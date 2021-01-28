ART & EXHIBITS
JAN. 28-FEB. 2
“BLACK & WHITE,” exhibit of works by artists of Lewiston and Clarkston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday.
JAN. 28-MARCH 5
“Dear Moscow,” online exhibit of works by the community of Moscow, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St. URL: www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
JAN. 28-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
FEB. 4-28
“Tools: Their Cleaver Enchantment,” exhibit of works by Rachael Eastman of Moscow, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. (See photo at right.)
FEB. 28-MARCH 12
“Material Transgressions,” exhibit of works by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco, and “City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” exhibit of works by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
JAN. 28-30
Pay It Forward Auction, online auction, Jackson’s Pay It Forward Founda-tion, URL: www.facebook.com/jacksonspayitforward/.
FEB. 7
Clearwater Grange Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Grange Hall, Main Street, Clearwater. Reservations via Carol Bonono, (208) 926-7465.
MUSIC
JAN. 28
Yoon-Wha Roh, pianist, 7:30-9 p.m., online concert, Washington State University Faculty Artist Series. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
JAN. 29
Chloe Fieber, vocalist, 3:10 p.m., online concert, Washington State University Student Recital. Features Elena Panchenko on piano. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
Gabby Berquist, clarinetist, 4:10 p.m., online concert, Washington State University Student Recital. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
Equinox Brass Quintet, 7:30-9 p.m., online concert, Washington State University Faculty Artist Series. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
JAN. 29 and Feb. 12
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
MARCH 28
St. Lawrence String Quartet, online concert, 4 p.m., part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music Series. URL: www.SLSQ.auditorium series.org.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
MARCH 6
Snake River Canyon Half Marathon, 9 a.m., Wawawai Landing, Highway 193. Participants limited to 200 runners. Register: ultrasignup.com/register.aspx.
STAGE
JAN. 29-31
Online reading of “Her Sister” by Kendra Phillips, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, “First Bite” new play development by students, 6 p.m. Jan. 29-30 and 2 p.m. Jan. 31. Register: 6 p.m. readings at www.uidaho.edu/HerSister6pm; 2 p.m. reading at www.uidaho.edu/HerSister2pm.
FEB. 5-7
Online reading of “The Haven” by Ian Paul Messersmith, University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, “First Bite” new play development by students, 6 p.m. Feb. 5-6 and 2 p.m. Feb. 7. Register: www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre.
TALKS
FEB. 2
“Freedom Songs: Black American Music as Protest” by Dawn Norfleet, 7:30-9 p.m., Washington State University’s “Music: A Mosaic of Experiences” lecture series. URL: www.youtube.com/wsupullmanmusic.
FEB. 4
“Trump, the Media, and the Path Forward,” by David Folkenflik of NPR, online lecture, University of Idaho’s Oppenheimer Media Ethics Symposium, 4 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/Folkenflik2021.
FEB. 10-APRIL 12
Visiting Writers Series, Washington State University, online presentations. URL: www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Schedule includes:
Feb. 10 - Chigozie Obioma, 7 p.m.
March 1 - Major Jackson, 7 p.m.
March 16 - “Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” by Catina Bacote, 6 p.m.
March 23 - Cecil Giscombe, 7 p.m.
April 7 - Mahogany L. Browne, 6 p.m.
April 12 - “Cabinets of Curiosities and the Fictional Dream,” by Debra Magpie Earling, 6 p.m.
FEB. 18
“The Chinese Jazz Age,” by Andrew F. Jones of UC Berkeley, online lecture, UI Asian Studies, 3:30 p.m. URL: www.bit.ly/CJA2021. Info: amargell@uidaho.edu.