ART & EXHIBITS
FEB. 20-23
“Nez Perce Artists, Traditional and Contemporary,” exhibit of works by tribal artists curated by Stacia Morfin, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 409 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
FEB. 20-26
“Fabulous Fabrics,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
FEB. 20-28
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” Smithsonian traveling exhibit focusing on rural America, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Special events schedule for this exhibit:
1 p.m. Feb. 22 — Panel discussion, “Crossroads of our Region: Rivers, Rails & Roads, our Transportation Story,” library.
3-5 p.m. Feb. 22 — Concluding celebration, Center for Arts.
“In Our Community, the Year in Review,” exhibit of photographs by Tom Mohr, Libey Gallery South, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
FEB. 20-29
“Heart for Art,” exhibit and sale of more than 300 original 5-by-7 works of unframed art by more than 30 artists from around the region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
FEB. 20-MARCH 1
Exhibit of watercolors and oils by Andy Sewell of Viola, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Valentine-themed works in acrylic by Janice Arden of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Arden moved to Moscow about four years ago from Michigan and is a member of the Palouse Women Artists. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
FEB. 20-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“The Disquietness in Healthcare,” paintings in acrylic and watercolor by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. weekends.
FEB. 20-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of abstract paintings by David Smestad of Pullman, One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
FEB. 20-APRIL 3
“Jazz Hands,” exhibit of artists’ interpretations of the hand’s response to the call of music, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 20-APRIL 5
“We’ve Got the Blues!” Community Art Show, Hallway Gallery, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 20-APRIL 11
“Four Old Guys Walk Into a Gallery,” works by Moscow artists Jim Loney, Jim Gale, Scott Plummer and Peter Vincent, University of Idaho’s Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
FEB. 20-APRIL 30
Exhibit of paintings in watercolor, pastel and acrylic by Franceen Hermanson and Barney Saneholtz, both of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm Insurance, 318 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
MARCH 5-APRIL 29
“Spring Fling Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Featured artist is Jaril Peitras, Pomeroy photographer, and junior artist is Molly Warren of Pomeroy. Reception: 5-6 p.m. March 5. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
FEB. 20
Matthew Fox-Amato, author of “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America,” lecture and discussion about his book, 5:30 p.m., Hecht Room, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Fox-Amato is a historian of visual and material culture at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
FEB. 21
True Story, nonfiction book club discussion of “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” by John Carreyrou, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
FEB. 24
Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “Daisy Jones & the Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 25
Elizabeth Sloan discussion of “The Joy Luck Club” by Amy Tan, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “Views from Old Corner: Main Street As It Once Was,” presentation, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza, 2870 Juniper Plaza, Lewiston.
FEB. 27
Jericho Brown, poet and author of “The New Testament,” reading and Q&A, 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, Washington State University, Pullman.
Book Night, discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
FEB. 28
Christine Cohen, author of “The Winter King,” discussion and storytelling, 5:30 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
MARCH 10
Nancy Casey discussion of “Love Medicine” by Louise Erdrich, Let’s Talk About It series, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 28
Dana Lohrey of Lewiston, author of “Way Stations and Rest Stops on the Elk City Wagon Road” and “Dixie, Idaho,” 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
FEB. 22
“The Good, The Bad, & The Snuggly,” 13th annual Fur Ball & Yappy Hour, 4 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Includes dinner, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. Cost: $70. Tickets: www.whitmanpets.org.
FEB. 28
“Roaring for the Rescues,” ninth annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. Event includes wines and brews from the region, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston. Cost: $50. Tickets: www.lcshelter.org/events.
FEB. 29
Community Seed Swap, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
MARCH 6
Tri-State’s High Tea with the Queen of Hearts, 4:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features a vintage style show and drawings. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.tristateshightea.org/tickets
MARCH 7
“Wish You Were Here!” Lewiston Civic Theatre’s 49th Fine Arts Gala and Auction, 6 p.m., ballroom, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions, plus live performance by Isaac Ryckeghem. Cost: $75. Tickets (not available at the door; must be purchased by Feb. 20): online at lctheatre.org.
Eighth annual Bunko for a Cause cancer benefit fundraiser, 5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Event includes buffet dinner, drawings, silent and live auctions, and beverages available for purchase. Cost: $30. Register online at bit.ly/BFAC2020 or by emailing nwhope@gmail.com and requesting a registration form. Sponsored by the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope with proceeds going to assist people in Latah and Whitman counties who have cancer.
