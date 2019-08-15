ART & EXHIBITS
AUG. 15-23
“Layers, Land, and Labor,” exhibit of new works by J.J. Harty, Michael Yellowbear Holloman and Krista Brand, Locker Gallery, Washington State University Fine Arts, 1516 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 15-25
“Western Lifestyles,” photographs by Carla Danielson and leatherwork by Clover and Karl Rinehart, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
AUG. 15-26
“Tiny Art Show,” featuring more than 200 miniature works of art by 100 artists, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Exhibit and sale proceeds benefit the center’s second floor renovation. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays.
AUG. 15-28
“Wonderful Wood Summer Show,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Butch Klaveano and Meagan Tennant, both of Pomeroy, are featured artist and Vegas Vecchio Pomeroy is junior artist. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 15-31
Sixth annual “Rivers & Vines Plein Air,” competition exhibit with juror’s showcase by Gloria Teats of Whitebird, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Oil paintings by Jacqueline Daisley of Pullman, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hours: 9 a.m.- 7pm. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
“Stonewall Uprising: A Place That Became a Movement,” exhibit about the Stonewall Riots in New York’s Greenwich Village, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Colored pencil works by P. Craig Ellertson of Riverton, Utah, and jewelry by Jane Prewett of Dallas/Fort Worth, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 15-SEPT. 11
Works by Kelly Price of Sandpoint, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
AUG. 15-SEPT. 22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
AUG. 15-SEPT. 30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 18 (includes panel discussion “Inhabiting the Creative Process” at 6 p.m.). Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Paintings by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
AUG. 15-OCT. 31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
AUG. 15-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
AUG. 23-SEPT. 21
Exhibit of Scandinavian hardanger lace, 401 Main, 401 Second Ave., Deary. Exhibit will include works by Delores Collinge of St. Maries and Tina Johansen of Spokane. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
AUG. 23-OCT. 4
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Reception: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23, Friendship Square, downtown Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 7
2019 Bi-Annual Quilt Walk, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., downtown Grangeville. More than 200 quilts will be displayed along Main Street, and more than 80 additional quilts will be auctioned with proceeds to benefit animal shelters in the region.
SEPT. 14-15
“Gardens,” exhibit of new works by at least seven artists, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., Genesee.
OCT. 5-6
Salmon River Art Guild 2019 Regional Art Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. MDT Oct. 5 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. MDT Oct. 6, Riggins Community Center.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
AUG. 21
Book club discussion of “Stiff: the curious Lives of Human Cadavars” by Mary Roach, 10:30 a.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 22
Book club discussion of “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
AUG. 26
Lewiston City Library’s Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffeehouse, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 28
Book discussion of “Girl Waits With Gun” by Amy Stewart, 7 p.m., Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
AUG. 17
Lewiston High School Booster Club Auction & Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Event features live, silent, dessert and dollar auctions, as well as dinner.
AUG. 24
Hatley Ranch History, 2-7:30 p.m., Deary. Tour of the Hatley Ranch/Pony Club Grounds, sponsored by the Appaloose Museum and Heritage Center in Moscow and the Palouse Backcountry Horsemen. Tours from 2-5 p.m. and dinner from 5:15-7:30 p.m. at the Pie Safe Bakery and Kitchen in Deary. Cost: $65. Reservations: (208) 882-5578, ext. 279.
SEPT. 20
Seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Theme: “Mission Possible 2.0.” Evening features hors d’oeuvres, and four tastes of wine and beer. Cost: $40. Tickets: Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
AUG. 15-17
Idaho County Fair, Cottonwood; theme: “The Idaho County Fair. It’s in Our Nature.”
