Prosperity Tax: An alternative for the 21st Century,” presentation by David Cay Johnston, 8 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Johnston is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
APRIL 4-5
2020 Spring Farming Days, Garfield County Fairgrounds, Pomeroy. Event features vintage plowing and planting of crops by horse and mule teams. Lunch will be available for purchase. Museum buildings will be open, and outdoor demonstrations also will be featured.
STAGE
MARCH 6-8 AND 12-15
“The Moors” by Jen Silverman, staged by the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 12-14, and 2 p.m. March 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, UI, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Directed by Lennie Dean. Cost: $6-$17 and free for UI students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or (208) 885-6465.
MARCH 15
Palouse Country Cowboy Poetry Association spring show, music and poetry, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10.
MARCH 26
Steve Hofstetter, comedian, 8:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $18-$40.
MARCH 26-28
DancersDrummersDreamers, 7:30 p.m. March 26-27 and 2 p.m. March 28, Hartung Theater, University of Idaho, Moscow. Tickets: $208) 885-7212.
MARCH 27
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
MARCH 27-29 AND APRIL 3-5
“The Taming of the Shrew,” staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m. March 27-28 and April 3-4, and 2 p.m. March 29 and April 5, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors. Tickets: moscowcommunitytheatre.org/tickets.
APRIL 7
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
APRIL 16-19 AND 22-25
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” musical, 7:30 p.m. April 16-18 and 22-24 and 1:30 p.m. April 18-19 and 25, Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
TALKS
MARCH 7
Presentation of Digital Projects for “Company Town Legacy,” 1 p.m., Potlatch Public Library. Presentation by Diane Kelly-Riley, University of Idaho English professor, and a group of her undergraduate students.
MARCH 11
“Public Transport in Moscow and the Palouse,” presentation by Dan Gray and Ben Aiman, League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Gray is executive director of SMART Transit in Moscow and Aiman is the incoming director.
MARCH 14
“Protecting the Sacred: A Primer on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” talk by Tai Simpson, 11 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 20
“The History of Maps in Latah County, Idaho,” presentation by Earl H. Bennett of Genesee, 6 p.m., Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut St. Bennett is Genesee city historian.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 24
“Women’s Suffrage and Contemporary Activism,” presentation by Amy Canfield of Lewiston, 6:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Canfield is a professor of history at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 25
“Jo Marsh vs. Louisa May Alcott: Fact and Fiction in ‘Little Women’ and the Life of Its Author,” presentation by Marlowe Daly-Galeano, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 26
“Doing Democracy,” interactive discussion led by Lynn Johnson, library director, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 27
Presentation by Kate Patterson of Clarkston, 5:30 p.m., Jovinea Cellars, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.