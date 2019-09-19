ART & EXHIBITS
SEPT. 19-20
“Joe Hedges: Hyper Combines,” Fine Arts Gallery 2; “Kassie Smith: Menstrual Soliloquy,” Fine Arts Gallery 3; Washington State University, Pullman. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 19-21
Exhibit of Scandinavian hardanger lace, 401 Main, 401 Second Ave., Deary. Exhibit will include works by Delores Collinge of St. Maries and Tina Johansen of Spokane. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
SEPT. 19-22
“Zimoun,” sound installations by Swiss-based artist Zimoun, University of Idaho Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 1-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 19-28
Works by Jennifer Norman of Lincoln City. Ore., Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 19-30
“Working Drawings,” artwork by George Wray, Third Street Gallery, Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. weekdays.
Artwork and memorabilia by the late Alan Bean, NASA astronaut, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Paintings by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Cafe Artista, 218 S. Main St., Moscow. Hours: 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 4
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit from the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 6
“First Nations In Color,” works by Stephano Sutherlin, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Closing reception: 1-3 p.m. Oct. 6. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 9
Exhibit of recycled fleece rugs by Polly Walker of Moscow, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 26
“Words & Light,” photography exhibit with works by three artists, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Exhibiting artists are Sean D. Cassidy of Lewiston, R.A. Friedman of Philadelphia and Chad Estes of Boise. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 30
“Journey through the Portals,” works by Molly Rice of Colfax, Libey Gallery South, the Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Colors of Fall,” Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Vicky Sjoberg of Asotin is featured artist. Hours:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
SEPT. 19-OCT. 31
“Awaiting Coverage: Healthcare in the USA,” acrylics and watercolors by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax; “Palouse in Transition,” photographs by Ken Carper of Pullman; “In Our Community,” photographs by Tom Mohr of Colfax; Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. weekends.
“Mark of the Tramp” exhibit by the Historic Graffiti Society, WI&M Depot, 185 Sixth St., Potlatch. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
SEPT. 19-DEC. 31
“That’s Entertainment: The History of Theaters in Nez Perce County,” exhibit, Nez Perce Historical Society and Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 19-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
SEPT. 20-OCT. 6
Palouse Plein Air 2019 exhibition, Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Reception and awards ceremony: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20. Hours: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.
SEPT. 23-27
“TriButte,” group exhibition of provisional art works created at Kamiak Butte and the Palouse by fine arts graduate students, Washington State University Fine Arts, 1416 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Reception: 4:30 p.m. Sept. 26. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 pm. weekdays.
SEPT. 28-29
Artist’s Studio Tour, sponsored by Clarkston’s Valley Arts Center, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Self-guided tours to the studios of nine artists in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley: Pam Brooks, Barb Coppock, Ralph Crawford, Jennifer Crawford Hayne, Robin Harvey, