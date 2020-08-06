ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 6-26
“Summer Colors Show,” Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Helen Boland, a watercolorist from Walla Walla, is featured artist, and junior artists are siblings Josiah, Brooklyn and Mackinzie Ledgerwoods with their stay-at-home art. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 6-30
“The Wood Show 2020,” works in wood by more than 20 artisans from around the region, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 6-31
Online art show featuring works by 11 artists, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library. Info: www.whitco.lib.wa.us/news/libey_gallery_art_show.asp.
“Rightfully Hers,” four-poster exhibit commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, Potlatch Depot, 185 Sixth St.; and Kendrick Fraternal Temple, 614 Main St. Posters will be exhibited in exterior windows so visitors can view them from outside.
AUG. 6-SEPT. 5
Exhibit of works by artists Ted Kelchner and Andria Marcussen of Potlatch, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Art includes recent projects in paper, photo, presstype, sculpture and sound. Closing reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 4. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required to enter the gallery.
AUG. 6-SEPT. 23
Exhibit of watercolor paintings by Peggy Conrad of Moscow and Cheryll Root of Troy, Jamie Knudsen State Farm Insurance office, 318 S. Main St., Mocow. Both are members of the Palouse Watercolor Socius and merit members of the Idaho Watercolor Society. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 7-29
“Power of Pastel,” exhibit of works by the art students of Judy Fairley of Clarkston, instructor and artist, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 7. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 13, 15-16
“LOOP,” exhibit of new works, Studio 84, 134 W. Walnut Ave., Genesee. Exhibiting artists are Lauren McCleary, Kristin Carlson-Becker, Ann Christenson, Lucy Holtsnider, Stacy Isenbarger, Shanti Norman, Noah Schuerman, Kat Fekkes, Ellen Vieth, and Mary Welcome. Hours: 4-7 p.m. Aug. 13, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 15-16. COVID-19 restrictions: Masks are required, and no more than eight people at a time will be allowed inside the gallery.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
AUG. 13-16
Lewis-Clark State College’s Warrior Athletic Association Flips Flops & Lemon Drops online auction fundraiser, beginning at 5 p.m. Aug. 13. Online: lcwarriors.com/ffld
AUG. 15-23
Annual Palouse Habitat for Humanity Beans ‘n’ Jeans fundraiser online events: direction donations may be made via palousehabitat.org/donate/beans-n-jeans and the silent auction will be from 5 p.m. Aug. 15-5 p.m. Aug. 22.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 8
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
AUG. 11
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
AUG. 12
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
AUG. 7-8
2020 Chef Hop & Vine: Aug. 7 — Hells Canyon Wine & Dinner Cruise, 3-8 p.m., $125; Aug. 8 — Tasting Room Tours, noon-6 p.m., $60. Both events: $150. Register (through Aug.3): online at www.lcvalleychamber.org/events-meetings/.
AUG. 11
Lewiston Food Truck Night, 5-9 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Features live music by American Bonfire.
MOVIES
AUG. 6-27
Screen on the Green summer movies series, outdoor movies shown on the Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Approximate start time is 8:45 p.m. Bad weather will move the event indoors to the International Ballroom of the Bruce M. Pitman Center. Schedule includes:
Aug. 6: “Onward” (PG, 2020).
Aug. 13: “Dirty Dancing” (PG-13, 1987).
Aug. 22: “Star Wars: Episode IX: Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019).
Aug. 27: “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG, 2019).
AUG. 7 AND 13
Movies Under the Stars Drive-In, free, lawn at Orchards Pool, 1301 Airway Ave., Lewiston. The first 73 vehicles will be parked in numbered spots, entering into the south entrance along 13th Street from Airway Ave. Parking begins at 6:30 p.m. and attendees must stay in their vehicles. Schedule includes:
Aug. 7 — “Frozen II” (PG, 2019), 8:50 p.m.
Aug. 13 — “Stars Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker” (PG-13, 2019), 8:52 p.m.
MUSIC
AUG. 6
7 Devils, Americana, 6-10 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
AUG. 7
Aaron Ceruti, Sound Downtown outdoor summer concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, downtown Lewiston between Main and D streets.
AUG. 8
Snake River Rock Fest, 8 a.m.-10 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Lineup includes Saving Abel, Bombshell Molly, Silent Theory, Half Step Down, InComing Days, Sweet Rebel D, WTR, Tone Sober and Sammi Hanchett. Organizers plan to include vendors, beer garden and children’s play area. Event will also include seventh annual Combat Veterans Show and Shine from 8 a.m.-noon. Cost: $20/regular price, free/ages 10 and younger. Tickets: american-warfighters.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 15
Annual Bug Splat Ride, 2020 Run for the Son fundraiser, 11 a.m. (sign-in starts at 10 a.m.). Ride begins at the viewpoint of the second turn-in at Dworshak Reservoir in Ahsahka, and donation of $10 includes a bug splat target and prizes. Event is put on by Clearwater Crusaders for Christ, the Orofino chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, and proceeds will go toward providing a motorcycle to a pastor in Guatemala. Info: Nancy Correa, (208) 827-6721.
AUG. 22
Second annual Hometown T1D Color Run, 9 a.m., Kiwanis Park, Snake River Avenue, Lewiston. Features both a 3K and 5K course, with all proceeds going toward supporting families with type 1 diabetes. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Cost: $30/regular price, free/ages 2 and younger. Register online: www.home townt1d.org.
AUG. 29
11th annual Native American Alumni Chapter golf tournament, staggered tee times beginning at 8:30 a.m., Clarkston Golf & Country Club, 1676 Elm St. Cost: $85. Register online: www.lcsc.edu/alumni. Proceeds benefit the Native American Alumni Chapter Scholarship Fund at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.
AUG. 30
14th annual Warrior Golf Classic, sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/Lewis-Clark State College students. Registration forms may be downloaded at lcwarriors.com, completed and emailed to Allison Beck at ambeck@lcsc.edu. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student-athlete scholarships and the college’s athletic programs.
STAGE
AUG. 8
Auditions for “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., LCT office, 832 Main St., Lewiston. Individual auditions will be done by online signup only. Audition signups: www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DADAC2EA4FAC43-lct or link is available at lctheatre.org/auditions.
TALKS
AUG. 22
“Wallace in the White House,” presentation by David H. Leroy in character as William Wallace, 3 p.m., outdoors on the lawn at Heritage House, next to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum, Third and Capital streets, Lewiston. Leroy is a graduate of Lewiston High School who served both as lieutenant governor and attorney general of Idaho. Wallace was the first territorial governor of Idaho.