ART & EXHIBITS
NOV. 14-29
“Wood & World,” works by 15 woodworkers and 15 poets, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of watercolor works by Bobbi Kelly, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Kelly is a member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and the Palouse Watercolor Socius. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 14-30
34th annual Snake River Showcase Juried Fine Art Exhibit and Sale, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Includes more than 60 entries from more than 20 artists from around the region. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual Exhibition and North Region Showcase, featuring 20 paintings from Idaho watercolor artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 14-DEC. 1
Palouse Watercolor Socius’ annual show, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Featured artist is Betty Benson of Moscow. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
NOV. 14-DEC. 7
Exhibit of works by photographer David Paul Bayles, Prichard Art Gallery, University of Idaho, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Series include “Sap In Their Veins” and “Falling Trees.” Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
NOV. 14-DEC. 15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 14-DEC. 31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, and oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
NOV. 14-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 14-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
NOV. 14-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
NOV. 14-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
NOV. 14
Poetry reading by eighth-grade students from Palouse Prairie Charter School in Moscow, 6 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 14-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
NOV. 16, 23 and DEC. 6
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” signings: 1-3:30 Nov. 16, Nez Perce County Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston; 1-3 p.m. Nov. 23, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 6, Rosauers, 332 Thain Road, Lewiston.
NOV. 17
Presentation about his books by author Fred Kuester of Kamiah, 2 p.m., Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street.
NOV. 20
Nonfiction book club discussion of “Short nights of the Shadow Catcher” by Timothy Egan, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
NOV. 26
Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words That Were Our Names: An LCSC Scrapbook,” presentation and signing, 2 p.m., Royal Plaza Retirement Center, 2870 Juniper Drive, Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Book signings by 12 authors, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
DEC. 4
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community,” presentation and signing, 5 p.m., Juliaetta Community Library, 205 Main St.
DEC. 5-7
Friends of the Lewiston City Library Book Sale, 2-7 p.m. Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
NOV. 14
Biennial Ismat Ara and Abdul Mannan Sheikh Community Unity Award Ceremony, 7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
NOV. 22-23
Annual Tri-State Hospital Foundation Festival of Trees, Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Schedule includes:
Nov. 22
4-8 p.m. — Community Day, opportunity to view all the trees and shop for gifts. Cost: donation.
6 p.m. — Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony; ornament cost: $15.
Nov. 23
6 p.m. — Gala dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to live music by the 7 Devils. Cost: $100.
Purchase ornament and dinner tickets online at www.tristatefestivaloftrees.org
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
NOV. 16
Clarkston High School Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., CHS, 401 Chestnut St.
Clarkston Eagles Auxiliary Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 505 Maple St. Lunch available for purchase.
Annual Holiday Gift Gala, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Lunch will be available for purchase.
NOV. 23-24
39th annual Christmas Bonanza craft show, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23 and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24, Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $8.
DEC. 7
23rd annual Beadwork Bazaar, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park, Spalding Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Craft and Baked Food Sale, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hells Canyon Boat Club building, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Annual Associated Students of Lewis-Clark State College Christmas Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., LCSC Activity Center, 500 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
Holiday Open House, 10 a.m.-noon, Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center, 2720 W. Pullman Road, Moscow.
Holiday Fest and Tree Lighting, 4 p.m., Pine Street Plaza, Pine and Main streets, downtown Pullman.
Annual Patchwork Bazaar, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Orofino Junior-Senior High School. Artisan craft fair of only homemade or handmade items. Money raised is used to fund scholarships given by the Orofino Branch of the American Association of University Women.
DEC. 8-9
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
NOV. 15
Dad’s Weekend Hard Cider Tasting, 4-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $10.
NOV. 17
Community Dinner, 4 p.m., Julia Allen Rectory Hall, Lapwai United Methodist Church.
KIDS & FAMILIES
NOV. 15
Salsa night, 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Dance lessons will be from 6-7 p.m. Cost: $4.
NOV. 23
Annual Winter Spirit lighting ceremony, 4:15 p.m., Locomotive Park, 2102 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 30
Winter Magic Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5 p.m., Pioneer Park, Grangeville. Winter Magic opening ceremony follows at 5:30 p.m. in Pioneer Park followed by a visit from Santa Claus.
DEC. 4
Alternatives to Violence seventh annual “A Home for the Holidays,” 6:30-9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Includes buffet, silent auction and one complimentary beverage. Event features supervised activities for children ages 3 and older. Cost: $30.
DEC. 6
Moscow Winter Carnival, 5-7 p.m., Friendship Square, downtown Moscow.
DEC. 6-8
Olde Fashioned Christmas on Main, Kamiah. All events at American Legion Hall except where noted. Schedule includes:
Dec. 6
6 p.m. — Kamiah Volunteer Fire Department annual Whoville Lighted Christmas Parade and Lighting Ceremony, Main Street
7-9 p.m. — Santa, Soup and Desserts, Festival of Trees viewing
7 p.m. — Whoville Costume Contest
Dec. 7
11 a.m.-4 p.m. — holiday activities for all ages
Noon — Christmas Carriage rides
4 p.m. — Lighting ceremony, Riverfront Park
6 p.m. — Old Fashioned Christmas Show
7 p.m. — Festival of Trees Auction
Dec. 8
10 a.m. — Turkey, Ham and Bacon Shoot, and barbecue, Kamiah Gun Club
DEC. 7
33rd annual Lighted Christmas Parade 2019, 4:30 p.m., Sixth Street, downtown Clarkston. Theme: “Christmas Memories”
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 4 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
MOVIES
NOV. 14
“Laurence Anyways” (2012, R), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 15-17
“Good Boys” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 4 and 7 p.m. Nov. 17, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 21
“In the Mood for Love” (2000, PG), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
DEC. 6-8
“Abominable” (PG), 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
MUSIC
NOV. 14
Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, 7:30 p.m., Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
SoDown (Ehren River Wright), 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $15.