MARCH 14
Cabin Fever Spin-In, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features spinning demonstrations, drawings and vendors. Cost: $2.
MARCH 15
Annual Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program, 4 p.m., Garfield Middle School cafeteria, 810 N. Third St., Garfield. Admission: $10.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
MARCH 7
Moscow Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
MARCH 21
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
APRIL 18
Annual Moscow Hemp Fest, 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow.
FOOD & DRINK
FEB. 24
Soup & Pie 2020, fundraiser to benefit Humane Society of the Palouse, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: online at www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/soup-pie.
FEB. 26
Soup Soiree, 7-8:30 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event includes music, refreshments, painted bowl and admission to Feb. 28 Soup-port Our Shelters lunch. Cost: $50. Tickets: ywcaidaho.org/events/soupport-our-shelters/.
FEB. 28
Annual Soup-port Our Shelters, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., YWCA, 300 Main St., Lewiston. Money raised benefits the YWCA shelters and programs. Cost: $25.
FEB. 29
Lewiston Brewfest 2020, 2-7 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston, and Riverport Brewing Co. in Clarkston. Info: lewistonbrewfest.com
MARCH 1
Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Building, Uniontown. Cost: $13/regular price, $9/ages 6-12, $2/ages 5 and younger.
MARCH 8
49th annual Culdesac PTSA Sausage Feed, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Culdesac School. Menu: homemade sausage, baked potato, sauerkraut, applesauce, green beans, roll, cake and beverages. Banana Belt Fiddlers will provide live music. Cost: $13/regular price, $6/grades 1-5, $4/preschoolers.
MARCH 13-14
Gina Quesenberry Foundation WineFest, 7 p.m. March 13 and 5:30 p.m. March 14, Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Cost: $40-$100.
MARCH 14
28th annual Scandinavian Breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston. Menu: egg and sausage casserole, pancakes, desserts, beverages. Cost: $8/regular price, $3/ages 6-12, free/ages 5 and younger.
MARCH 21
Guardian Angel-St. Boniface School 40th annual Steak and Wine Dinner & Auction, Colton Gun Club. 5-11:30 p.m. — bar open; 5:30-8 p.m. — prime rib dinner; 6-11:30 p.m. — casino; 8:30-10:30 p.m. live auction. Cost: $40/regular price, $35/before Feb. 28. Tickets: online at sites.google.com/site/guardianangelstbonifaceschool/steak-and-wine-dinner.
APRIL 17
30th annual Confluence Grape & Grain, 6-9 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Event features silent auction, live music, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and attendees may sample six wines and microbrews in a souvenir glass. Cost: $35/advance, $45/door.
KIDS & FAMILIES
FEB. 21
Salsa night, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 13
2020 Spring Fling Dance, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston. Free event is inclusive, and will feature games, prizes and refreshments.
MARCH 21
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Under the Wire; caller: Seth Richards. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
MOVIES
FEB. 20
“Dead Man” (R, 1995), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 21-23
“Queen & Slim” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 21-22, and 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 23, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 28-MARCH 1
“Just Mercy” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Feb. 28-29, and 4 and 7 p.m. March 1, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 29 AND MARCH 2
“Agrippina,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 29 and 6:30 p.m. March 2, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 3
LunaFest Women’s Film Festival, original, short films by, for and about women, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Pre-show reception begins at 5:30 p.m., with films to follow at 6:30 p.m. Cost: students — $5/films only and $8/reception and films; regular price — $8/films only and $15/reception and films.
MARCH 11-MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring four kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
March 11 — “One-Armed Swordsman” (1967).
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MUSIC
FEB. 20
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
Blaine Ross, singer-songwriter, 7-8 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 20-22
2020 Festival of Contemporary Art Music, Washington State University, Pullman. All concerts are free and Kurt Rohde is featured guest composer. Schedule includes:
Feb 20
7:30 p.m. — Concert 1, Bryan Hall
Feb 21
3 p.m. — Concert 2, Kimbrough Music Building
7:30 p.m. — Concert 3, Bryan
Feb 22
10 a.m. — Concert 4, Kimbrough
2 p.m. — Concert 5, Kimbrough
7:30 p.m. — Concert 6, Bryan
FEB. 20 AND 22
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Funky Unkle of Spokane, funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Douglas Cameron, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Colby Acuff, country, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 22
Concert of music by women composers, by the University of Idaho Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Donations accepted to benefit SAI philanthropies. Performances of pieces by women will be by college students, and UI faculty members and alumnae in solo voice, women’s vocal ensemble with saxophone and bassoon, four-hand piano, solo organ, guitar, and marimba.
