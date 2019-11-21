ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 21-29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 21-30
34th annual Snake River Showcase Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Includes more than 60 entries from more than 20 artists from around the region. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual Exhibition and North Region Showcase, featuring 20 paintings from Idaho watercolor artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 21-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 21-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 21-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 21-DEC. 31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, and oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
NOV. 21-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 21-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 21-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 21-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 7
Christmas Open House, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 23 AND DEC. 6
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” signings: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Rosauers, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston.
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Book signings by 12 authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
DEC. 4
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” presentation and signing, 5 p.m., Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St.
DEC. 5-7
Friends of the Lewiston City Library Book Sale, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils. Cost: $100. (sold out)
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
DEC. 4
PFLAG Moscow community covered-dish meal, 6:30 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church, 420 E. Second St., Moscow.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 23
Winter Craft Fair, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Footnotes Dance Studio, 731 Warner Ave., Lewiston.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 3
Pullman Winter Community Fest, 4-9 p.m., Lumberyard Food Hall, 305 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15. All proceeds go toward bringing water to villages in developing countries.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pine and Main streets, downtown Pullman.
Annual Patchwork Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orofino Junior-Senior High School. Artisan craft fair of only homemade or handmade items. Money raised is used to fund scholarships given by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
NOV. 22
Wine tasting, 2-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $15.
KIDS & FAMILIES
NOV. 23
Annual Winter Spirit lighting ceremony, 4:15 p.m., Locomotive Park, 2102 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Winter Magic Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Grangeville. Winter Magic opening ceremony follows at 5:30 p.m. in Pioneer Park followed by a visit from Santa Claus.
DEC. 4
Alternatives to Violence seventh annual “A Home for the Holidays,” 6:30-9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Includes buffet, silent auction and one complimentary beverage. Event features supervised activities for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $30.
DEC. 6
Moscow Winter Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Schedule includes:
5-5:30 p.m. — photos with Santa, Friendship Square
5-5:45 p.m. — drop-in crafts, Prichard Art Gallery
5:15-5:30 p.m. — Palouse Choral Society, Friendship Square
5:30-5:45 p.m. — Logos Choir, Friendship Square
6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light Up the Night Parade
DEC. 6-8
Olde Fashioned Christmas on Main, Kamiah. All events at American Legion Hall except where noted. Schedule includes:
Dec. 6
6 p.m. — Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony, Main Street
7-9 p.m. — Santa, Soup and Desserts, Festival of Trees viewing
7 p.m. — Whoville Costume Contest
Dec. 7
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — holiday activities for all ages
Noon — Christmas Carriage rides
4 p.m. — Lighting ceremony, Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Old Fashioned Christmas Show
7 p.m. — Festival of Trees Auction
Dec. 8
10 a.m. — Turkey, Ham and Bacon Shoot, and barbecue, Kamiah Gun Club
DEC. 7
33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019, 4:30 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. Theme: “Christmas Memories”
DEC. 8
Christmas Open House, 12:30-3:30 p.m., White Spring Ranch Museum, Genesee.
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
MOVIES
NOV. 21
“In the Mood for Love” (2000, PG), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
NOV. 21
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 21
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Ray Cramer, visiting professor and author, will be guest conductor of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 22
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
American Bonfire, 8 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston.
Bill Lavoie and Joe Evavold, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Heather and the Soulmotions, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Student Chamber Music, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Features performances by the WSU Trombone Choir, the WSU Trumpet Ensemble, the WSU Horn Choir, the Anthracite Tuba Quartet and the WSU Tuba Choir.
Brass Chamber Music, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 22-23
Amanda Winterhalter of Seattle, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Nov. 22, Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston; 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission for both shows: $5.
NOV. 23
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
No Pants, 8 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston.
Ashton Richmond, country, 1 p.m., Jovinea Cellars tasting room, Suite 106, 301 Main St., Lewiston.
Dan Maher of Pullman, pub songs, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Lara Vivian, jazz, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 3
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 4
Band jam, 6-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
Orofino Community Choir Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. The 30-member choir will perform a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. A reception will follow.
DEC. 11
Kenny G, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $49-$79. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
DEC. 14-15
“Peace on Earth,” concert by the Palouse Choral Society, 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Features performances by the chorale, chamber choir, children’s choir and Palouse Brass. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
DEC. 15
Queensryche, rock, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$59. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
NOV. 21
“Amarillo,” 1-2:30 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 22
“Dark” at 6 p.m. and “Einstein’s Gravity Playlist” at 7 p.m., Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
DEC. 6 AND 8
“Distant Worlds — Alien Life?” planetarium show about the state of astrobiology, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 23
Seaport Striders 30th annual “4 Mile Turkey Trot Run & Raffle,” 10 a.m., next to the Swallows Park Boat Launch, State Route 129, Clarkston. Registration: www.seaportstriders.com
NOV. 28
15th annual Turkey Leg Run, 7:45 a.m., beginning at Roy M. Chatters Newspaper & Printing Museum, 117 E. Main St., Palouse. Donations benefit the Palouse Library for purchase of new children’s books and activities.
STAGE
NOV. 21
Auditions for “She Loves Me” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 6:30-9 p.m., RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 30
Tabikat Productions Drag Show, 9:30 p.m., Brocks Town Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $7/advance, $8/door. Tickets: Safari Pearl, 660 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
DEC. 6-8
Christmas Cabaret and Dessert Auction, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. Features performances of Christmas musical favorites. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
DEC. 6-15
“Little Women — The Musical,” staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: $6-$22. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow; Shoup Hall, Suite 201; or (208) 885-6465.
DEC. 7
“The Fairy Doll,” dance staged by students of the Main Street Dance Studio, 1 and 7 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/children, free/ages 3 and younger/
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
TALKS
NOV. 21
“Ancient Tattooing: An Overview of Tattoo Tools and Traditions Through Time,” presentation by Andrew Gillreath-Brown, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
NOV. 23
“Caring for Your Collections,” 10 a.m.-noon, Spalding Visitor Center, Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park curators and archivists will explain how to take care of family heirlooms.
DEC. 1
“Dashing Through the Snow: the Evolution of Santa,” presentation by Pam Laird of Kooskia in character as Mrs. Santa Claus, 2 p.m., Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street.
DEC. 18
“Views from ‘Old Corner’, “ presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. First in Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series.