ART & EXHIBITS
DEC. 12-15
Local Artist Spotlight, works by John Patterson of Lewiston, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Patterson is retired Lewiston High School art teacher. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 12-JAN. 17
Exhibit of works by Jeffry Mitchell of Seattle, Fine Arts Gallery 2, Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 12-28
Annual Miniatures Show featuring more than 40 works by artists from this region, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Dec. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 12-31
“Winter Wonders,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Judy Mousseau of Lewiston is featured artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Prints of abstract acrylic pours by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Colter’s Creek Tasting Room, 308 Main St., Juliaetta. Hours: 4-9 p.m. Thursday; noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Contemporary oil paintings by Selene Santucci of Pullman, Colter’s Creek Wine Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: noon-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, noon-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Baby Boomers’ Shadow,” acrylic and watercolor paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; oil landscapes by Vicki Broeckel of Dusty; and oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
DEC. 12-JAN. 31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of plein air watercolor and oil paintings by the late Leo Ames, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Reception: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 12. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
DEC. 12-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
DEC. 12-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
DEC. 12
Robert Perret of Troy, author of “Dead Ringers: Sherlock Holmes Stories,” reading and discussion, 6 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
DEC. 14
Carole Simon-Smolinski of Lewiston, author of “Just Add Water: From Barren Jawbone Flat to Bountiful Clarkston, Washington, 1890-1940”; Ginger Rankin of Moscow, author of “Spice Island”; and Steven Branting of Lewiston, author of “The Words that Were Our Names: an LCSC Scrapbook,” signings, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
DEC. 19
True Story Book Group discussion of “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
DEC. 12
Avenues for Hope Housing Challenge fundraiser kickoff, 4-7 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
DEC. 14
Latah Railway annual Christmas Open House, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Features two rooms of model train layouts.
Wreaths Across America, noon, Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
DEC. 14
Latah County Historical Society’s Victorian Christmas, 1-4 p.m., McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow.
2019 White Bird Christmas Celebration. Schedule includes:
1 p.m. — Parks & Recreation Craft Sale
3 p.m. — children’s crafts, IOOF Hall
5 p.m. — Chili, Cornbread and Cocoa by the bonfire
6 p.m. — Lighted Christmas Parade, followed by fireworks
Christmas in Potlatch. Schedule includes:
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — craft fair and food vendors, Potlatch Senior Center, 645 Pine St., and Log Inn, 745 Sixth St.
10 a.m. — Polar Express Engineer School, Washington, Idaho & Montana Railway History Preservation Group depot
11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Santa Claus, Scenic 6 Depot, 125 Sixth St.
2 p.m. — Potlatch Community Band Christmas concert, Faith Full Gospel Church, Onaway
5 p.m. — 24th annual Lighted Christmas Parade with theme of “Lollipops and Gumdrops”
Following parade — open house, Potlatch Library; chili, Scenic 6 parking lot; fireworks, Scenic 6 Park
7-9 p.m. — Beargrass, railroad depot
DEC. 14-15
10th annual Christmas Extravaganza, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Admission: $4.
DEC. 18
“Jingle and Mingle,” 5-8 p.m., the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Features refreshments and live music by John Elwood.
DEC. 21
Annual Holiday Bazaar, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, east of Lewiston.
FOOD & DRINK
DEC. 13
Holiday Wine Tasting, 5-8 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Cost: $30.
DEC. 13-14
A Christmas Carol: Dickens Dessert Extravaganza, 7:30 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Presented by LCSC Humanities Division, and features presentation of “A Christmas Carol,” traditional carols and seasonal music by members of the LCSC Concert Choir and no-host bar. Cost: $15 (includes dessert plate and coffee). Tickets: online at lcscdickens2019.brownpapertickets.com
KIDS & FAMILIES
DEC. 13
Swimming with Santa, 6:30 p.m., Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Cost: $9.99/family.
DEC. 14
Asotin Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., downtown Asotin.
DEC. 15
Seventh annual Free Youth Christmas Party, 11 a.m., Zeppoz Family Fun Center, 780 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Children ages 12 and younger will receive two games of bowling, a Christmas stocking and treats.
DEC. 21
2019 Lighted Boat Parade, 6 p.m., Snake River. Parade will begin at the Hells Gate State Park boat launch, and participants/boaters are asked to register at Riverview Marina.
