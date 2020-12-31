ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 31
“A Bright Spot,” exhibit of works by Uniontown residents, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
“Exercises in Passivity,” exhibit of works by James Coupe of Seattle, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
“Palouse Palettes,” exhibit of works by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty, Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
“Related to Water,” exhibit of works by Ernie Weiss of Pullman, Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 31-JAN. 9
Quilts by Karen Owsley, Kascha Quilts Museum, 148 E. Ash St., Genesee. Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
DEC. 31-JAN. 15
“Winter Wonders,” exhibit of works by the students of Pomeroy, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 31-MAY 15
“BirdCat,” exhibit of works by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St.. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
MOVIES
JAN.7-9
Mountainfilm on Tour, online documentary film festival, Selway Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets: www.bit.ly/mottickets.
MUSIC
DEC. 31
Dakoda White, Sammi Hanchett, Ashton Richmond and William Finch, 9 p.m.-1 a.m., the Crawl Space, 0301 Second St., Lewiston.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 31-JAN. 8
Annual Winter Spirit holiday light display, Locomotive Park, downtown Lewiston. Light display hours: 5-7 a.m. daily, 4:30-10 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Sunday. Fireplace hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30-10 p.m. Friday, Saturday and holidays.
TALKS
JAN. 16
Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Community Breakfast, online award presentation, Latah County Human Rights Task Force, 9:30 a.m. Cost: $10/general admission; $5/students and children. URL: www.bit.ly/2021hrbreakfast.
JAN. 27-APRIL 12
Visiting Writers Series, Washington State University, online presentations. URL: www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Schedule includes:
Jan. 27 - Ryka Aoki, 6 p.m.
Feb. 10 - Chigozie Obioma, 7 p.m.
March 1 - Major Jackson, 7 p.m.
March 16 - “Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” by Catina Bacote, 6 p.m.
March 23 - Cecil Giscombe, 7 p.m.
April 7 - Mahogany L. Browne, 6 p.m.
April 12 - “Cabinets of Curiosities and the Fictional Dream,” by Debra Magpie Earling, 6 p.m. !