Brett Benton of the Pacific Northwest, delta and country blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Woodard Quartet, jazz, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Members are Jared Crider (trumpet/flugelhorn), Ben Woodard (guitar), K.C. Isaman (bass), and Josh Hebert (drums).
Jazz Palouse, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
FEB. 23
University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
“Schubertiade,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Works of Schubert will be performed by Giselle Hillyer, violin; Amanda Wilton, viola; Miranda Wilson, cello; Josh Skinner, bass; Pamela Bathurst, soprano; and Roger McVey, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 25
University of Idaho faculty recital with Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hampton School of Music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 26
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Music Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 28
The Palouse Trio, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The Trio features violinist Meredith Arksey, cellist Ruth Boden and pianist Yoon-Wah (Yuna) Roh in performances of Cassado, Kirchner and Mendelssohn. Cost: $10/regular price; $5/non-WSU students, and ages 55 and older; free/WSU students.
Mother Yeti, Sultry Swines, Help Yourself and Willy Jay Tracy, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
FEB. 28-29
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, University of Idaho, Moscow. Complete schedule: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest. All concerts are in the Kibbie Activity Center. Concerts include:
Feb. 27 — Hamp’s Gala, 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 28 — Evening Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 29 — Evening Concert, 7:30 p.m.
Tickets info: www.uidaho.edu/class/jazzfest/tickets
MARCH 3
Bluegrass music open jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
MARCH 4
Mike Dillon Band, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7-$10.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Band members are Eric Shedd (bass, mandolin, vocals), Alex Paul (guitar, mandolin, vocals) and Jack Tolan (guitar, mandolin, vocals). Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 5
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Birds of Play, Americana/roots, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 6
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Far Out West, funk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Rhonda Funk, country, 7-9 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15. Beverages and food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
“Hammers & Reeds,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 7-8
“Time,” Palouse Chorale Society Chamber Choir, 6 p.m. March 7, St. James Episcopal Church, Pullman, and 4 p.m. March 8, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org
MARCH 8
Northwest Wind Quintet, University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Quintet members are Leonard Garrison, flute; Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Carol Padgham Albrecht, oboe; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Jason Johnston, horn. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 10
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 13
Norman Baker and the Backroads, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 15
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 114 Ninth Ave.
Palouse Country Cowboy Poets and Musicians, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $10. Food will be available for purchase.
MARCH 17
Envy Alo of Denver, soul/funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
MARCH 21
Red Light Challenge, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St. Moscow.
MARCH 27
Letter B of Missoula, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Band members are Jordan Lane (lead vocals, guitar), Katie C. (vocals), Brandon Zimmer (drums), Lhanna Writesel (saxophone), Dillon Johns (bass) and Josh Hungate (trombone).
MARCH 28
Hawthorne Roots of Bozeman, roots/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
MARCH 28-29
Dvorak Chamber Concert, Washington Idaho Symphony Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. March 28, Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow; 3 p.m. March 29, Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Cost: $23/regular price, $15/students 18 and older, $10/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org.
APRIL 4
Macklemore, rap, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: Beasley box office, TicketsWest outlets, (800) 325-7328 or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Ludacris, rap, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $55/$75. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com.
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
APRIL 9
Yanni, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59, $79, $99. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
APRIL 17
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III, Jazz Choir I and the Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
FEB. 20-27
Lewis-Clark State College Black History Month events schedule:
Feb. 20
7 p.m. — “Minstrelsy: Constructing an Understanding of Modern American Music and Entertainment,” lecture by Sarah J. Graham, Episopal Church of the Nativity, Lewiston.
Feb. 25
6 p.m. — “Diversity in Media: Navigating Your Platform,” lecture by Rasheeda Kabba of KLEW, LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St.
Feb. 27
7 p.m. — screening of film “Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Silverthorne Theater, LCSC
FEB. 21 AND 23
“Sol: Our Amazing Sun,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Feb. 21 and 5 p.m. Feb. 23, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A talk will be followed by the 30-minute fulldome movie titled “Sunstruck.” Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
MARCH 3-6 AND 21
Women’s History Month events, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. Schedule includes:
March 3
Noon — “Idaho: Early Suffrage State, Late 19th Amendment Ratification,”presentation by Kathy Aiken, University of Idaho history professor, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall
6 p.m. — film screening and discussion of “Iron-Jawed Angels,” Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston
March 4
Noon — “Visualizing Women’s Suffrage: Commemorating the 19th Amendment,” presentation about a public history project by LCSC history students, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall
March 5
Noon — “Alice Paul: Crusader for Equality,” keynote address by Lucienne Beard, Room 112, Sacajawea Hall. Beard is executive director of the Alice Paul Institute.