Family roller skate with Santa and Rolling Hills Derby Dames roller derby team, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $5-$7.
MUSIC
DEC. 12
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Singing Mailman, Larry Dahlberg, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Douglas Cameron, 7 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 12 AND 19
Music in the Stacks with guitarist Steve Mattoon, 3 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
DEC. 13
General Mojo’s of Seattle, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Pickaxe Bluegrass, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
Beautiful Flaw, 7-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
University of Idaho’s 30th annual Jazz Choirs Holiday Concert, 7 p.m., Kibbie Activity Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Donations accepted.
DEC. 14
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
Ashton Richmond, 2 p.m., Jovinea Cellars Tasting Room, 301 Main St., Suite No. 106, Lewiston.
Christmas choirs concert, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Includes Lewiston High School Choir, Genesee Choir and Hand Chime Group.
Solid Ghost of Moscow, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Fifth Wheel, jazz, 8-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
“An Old-Fashioned Garfield County Christmas,” music and carols, 7 p.m., Pataha Flour Mill, Pomeroy. Dinner buffet will be served from 5-7 p.m. Reservations: (509) 843-3799.
DEC. 14-15
“Peace on Earth,” concert by the Palouse Choral Society, 6 p.m. Dec. 14 and 4 p.m. Dec. 15, St. Boniface Catholic Church, Uniontown. Cost: $20/regular price, $8/students, free/ages 6-12. Features performances by the chorale, chamber choir, children’s choir and Palouse Brass. Tickets: online at www.palousechoralsociety.org.
DEC. 15
Queensryche, rock, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$59. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com.
Annual Cameron Choir Christmas Cantata, 4 p.m., Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.
Christmas Music Fireside, 7 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 836 Preston Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 19
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
DEC. 20
Kelly Woelfel Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
DEC. 21
Gary Gemberling and Kathleen Gemberling, jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
DEC. 28
Backroad Jammers, 7-9 p.m., Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston.
DEC. 31
Dash, Willy Jay Tracy and Sultry Swine, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
JAN. 7
Open bluegrass jam, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 14
Guest recital with David Riley on piano and Jasper Wood on violin, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 16
The Commodores, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $59-$89. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
“Space Oddity: The Ultimate David Bowie Experience,” tribute concert by David Brighton and band, 7 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.tickets west.com.
JAN. 17
Stasia Kulsa, student flute recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Yoon-Wha Roh, pianist, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 21
James Carter, graduate student saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 24
Connor Tayon, student bass clarinet recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
“A Triangle of Love: Robert, Clara and Johannes” by Cantiamo, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The WSU faculty vocal ensemble is comprised of Julie Anne Wieck (soprano), Lori Wiest (mezzo-soprano), Christopher Nakielski (tenor) and Aaron Agulay (baritone) with Elena Panchenko and Catherine Anderson on piano. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
JAN. 28
University of Idaho faculty recital with Jason Johnston on horn, Catherine Anderson on piano and the Vandal Horn Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Duncan Titus, graduate student tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 31
Equinox, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
FEB. 4
Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, University of Idaho faculty saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hamption School of Music.Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 8
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students; $12/ages 12-18; free/ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org
FEB. 11
James Reid, University of Idaho faculty guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 20
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
DEC. 13 AND 15
“Cassini’s Grand Finale,” planetarium show about NASA’s Cassini mission to Saturn, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 5 p.m. Dec. 8, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
DEC. 14
University of Idaho Winter Commencement, 12:30 p.m., Kibbie Activity Center, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
DEC. 21
Winter Solstice Jaunt, 11 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve, 1187 Idler’s Rest Road, Moscow.
STAGE
DEC. 12-15
“Little Women — The Musical,” staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 14-15, Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Cost: $6-$22. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow; Shoup Hall, Suite 201; or (208) 885-6465.
DEC. 20
“The Man Who Came to Dinner,” radio show adaptation staged by the Moscow Community Theatre, 7:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: Safari Pearl, Moscow or online at www.moscowcommunitytheatre.org.
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
TALKS
DEC. 18
“Views from ‘Old Corner’,” presentation by Steven Branting of Lewiston, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. First in Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series.