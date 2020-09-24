ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 24-26
Exhibit of works by husband-and-wife artists Beverly and Jim Finley of Lewiston, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Beverly Finley will be showing works in pastels and watercolors, while Jim Finley will be showing works in lapidary and 3-D. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 24-27
“Wood Art & Watercolor,” exhibit of works by father-and-son artists Vern Tietz and Danny Tietz, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 24-OCT. 11
“In-Between Places,” exhibit of works by University of Idaho Master of Fine Arts recent graduates Kaleb Bass, Theresa Rushing, Dongming Zhao and Robbie Mann, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 24-OCT. 28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
SEPT. 24-OCT. 31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Also, exhibit featuring works by 12 artists (through Sept. 30), with artists Gabriella Ball, Vicki Broeckel, Ken Carper, Dan Codd, Bob Krikac, Sharon Lindsay, Tom Mohr, Molly Rice, Marla Robbins, Russ Robbins, Nancy Rothwell and Carrie Vielle. Masks required and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 24-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Washington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection” plus permanent collections. Reception: 1-4 p.m. Sept. 30. Online Zoom presentation by the artist with Q&A: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 30; passcode: 691628. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
SEPT. 26-27
Sew-Ciety Quilt Club’s Autumn Jewels Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 26 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27, Grangeville Elementary-Middle School, 400 S. Idaho St. Includes more than 150 quilts on display, vendors and drawings.
SEPT. 30-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 2-31
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 2. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
OCT. 3-4 AND 10-11
“Inside/Outside,” exhibit featuring works by artists from around the nation and region, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and 1-5 p.m. Oct. 10-11, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee. Artists include Barb Burwell, Mary Carol Kenny, Brian Frink, Noah Schuerman, Ray Esparsen, Ellen Vieth, Kat Fekkas, Casey Doyle and Stacy Isenbarger. Masks required.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 28
Book club discussion of “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein, 5:30 p.m., Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Event limited to 10 people and masks are required. Reservations: Sarah Phelan-Blamires, (509) 397-4366 or sarahp@whitco.lib.wa.us.
OCT. 15
Online poetry reading by Ross Gay, Washington State University Visit-ing Writers Series, 7 p.m., live on YouTube.com.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 24-30
Online silent auction to benefit the Washington Idaho Symphony. To bid: wa-idsymphony.org/silent-auction-2.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 26
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Friendship Square and Main Street, downtown. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, Chestnut Street.
Open Air Art Market, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
SEPT. 29
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Mich-igan Ave.
SEPT. 30
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St.
FOOD & DRINK
OCT. 3
Annual Clearwater Chili Feed, 4-7 p.m., Clearwater Grange Hall, Sally Ann Road, 4 miles off U.S. Highway 13. Menu: chili, cornbread, beverages, dessert. Event also will include a silent auction. Cost: donation. Proceeds go to the Grange.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 4
Ride into Fall, horseback-riding event, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hells Gate State Park, south of Lewiston. Event is sponsored by the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Signup is 10 a.m.-noon; prizes and awards will be given beginning at 2 p.m.
OCT. 17-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1243 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
OCT. 3-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 3: “Twister” (PG-13).
Oct. 10: “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG).
Oct. 17: “The High Note” (PG-13).
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
MUSIC
SEPT. 25
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Blues instrumentals featuring Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
SEPT. 26
Kane Brown, streaming concert, with Granger Smith, Jimmie Allen and Lauren Alaina, 7 p.m., Sunset Auto Vue, Grangeville; 8 p.m., University of Idaho drive-in, Moscow. Cost: $76/car (six people max) Tickets: ticketmaster.com.
Music in the Park Festival with live performances by Coyote Kings with Tiph of Walla Walla; Diego Romero and Friends; and RedStone; 2 p.m., Riverfront Park, U.S. Highway 12, Kamiah. Event includes food vendors and children’s activities. Cost: $5.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
SEPT 24-OCT. 28
2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, all from noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel. Schedule includes:
Sept. 24 — “Politics in a Pandemic” by Marc Hetherington (University of North Carolina).
Sept. 29 — “Electoral College & Electoral Math” by Matt Lebo (Western University). See article on Pages 4-5.
Oct. 8 — “Voting and Election Reform” by Barry Burden (University of Wisconsin-Madison).
Oct. 14 — “Predicting Elections” by Charles Franklin (Marquette University).
Oct. 21 — “Congressional Campaigns” by Costas Panagopolous (Northeastern University).
Oct. 28 — “The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU).
SEPT. 28-29
Virtual Borah Symposium 2020. Schedule includes:
12:30 p.m. Sept. 28: Opening keynote, “Faith vs. Fury: The Arguments to End the Nuclear Threat for Good” by Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), and the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize recipient. URL: uidaho.zoomus/j/97746088280.
7 p.m. Sept. 29: Closing keynote, “The Culture of Power” by Kim Campbell, former prime minister of Canada. URL: uidaho.zoom.us/j/99250957441.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT 25-28
“Run for the Health of It” virtual team run. Event begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 25 and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Proceeds benefit the Tri-State Hospital Foundation in Clarkston. Register: www.justgiving.com/campaign/runforthehealthofit2020.
SEPT. 26
Get’n the Hole Corn Hole Tournament, 11 a.m., Bryden Canyon Golf Course, 445 O’Conner Road, Lewiston. Proceeds will benefit Children in Transition at Lewiston and Clarkston high schools. Register: at Bryden Canyon Golf Course, (208) 746-0863, or online at getnthehole.com.
STAGE
SEPT. 25
“Magic of Fiction,” TelLIT event featuring presentation by Lewiston author Eva Moran, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Golf & Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Following the presentation, audience members may take the stage to tell a story, limited to 7 minutes.
OCT. 23-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ; 2 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
TALKS
SEPT. 30
“Warriors Under Foreign Banners,” online presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 4-5 p.m. Register: online at www.lcsc.edu/spirit-days, and click on “Register” under the event name.
OCT. 8
“Did George Marshall Really Lose China?” online presentation by Harold Tanner, a history professor at University of North Texas, 3:30 p.m. Talk is sponsored by University of Idaho East Asian Studies. Register: send email to amargell@uidaho.edu.