ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 5-7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
DEC. 5-15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 5-31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty; and oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
DEC. 5-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 5-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of plein air watercolor and oil paintings by the late Leo Ames, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 5-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 5-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 6-28
Annual Miniatures Show featuring more than 40 works by artists from this region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 7
Christmas Open House, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Bank Left Gallery, 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse.
DEC. 9-10
“Landscape Paintings by Carl Rowe,” noon-5 p.m. Dec. 9 and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9. Rowe is Idaho Conservation League 2019 Artist in Residence.
DEC. 9-JAN. 31
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
DEC. 5
Fugue Literary Journal Issue No. 57 Release Party and Readings, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Washington State University Press 28th annual Holiday Book Fair, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Terrell Library Atrium, Pullman.
DEC. 5-7
Friends of the Lewiston City Library Book Sale, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
DEC. 6
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” signing, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Rosauers, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston.
Buddy Levy of Moscow, author of “Labyrinth of Ice: The Triumphant and Tragic Greely Polar Expedition,” reading, Q&A and signing, 5-7 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
DEC. 7 AND 14
Carole Simon-Smolinski of Lewiston, author of “Just Add Water: From Barren Jawbone Flat to Bountiful Clarkston, Washington, 1890-1940,” signings: 2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 14, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
DEC. 12
Robert Perret of Troy, author of “Dead Ringers: Sherlock Holmes Stories,” reading and discussion, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
DEC. 19
True Story Book Group discussion of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
DEC. 7
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, 11 a.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston. A.L. “Butch” Alford is guest speaker.
11th annual Alternative Giving Market of the Palouse, 5-8 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Food Drive and Silent Auction to support Lucky Friday miners on strike in Mullan, Idaho, 5-10 p.m., La Quinta Inn and Suites, Moscow. Event features free dinner and live music by Fiddlin’ Al and the Sultry Swines. Put on by the Palouse Democratic Socialists of America.
DEC. 14
Latah Railway annual Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features two rooms of model train layouts.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
DEC. 5
Winterfest, 3:30-6:30 p.m., downtown Colfax. Santa will be at the Colfax Library from 3:30-5:30 p.m., and lighted parade down Main Street begins at 6 p.m.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pine and Main streets, downtown Pullman.
Annual Patchwork Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orofino Junior-Senior High School. Artisan craft fair of only homemade or handmade items. Money raised is used to fund scholarships given by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women.
Silver Creek Connection Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 201 W. Union St., Garfield.
DEC. 7-8
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
DEC. 14
Latah County Historical Society’s Victorian Christmas, 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
2019 White Bird Christmas Celebration. Schedule includes:
1 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Craft Sale
3 p.m. — children’s crafts, IOOF Hall
5 p.m. — Chili, Cornbread and Cocoa by the bonfire
6 p.m. — Lighted Christmas Parade, followed by fireworks
DEC. 14-15
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
DEC. 6
Gritman Medical Center Auxiliary’s 51st annual Holiday Delights fundraiser, 6-9 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow. Features wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and silent and live auctions. Cost: $30. Tickets: (208) 883-5520 or at Bertie’s Gift Shop at Gritman.
DEC. 7
61st annual Kiwanis Club of Pullman Pancake Breakfast and Music Fest, 7-11 a.m., Lincoln Middle School, 315 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Menu: pancakes, scrambled eggs, ham, fruit and beverages. Event also features live music and a silent auction. Cost: $7/regular price, $3/ages 3-12. Tickets: Neill’s Flowers & Gifts, 234 E. Main St.; Dave Christy State Farm Insurance, 650 Bishop Blvd., Suite 100; Pullman Disposal Services, 135 NW Harold St.; all in Pullman, or online at www.kiwanisclubofpullman.org.
DEC. 13-14
A Christmas Carol: Dickens Dessert Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Presented by LCSC Humanities Division, and features presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” traditional carols and seasonal music by members of the LCSC Concert Choir and no-host bar. Cost: $15 (includes dessert plate and coffee). Tickets: online at lcscdickens2019.brownpapertickets.com.
KIDS & FAMILIES
DEC. 6
Moscow Winter Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Schedule includes:
5-5:30 p.m. — photos with Santa, Friendship Square
5-5:45 p.m. — drop-in crafts, Prichard Art Gallery
5:15-5:30 p.m. — Palouse Choral Society, Friendship Square
5:30-5:45 p.m. — Logos Choir, Friendship Square
6 p.m. — Winter Wonderland Tree Lighting and Light Up the Night Parade
DEC. 6-8
Olde Fashioned Christmas on Main, Kamiah. All events at American Legion Hall except where noted. Schedule includes:
Dec. 6
6 p.m. — Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony, Main Street
7-9 p.m. — Santa, Soup and Desserts, Festival of Trees viewing
7 p.m. — Whoville Costume Contest
Dec. 7
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — holiday activities for all ages
Noon — Christmas Carriage rides
4 p.m. — Lighting ceremony, Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Old Fashioned Christmas Show
7 p.m. — Festival of Trees Auction
Dec. 8
10 a.m. — Turkey, Ham and Bacon Shoot, and barbecue, Kamiah Gun Club
DEC. 7
33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019, 4:30 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. Theme: “Christmas Memories.”