AUG. 16-17
National Lentil Festival, downtown Pullman. Schedule includes:
Aug. 16
9 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center
5-8 p.m. — free chili, Spring Street
5 p.m. — live music by Eric Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
5:30 p.m. — live music by Aaron Cerutti, Main Stage
6:30 p.m. — live cooking demo by executive chef L.J. Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
6:35 p.m. — live music by Melodime, Main Stage
7:55 p.m. — live music by Brown & Gray, Main Stage
8 p.m. — Shedd, Cooking Demo Stage
9:15 p.m. — live music by Clare Dunn, Main Stage
Aug. 17
7:30 a.m. — Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, Pullman Depot Heritage Center
8 a.m. — Pullman Lion’s Club Lentil Pancake Breakfast, Cougar Plaza; Circles of Caring Tennis Tournament, WSU Tennis Courts
9 a.m. — Co-ed Softball Tournament, Spring Street Playfields; Tase T. Lentil Mini Golf Tournament, Airway Hills Golf Center; 3-on-3 Hoop Classic, Reaney Park
10 a.m. — Walk of Fame ceremony, corner of Main and Kamiaken streets
11 a.m. — WSECU Grand Parade, Main Street
12:30 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Jamie Callison, Cooking Demo Stage
12:50 p.m. — live music by Andru Gomez & the Bad Apples, Main Stage
1:15 p.m. — live cooking demo with Klink, Cooking Demo Stage
1 p.m. — Lil’ Lentil Royalty Coronation, Lentil Land Stage
2:10 p.m. — live music by the Fabulous Kingpins, Main Stage
2 p.m. — live cooking demo with chef Josh McQeen, Cooking Demo Stage
3 p.m. — Legendary Lentil Cook-off, Cooking Demo Stage
3:30 p.m. — live music by the Talbott Brothers, Main Stage
AUG. 17
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
Winchester Saturday Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Street and Nezperce Avenue, downtown Winchester.
AUG. 20
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
AUG. 21
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
AUG. 29-SEPT. 1
83rd annual Kamiah BBQ Days, theme: “Kamiah, Idaho ... A Great Place to Live, Work and Play!” Schedule includes:
Aug. 29
3 p.m. — Victorian themed high tea, with live music Syndicat, Higher Grounds Coffee, 308 Hill St.
Aug. 30
9 a.m.-5 p.m. — Art Show/Walk & Sale, Central Idaho Agency, Fifh and Main streets; reception: 5-7 p.m.
4-7 p.m. — all-you-can-eat spaghetti feed, Kamiah Senior Center, 125 Maple St.; cost: $8.
8 p.m.-midnight — C.D. Woodbury Trio, Kamiah Hotel Bar & Steakhouse
9 p.m. — street dance, Main Street
Aug. 31
6:30-10 a.m. — chuck wagon breakfast, Clearwater Valley Rodeo Association rodeo grounds
8 a.m. — 5K and 10K fun run/walk (registration starts at 7 a.m.)
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — art show walk/sale, Central Idaho Agency
9 a.m.-6 p.m. — 17th annual Arts & Crafts Show, Idaho Street
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — 25th annual quilt show, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church basement
11 a.m. — Grand Parade, Main Street
Noon-4 p.m. — Clearwater Classics Car Show
5-7 p.m. — free barbecue dinner, Idaho Street
8 p.m.-midnight — street dance with live music by Sonny Allen and the Gap, Main Street; C.D. Woodbury Trio, Kamiah Hotel
Sept. 1
6:30-10 a.m. — chuck wagon breakfast, rodeo grounds
10 a.m.-5 p.m. — quilt show
SEPT. 5-8
2019 Palouse Empire Fair; theme: “Baling Generations Together”; Palouse Empire Fairgounds, 322 Fairgrounds Road, Colfax.
SEPT. 7
Little House Day, 1-6 p.m., White Spring Ranch, 1004 Lorang Road, Genesee. Includes live music, demonstrations, ice cream social.
Riverfest, noon-5 p.m., Granite Lake Park, 845 Port Way, Clarkston.
SEPT. 12-15
2019 Latah County Fair; theme: “The Greatest Shows on the Palouse”; Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
Clearwater County Fair and Lumberjack Days; theme: “Boots, Jeans, and Clearwater Dreams”; Clearwater County Fairgrounds, Orofino. Schedule includes:
Sept. 13
Noon — Lumberjack Days kiddie parade
Sept. 14
10 a.m. — main parade
4 p.m. — truck driving competition
6:30 p.m. — horse pull competition
Sept. 15
10 a.m.-noon — log show and contest
SEPT. 13-15
Garfield County Fair and Rodeo; theme: “Country Scenes and Children’s Dreams”; Garfield County Fairgrounds, Pomeroy.
SEPT. 19-22
75th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: “75 Years ofTradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: free-$8.
SEPT. 26-29
Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.
FOOD & DRINK
AUG. 23
Chef Hop & Vine, chef tasting event featuring cocktail stations, 5-8 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston. Cost: $45.
KIDS & FAMILIES
AUG. 17
Community contra dance, 8-10:30 p.m., Old Blaine Schoolhouse, Eid and Blaine roads, south of Moscow. Band: Under the Wire. Caller: Gary Miller. Free family dance with jam band begins at 5 p.m., covered-dish meal (with annual Pie Extravaganza) begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
MOVIES
AUG. 15
“The Secret Life of Pets 2” (PG), 1 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
AUG.16-24
Screen on the Green, 8:45 p.m., movies shown outdoors on the Theophilus Tower lawn, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Inclement weather will move film to Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Film schedule is: Aug. 16 — “Grease” (PG-13); Aug. 24 — “Captain Marvel” (PG-13).
AUG. 17
Classic cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 25
“Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy Blache,” 4:15 and 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
AUG. 26
“The Audience,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
AUG. 28
“Paris to Pittsburgh,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 16
“Measure for Measure,” Royal Shakespeare Company, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
SEPT. 30
“All About Eve,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
MUSIC
AUG. 15
Third Thursday Celtic and Old-Time Jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 15 AND 17
Heustis Kountry Band, dance music, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
AUG. 16
Hog Haven Battle of the Bands, 5-8 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow.
Washed in Black of Seattle, Pearl Jam tribute band, 7 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Donations accepted for Strong Against Cancer.
AUG. 16-18
13th annual Idaho Old Time Fiddlers District 9 Campout and Jam, Clearwater River KOA, Kamiah. Event will feature open jam sessions all three days, and workshops. Info: idahofiddlers.webs.com
AUG. 17
Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, annual Rockin’ on the River, gates open at 3 p.m., Dave’s Valley Golf, 725 Port Drive, Clarkston.
The Bedspins, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Son Locust, Meddling and Jake Hanchey, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 18
The Katz Band, 2-5 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Third Sunday Lenore Country/Bluegrass Music Jam, 1 p.m., Lenore Community Center, 37950 Highway 12 East.
AUG. 18-SEPT. 15
Outdoor Summer Concerts, all at 7:30 p.m., Northern Quest Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Tickets: (877) 871-6772 (9 a.m.-1 p.m. daily) or online at www.northernquest.com. Schedule:
Aug. 18 — Weird Al Yankovic, $39/$49/$69
Aug. 22 — Styx and Loverboy, $49/$59/$79/$99
Aug. 24 — Sammy Hagar and the Circle, $59/$69/$89/$109
Aug. 28 — Steve Miller Band, and Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, $59/$69/$89/$109
Sept. 6 — Pitbull (rescheduled from June 24), $79/$89/$99/$119
Sept. 7 — Jeff Dunham, $59/$69/$79/$99
Sept. 15 — Old Dominion, $59/$69/$89/$109
AUG. 19
David Dodero, Corey Oglesby and Bart Budwig, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10.
AUG. 20
The Talbott Brothers of Portland (Nick and Tyler), rock/blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
AUG. 21
Ashton Richmond of Lewiston, country, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
AUG. 22
Moscow Song Circle with Rob Ely as leader, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
Polly O’Keary and the Rhythm Method, blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
AUG. 23
Seventh Day Slumber, Christian rock, 8 p.m., Riverfront Park, Highway 12, Kamiah. Cost: $5.