March 6
8 a.m.-5 p.m. — Third annual Women’s Leadership Conference, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
March 21
6:30 p.m. — staged readings of short suffragist plays, Center for Arts & History.
MARCH 10
“Middle East Meltdown,” presentation by Ryan Crocker, 4:30 p.m., Junior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman. Crocker is a former U.S. ambassador to six countries in the Middle East, and is a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
MARCH 12
“From Internet Addicts to e-Sports Athletes: Digital Game Culture in China,” presentation by Marcella Szablewicz of Pace University, 3:30 p.m., Room 045, Teaching and Learning Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Szablewicz’s talk is one in the “China on the Palouse” speaker series by the UI Confucius Institute.
MARCH 22-24
45th Murrow Symposium, Washington State University, Pullman. Includes keynote speech by Lester Holt, 7 p.m. March 22, Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, WSU. Holt, news anchor for the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
STAGE
FEB. 20-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students, $11/children.
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 19-21, and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.
Stephen Agyei, comedian, 8 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow.
FEB. 22
“iLumi Dance,” staged by the Rainbow Dance Theatre, 2 p.m., Jones Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/seniors and students, $10/ages 13 and younger. Dance performance features electronic wire, fiber-optic, black light and LED. Tickets: www.festivaldance.org.
FEB. 24-25
Auditions for “The Nerd” by Larry Shue, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., theater office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Audition materials may be picked up at the office prior to the audition dates.
FEB. 25
Auditions for three shows to be staged by the Silverthorne Theatre Group, 6-8 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston. The shows are “Alice in Wonderland,” the 10-Minute Play Festival (five 10-minute plays), and “A Night of Hope” (three 10-minute student plays).
FEB. 26
“Jazz Forum” presentation by Shawn Mickelson, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. WSU Jazz Society presentation will include different career paths as a musician as well as a performance of some jazz standards and original compositions.
FEB. 28
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Signups start at 6:30 p.m.
MARCH 3
Open mic, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
MARCH 6-8 AND 12-15
“The Moors” by Jen Silverman, staged by the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. March 6-7 and 12-14, and 2 p.m. March 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, UI, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Directed by Lennie Dean. Cost: $6-$17 and free for UI students. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or (208) 885-6465.
APRIL 16-19 AND 22-25
“Thoroughly Modern Millie,” musical, 7:30 p.m. April 16-18 and 22-24 and 1:30 p.m. April 18-19 and 25, Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
TALKS
FEB. 20
“The Lost Apple Project,” presentation by David Benscoter of Spokane, 7 p.m., Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave. Talk is part of the “Palouse People” series and Benscoter has been researching and seeking trees around the region growing “lost” apple varieties.
“Poisonous Plants and Invasive Ornamentals: the Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” presentation by Steve Bunting, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Bunting is professor emeritus in the College of Natural Resources at the University of Idaho in Moscow.
FEB. 21
Abby Johnson, speech, 6 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Johnson is author of “Unplanned” which was made into a 2019 film of the same name. Event is free but organizers require RSVP to Reliance Center, (208) 298-4575.
FEB. 22
“Re-Introducing the California Condor to the Hells Canyon,” presentation and Q&A by Allen Pinkham and David Moen, 1-2 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. Pinkham is a historian with the Nez Perce Tribe and Moen is a tribal conservation biologist. Birthday cake and other refreshments will be served in honor of the birthday of Sacajawea’s son, Jean Baptiste “Pomp” Charbonneau.
FEB. 24
“Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That?” presentation by Zachary Wnek, 1 p.m., Welcome Center, Main Street, Kamiah. Wnek is curator of the Latah County Historical Society and Museum in Moscow.
FEB. 26
“Legal Aspects of the 5G Rollout,” presentation by Richard Seamon, League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Seamon is a professor in the University of Idaho College of Law in Moscow.
FEB. 27
“Fake News: A Look at the News Media & Biases,” presentation by Leif Hoffmann, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hoffmann is a professor of political science at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
MARCH 14
“Protecting the Sacred: A Primer on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women,” talk by Tai Simpson, 11 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 20
“The History of Maps in Latah County, Idaho,” presentation by Earl H. Bennett of Genesee, 6 p.m., Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut St. Bennett is Genesee city historian.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. !