DEC. 8
Christmas Open House, 12:30-3:30 p.m., White Spring Ranch Museum, Genesee.
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 15
Seventh annual Free Youth Christmas Party, 11 a.m., Zeppoz Family Fun Center, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Children ages 12 and younger will receive two games of bowling, a Christmas stocking and treats.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
Family roller skate with Santa and Rolling Hills Derby Dames roller derby team, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $5-$7.
MOVIES
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
DEC. 7
“Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (PG), free, 10 a.m., Village Centre Cinmas, Eastside Marketplace, Troy Highway.
MUSIC
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
The Singing Mailman, Larry Dahlberg, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Brass Tacks of Mollala, Ore., country-rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Brothers from Other Mothers, Motown, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 6-7
Kelly Woelfel Fellowship, 6 p.m. Dec. 6, Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston; 2 p.m. Dec. 7, Hardware Brewing Company, 701 E. Main St., Kendrick. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Beargrass Duo of Deary, 4 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite 106, Lewiston.
Dusk Animals of Pullman, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Washington State University School of Music Holiday Concert, 2-4 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman. Features performances by the WSU Madrigal Singers and Concert Choir conducted by Lori Wiest, Treble Choir and Tenor/Bass Choir conducted by Christopher Nakielski, and the Symphony Orchestra conducted by Danh Pham. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors, free/ages 12 and younger.
Jeremy Abbott, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Colby Acuff, country, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org.
Orofino Community Choir Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. The 30-member choir will perform a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. A reception will follow.
DEC. 8
Community Christmas Hymn Sing, 2 p.m., Silver Creek Connection community performing arts venue, 201 W. Union St., Garfield.
DEC. 11
Kenny G, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $49-$79. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Lewiston High School Gold Voices concert, 6 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
DEC. 12
Douglas Cameron, 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 12 AND 19
Music in the Stacks with guitarist Steve Mattoon, 3 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
DEC. 13
General Mojo’s of Seattle, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
DEC. 14
Ashton Richmond, 2 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite No. 106, Lewiston.
Christmas choirs concert, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Includes Lewiston High School Choir, Genesee Choir and Hand Chime Group.
Solid Ghost of Moscow, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
DEC. 14-15
“Peace on Earth,” concert by the Palouse Choral Society, 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Features performances by the chorale, chamber choir, children’s choir and Palouse Brass. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
DEC. 15
Queensryche, rock, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$59. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com.
Annual Cameron Choir Christmas Cantata, 4 p.m., Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.
DEC. 19
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
DEC. 20
Kelly Woelfel Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
DEC. 21
Gary Gemberling and Kathleen Gemberling, jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 31
Dash, Willy Jay Tracy and Sultry Swine, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
JAN. 7
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
DEC. 6 AND 8
“Distant Worlds — Alien Life?” planetarium show about the state of astrobiology, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
DEC. 7
Washington State University Fall Commencement, 10 a.m., Beasley Coliseum, Pullman.
DEC. 13 AND 15
“Cassini’s Grand Finale,” planetarium show about NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
DEC. 14
University of Idaho Winter Commencement, 12:30 p.m., Kibbie Activity Center, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 10
10th annual Seaport Striders Santa Run, 10 a.m., start at Swallows Park picnic shelter, State Route 129, Clarkston. Distance is 3 miles and costumes are encouraged. Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. Cost: $5-$20. Online registration: www.seaportstriders.com.
STAGE
DEC. 5-7
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” staged by the Heritage Arts Academy, 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7, All Souls Church, 217 E. Sixth St., Moscow.
DEC. 6-8
Christmas Cabaret and Dessert Auction, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. Features performances of Christmas musical favorites. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
DEC. 6-15
“Little Women — The Musical,” staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 14-15, Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: $6-$22. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow; Shoup Hall, Suite 201; or (208) 885-6465.
DEC. 7
“The Fairy Doll,” dance staged by students of the Main Street Dance Studio, 1 and 7 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/children, free/ages 3 and younger.
Olde Fashioned Christmas Show, variety show featuring performers from around the Clearwater Valley region, 6 p.m., Kamiah American Legion Hall, Main Street. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/seniors/students K-12, free/veterans and ages 3 and younger.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
DEC. 20
“The Man Who Came to Dinner,” radio show adaptation staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: Safari Pearl, Moscow or online at www.moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
TALKS
DEC. 18
“Views from ‘Old Corner,’ ” presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. First in Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series.