Washington State University Big Band II, jazz, 3:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 4:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Annual Vocal Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Includes performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
The Chelseas, folk/country, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 16
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
The Bedspins with the Maple Bars, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Admission: $5.
Chelsea Feeney and David Roon, acoustic folk/celtic, 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow. Donations are accepted with proceeds to benefit the church’s community outreach.
Colby Acuff, country, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Porch Light, folk duo, 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Lewis-Clark Community Concert Band, 3 p.m., Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave., Lewiston. Admission is by donation.
Mitch Gibbs, trumpet, 7:30-8:30 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
NOV. 18
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
NOV. 21
University of Idaho Concert Band, directed by Jason Johnston, and Wind Ensemble, directed by Mark Thiele, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
NOV. 22
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
American Bonfire, 8 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston.
NOV. 22-23
Amanda Winterhalter of Seattle, singer/songwriter, 10 p.m. Nov. 22, Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston; 9 p.m. Nov. 23, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Admission for both shows: $5.
NOV. 23
No Pants, 8 p.m., MJ Barleyhoppers, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston.
DEC. 3
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
DEC. 5
University of Idaho Choirs and Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Choirs include the Vandaleers, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 6
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Chamber Jazz Choir, 6:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Bands include Jazz Bands I, II and III. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
DEC. 7
Jackyl, southern rock, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston. Must be at least 18 years old to attend. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com or at the venue box office. Cost: $30/$50
DEC. 7-8
“Family Christmas,” Concert III by the Washington Idaho Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Dec. 8, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult. Tickets: wa-idsymphony.org
Orofino Community Choir Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, St. Theresa Catholic Church, 446 Brown Ave., Orofino. The 30-member choir will perform a selection of traditional and contemporary Christmas music. A reception will follow.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
NOV. 14
“Climate Change Will Politics Kill Us?,” presentation by former members of Congress Bob Inglis (R) and Brian Baird (D), noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
“Impeaching President Trump?” presentation by David Adler and Stuart Chinn, 4:30 p.m., Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Adler is president of the Alturas Institute, and Chinn is associate dean for Programs and Research and associate professor of law at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
NOV. 15 AND 16
“Dad’s Weekend 30-Minute Shows,” six planetarium shows, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger. Schedule includes:
Nov. 15
6 p.m. — “X-rays Ahead: The Hot and Energetic Universe”
7 p.m. — “Two Small Pieces of Glass,” NSF-funded production all about telescopes and telescopic discovery. And a bonus music video.
8 p.m. — “Seeing,” a program about human vision, narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson
Nov. 16
11 a.m. — “Out There,” a look at what’s out there, in the universe
Noon — “Phantom of the Universe,” the search for dark matter
1 p.m. — “Sunstruck!” about the sun, and a bonus music video
NOV. 20
Steve-O Speaks on Mental Health, Q&A, 7 p.m., Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 22
“Dark” at 6 p.m. and “Einstein’s Gravity Playlist” at 7 p.m., Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
NOV. 23
Seaport Striders 30th annual “4 Mile Turkey Trot Run & Raffle,” 10 a.m., next to the Swallows Park Boat Launch, State Route 129, Clarkston. Registration: www.seaportstriders.com
STAGE
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Alex Zaniac, prop comedy, 8 p.m., Silverthorne Theater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
NOV. 14-15
“Brother’s Grimm Spectaculaton,” a comedic retelling of Grimms Brothers staged by the Clarkston High School Drama Department, 7 p.m., Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $8/regular price, $5/students and seniors.
NOV. 14-16
“Under the Bridge,” musical by Kathie Lee Gifford and David Pomeranz, staged by APOD Productions, 7 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 2 p.m. Nov. 16, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road. Cost: $12/regular price in advance, $15/door; $8/ages 6-12 advance, $10/door; free/ages 5 and younger. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow or online at apodproductions.org.
NOV. 14-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 15-17
“Emma: a Pop Musical,” staged by the Pullman High School Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 17, PHS auditorium, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/students.
NOV. 16
Lipstick Divas drag show, 7 p.m., Third Wheel, 1634 Main St., Lewiston. Cost: $10. Tickets: www.brownpapertickets.com.
NOV. 19-21
Auditions for “She Loves Me” and “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 6:30-9 p.m., RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Info: www.rtoptheatre.org.
DEC. 6-8
Christmas Cabaret and Dessert Auction, staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7, and 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Lewiston First United Methodist Church, 1906 Broadview Drive. Features performances of Christmas musical favorites. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
DEC. 7 AND 9
“Amahl and the Night Visitors,” staged by the University of Idaho Opera Workshop, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Forge Theater, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow.
TALKS
NOV. 20
“For the Fun Of It: American Childhood Toys and Games,” presentation by Joye Dillman, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Dillman is National Society Daughters of the American Revolution museum correspondent docent.
NOV. 21
“Ancient Tattooing: An Overview of Tattoo Tools and Traditions Through Time,” presentation by Andrew Gillreath-Brown, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
NOV. 23
“Caring for Your Collections,” 10 a.m.-noon, Spalding Visitor Center, Nez Perce National Historical Park, 39063 U.S. Highway 95. Park curators and archivists will explain how to take care of family heirlooms. !
DEC. 1
“Dashing Through the Snow: the Evolution of Santa,” presentation by Pam Laird of Kooskia in character as Mrs. Santa Claus, 2 p.m., Kamiah Welcome Center, Main Street.