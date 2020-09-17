ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 17-23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 17-26
Exhibit of works by husband-and-wife artists Beverly and Jim Finley of Lewiston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Beverly Finley will be showing works in pastels and watercolors, while Jim Finley will be showing works in lapidary and 3-D. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 17-27
“Wood Art & Watercolor,” exhibit of works by father-and-son artists Vern Tietz and Danny Tietz, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT.17-OCT. 11
“In-Between Places,” exhibit of works by University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recent graduates Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 17-OCT. 28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing required.
SEPT. 17-OCT. 31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Also, exhibit featuring works by 12 artists (through Sept. 30), with artists Gabriella Ball, Vicki Broeckel, Ken Carper, Dan Codd, Bob Krikac, Sharon Lindsay, Tom Mohr, Molly Rice, Marla Robbins, Russ Robbins, Nancy Rothwell and Carrie Vielle. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 17-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
SEPT. 26-27
Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s Autumn Jewels Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27, Grangeville Elementary-Middle School, 400 S. Idaho St. Includes more than 150 quilts on display, vendors and drawings.
OCT. 3-4 AND 10-11
“Inside/Outside,” exhibit featuring works by artists from around the nation and region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10-11, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artists include Barb Burwell, Mary Carol Kenny, Brian Frink, Noah Schuerman, Ray Esparsen, Ellen Vieth, Kat Fekkas, Casey Doyle and Stacy Isenbarger. Masks required.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 23
Online fiction reading by author Kelly Yang, Washington State University Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on You Tube.com. See story on Page 6.
Book club discussion of “Four Girls on a Homestead” by Carol Ryrie Brink, 10-11:30 a.m., McConnell Mansion lawn, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. This is the inaugural meeting (postponed from Sept. 16 because of poor air quality) of Lula’s Library, new book club sponsored by the Latah County Historical Society. Book may be picked up at no charge at the LCHS Centennial Annex, 327 E. Second St., or mailed by request. Info: www.latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org/shop.
SEPT. 28
Book club discussion of “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, 5:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Event limited to 10 people and masks are required. Reservations: Sarah Phelan-Blamires, (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
OCT. 15
Online poetry reading by Ross Gay, Washington State University Visiting Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.com.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 17-30
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-2.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 19
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
SEPT. 22
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
SEPT. 23
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 4
Ride into Fall, horseback-riding event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, south of Lewiston. Event is sponsored by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Signup is 10 a.m.-noon; prizes and awards will be given beginning at 2 p.m.
OCT. 17-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1243 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
SEPT. 19-OCT. 31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Sept. 19: “The Addams Family” (2019, PG)
Oct. 3: “Twister” (PG-13)
Oct. 10: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG)
Oct. 17: “The High Note” (PG-13)
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG)
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13)
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R)
MUSIC
SEPT. 17
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-time Music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 19
Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots of Coeur d’Alene, folk, 7-9 p.m., outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E.Third St., Moscow. The center’s dance floor will be open inside.
SEPT. 20
The Big Newtons, classic rock, doors open at 1 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
SEPT. 25
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Blues instrumentals featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
SEPT. 26
Kane Brown, streaming concert, with Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina, 7 p.m., Sunset Auto Vue, Grangeville; 8 p.m., University of Idaho drive-in, Moscow. Cost: $76/car (six people max) Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
SEPT. 17
Online discussion about the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and the women’s right to vote, 6-7:30 p.m., via Zoom. Panelists are Kylee Britzman, Leif Hoffmann, Amy Canfield and Gene Straughan, all Lewis-Clark State College professors. To view via Zoom: ID — 925 8877 2591; passcode — 228705.
“Let’s Talk About Race,” Lewis-Clark State College online panel discussion, 3 p.m., via Zoom. Panelists are Erika Allen, director of College Advancement and LCSC Foundation executive director; Bill Hayne, assistant professor in Teacher Education Division; JeaDa Lay, 2020 LCSC graduate; and LCSC students Mari Carrillo, Tommy Williams, Kiara Garcia and Chloe Thompson. Kerensa Allison, LCSC associate professor of anthropology, will be moderator. Link: www.zoom.us/j/2087922070
SEPT 17-OCT. 28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Sept. 17 — “Mueller Investigation & Impeachment” by Julia Azari (Marquette University).
Sept. 24 — “Politics in a Pandemic” by Marc Hetherington (University of North Carolina).
Sept. 29 — “Electoral College & Electoral Math” by Matt Lebo (Western University).
Oct. 8 — “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden (University of Wisconsin-Madison).
Oct. 14 — “Predicting Elections” by Charles Franklin (Marquette University).
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT 25-28
“Run for the Health of It” virtual team run. Event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation in Clarkston. Register: www.justgiving.com/campaign/run forthehealthofit2020.
SEPT. 26
Get’n the Hole Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m., Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Conner Road, Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Children in Transition at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Register: at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, (208) 746-0863, or online at getnthehole.com.
STAGE
SEPT. 25
“Magic of Fiction,” TelLIT event featuring presentation by Lewiston author Eva Moran, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Following the presentation, audience members may take the stage to tell a story, limited to 7 minutes.
TALKS
SEPT. 22
“Connected Conversations,” online talk, 5-6 p.m., by the Idaho Humanities Council, “Approaching the U.S. Constitution: Sacred Covenant or Plaything For Lawyers and Judges.” Register: online at www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388.