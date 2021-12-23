Art & Exhibits
“Alligators in Top Hats and Swans in Long Dresses,” exhibit of works by Keith Harrop, through Jan. 3. Wenaha Gallery, 219 E. Main St., Dayton.
“A Line Into the Future, Recent Drawings by Gerald Exline,” through Jan. 22. Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow.
Exhibit of works by Brett Varney, through Dec. 31. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St., Moscow.
Exhibit of works by Byron “Barney” Saneholtz of Pullman, through Jan. 7. Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S. Main St., Moscow.
“Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar,” through March 12. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman.
Nativity Set Exhibition, through Jan. 6. Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Ticket pricing, scheduling and information: bit.ly/NPCMNativity.
“Raining Cats and Dogs,” exhibit of works by Nancy Rothwell, through Jan. 30. The Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
“Sculpted Spaces, Wild Lives,” exhibit of works by various artists, through Jan. 7. Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow.
“Winter Beauty”, through Dec. 29. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Exhibit of works by Eric Argyle and Pomeroy Elementary students.
Indie Folk: New Art and Songs from the Pacific Northwest, Jan. 18-May 21. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman.
Fairs, Festivals & Community
Heustis Kountry Band Dance, Thursdays, 7-10 p.m. Clarkston Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5 donation. Featuring Jack Howard on lead vocals, Kendall Heustis on drums, Pauly Heustis on keyboards and vocals and Kenny Heustis on guitar and vocals.
Santa for Seniors Drive, through Jan. 1, 2022, 10 p.m. Donations of gifts can be made at Pullman Building Supply at 400 SE, Fairmount Drive, Pullman, or at Tri-State Outfitters, 1104 Pullman Road, Moscow. Requested items: socks, blankets, tea, coffee, mugs, lotion, candy, puzzles and art supplies. bit.ly/Santa4Seniors.
New Year’s at Noon, Dec. 31, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Event for kids. Masks mandatory. RSVP required at frontdesk@palousescience.org or by calling (509) 332-6869.
New York New Years Eve, Dec. 31, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Ball drops 9 p.m. Live music by Runnin with the Boys.
Food & Drink
New Year’s Bash @ Brock’s, Dec. 31-Jan. 1, 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Brava’s, Brock’s, 504 Main St., Suite 201, Lewiston. New Year’s Eve party, $2 Black Velvet and Fireball shots, prizes.
Music
Michael Kelly Blue Instrumentals, Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Parejas Cellars, 903 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Live Music with Dan Faller, Jan. 7, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music by Dan Faller, food and drinks.
Live Music with Landen Henrie, Jan. 8, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music with Landen Henrie, food and drinks.
Live Music with Kelly Woelf Fellowship, Jan. 14, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music with Michael Kelly and Kevin Woelfel.
Live Music with the B Sides, Jan. 15, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music with the B Sides, food and drinks.
Live Music with Curtis Wicks, Jan. 21, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Live music with Curtis Wicks, food and drinks.
Live Music with Paradox, Jan. 22, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Stage & Screen
Moscow Comedy Night, Jan. 22, 5-11 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $15. Shows at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. With Bengt Washburn and Erick Hellwig. Hosted by Alvin Williams. For tickets: (208) 882-0550, uinnmoscow.com. Presented by Moscow Comedy. !