Andru Gomez and the Bad Apples, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Nick Shoulders, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $3.
AUG. 24
Jerrod Niemann, Lewiston’s Hot August Nights Concert, Boomers’ Garden, 0301 Second St., Lewiston. Gates open at 5 p.m., Aaron Cerutti plays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and Diversion Drive plays from 7-8 p.m. Cost: $45. Tickets: Rosauers (Lewiston), GNC (Lewiston, Pullman, Moscow) and Lewis Clark Credit Union (Lewiston, Clarkston and Orofino).
Jeremy Abbott, acoustic rock/reggae, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S Main St, Moscow.
AUG. 25
Susan Gibson, singer-songwriter, 2 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Cost: $15.
AUG. 26
The Intentions, 6-8 p.m., outdoors on the plaza, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Food and beverages will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Beetle Box of Little Rock, Ark., piano-centered electronic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
AUG. 30
The Deltaz, 7 p.m., Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Brothers John and Ted Siegel are based in Southern California. Cost: $15.
“Made in America: Music by Horn by American Composers,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
AUG. 31
Fourth annual Return to Riverside music festival, gates open at 11 a.m., Lions Club Park, 760 Ponderosa Drive, Potlatch. Lineup includes Junior Brown, Jenny Don’t & the Spurs, the Hankers, the Hanson Family, Jessie James, Deep Blue Bluegrass Band. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate, free/ages 10 and younger. Tickets: BlackBird at the Depot, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch; (208) 875-1357.
Juniper Jam music festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise, Ore. Cost: $20/advance, $25/gate. Tickets: www.juniperjam.com
The Last Revel of Minneapolis, folk/rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
Foghat, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25-$50. Tickets: www.ticketswest.com or at the venue box office.
Live jazz jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 5
Erik Applegate (jazz bass), Steve Kovalcheck (jazz guitar) and Kate Skinner (jazz piano), University of Idaho Faculty/Guest Recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Applegate is professor of jazz bass and Kovalcheck is associate professor of jazz guitar, both at the University of Northern Colorado; and Skinner is UI assistant professor of jazz piano. Cost: $5/regular price, $3/students and seniors.
SEPT. 6
Side of Shara, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
The Marshall Tucker Band, 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25-$50. Tickets: www.ticketswest.com or at the venue box office.
Mare Wakefield and Nomad, Nashville-based country duo, 8 p.m., the Attic, 314 Second St., Moscow. Donations accepted.
SEPT. 8
Stuart Evans and friends, classical, 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road, Genesee.
The 7 Devils with the Bacchus Brass, 2 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
SEPT. 9
Cole Tutino, cello, and Ryan Smith, piano, guest recital, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Tutino and Smith will perform pieces by Beethoven, Bruch and Paganini. They are music faculty at New Saint Andrews College in Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 13
Oboe! Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
SEPT. 14
University of Idaho Percussion Ensemble, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow.
Douglas Cameron, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Mark Holt of Lewiston, Americana, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 14-15
“The Music of Stage and the Silver Screen,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
SEPT. 15
Mauchley Duo, University of Idaho faculty emeritus recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors. Piano duo features Jay and Sandy Mauchley.
SEPT. 17
Javier Rodriguez (bassoon), Eneida Larti (piano) and Catherine Anderson (harpsichord), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
David Vining, guest trombone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 24
James Reid, guitar, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Reid is professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 20
Nicholas J. Theriault, student percussion recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 25
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 26
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
SEPT. 27
Julie Wieck, soprano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 1
Imani Winds, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $10-$25.
OCT. 2
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
OCT. 3
David Kim, University of Idaho guest fortepiano recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Kim is associate professor of mjusic at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
OCT. 8
University of Idaho Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets (on sale 10 a.m. Aug. 23): TicketsWest.com
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
AUG. 16 AND 18
“Binocular Stargazing,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Aug. 16 and 5 p.m. Aug. 18, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 9
“Science Diplomacy,” presentation by Bill Colglazier, 4-5 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Colglazier is adviser to the United Nations.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
AUG. 22
Corvette Caravan, display of 80 Corvette cars in east parking lot, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
AUG. 24
Hometown T1D (type 1 diabetes) Color Run, 9 a.m. (check-in at 8), Kiwanis Park, 806 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Features music, food and prizes. Cost: $30.
Clearwater Valley Roundup Association O-Mok-See, 7 p.m., CVRA rodeo grounds, Hill Street, Kamiah.
AUG. 25
Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter Summer Dog Swim, noon-2 p.m., Asotin County Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Donation of $5 per dog benefits the LCAS.
SEPT. 3-7
2019 Lewiston Roundup; all events at Roundup grounds in Tammany, south of Lewiston, except where noted. Tickets: lewistonroundup.com/round-up. Schedule includes:
Sept. 3
8:59 a.m. — slack
Sept. 4
6:59 p.m. — Xtreme Bulls
Sept. 5 and 6
6:59 p.m. — rodeo
Sept. 7
9:59 a.m. — annual parade with theme of “85 Years of Tradition,” Main Street, downtown Lewiston
6:59 p.m. — rodeo
SEPT. 8
12th annual Howling at Hamilton, open swim for dogs, 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
SEPT. 13
13th annual Warrior Golf Classic, noon registration and 1 p.m. shotgun start, Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive. Cost: $100/regular price, $75/LCSC students. Net proceeds benefit LCSC student scholarships and programs.
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
OCT. 5
Inaugural Lauren McCluskey 5K Race for Campus Safety, 9 a.m., Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $25-$40.
STAGE
AUG. 15-25
“Funny Girl,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-17 and 21-24, and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and 24-25, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $15-$20. Tickets: www.rtoptheatre.org
AUG. 23-24
“A ... My Name is Still Alice,” staged by the Washington State University School of Music, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-24, Bryan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $15/regular price, $10/students and seniors.
“The Pillowman,” staged by Moscow Art Theatre (Too), 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: 10.
AUG. 25
“The Diaries of Adam and Eve” by Mark Twain, Pop Up Performance staged by the Pullman Civic Theatre, 6 p.m., Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of Derby Street and Professional Mall Boulevard, Pullman. Attendees are asked to bring chairs or a blanket for seating at this free outdoor performance.
AUG. 30
Open mic, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Sign-ups start at 6:30 p.m.
AUG. 31
Open auditions for University of Idaho fall 2019 theater season, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Auditioners should prepare a one-minute monologue and a musical theatre piece from a published musical that is 16 to 32 bars. Info: www.signupgenius.com/go/20f0d4aabad22a46-20191
SEPT. 12-15, 19-22, 26-29
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13, 19-21 and 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 15, 22 and 29, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students ages 13 through college, $11/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org
TALKS
AUG. 15
“Palouse Seed Saving,” presentation by Linda DeWitt, Master Gardener, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St.
AUG. 17
Beadwork demonstration, 10 a.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park visitor center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
AUG. 20
“Marijuana: Evil Weed or Medical Miracle?” presentation by Rebecca Craft, Wine & Wisdom speaking series, 6:30 p.m., Basalt Cellars, 906 Port Drive, Clarkston. Craft is a professor at Washington State University.
AUG. 21
“Digital History: Can I Get a Scan of That?” presentation by Zachary Wnek, 6:30 p.m., Troy Historical Society, 421 S. Main St. Wnek is museum curator of the Latah County Historical Society in Moscow and will talk about their efforts to digitize the photograph collection and make it available at no charge.
AUG. 28
“Divided Loyalties & Tribal Rights: Agriculture and Irrigation at the Fort Hall Indian Reservation,” presentation by Amy Canfield of Lewiston, 5:30 p.m., Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St. Canfield is a history professor at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. !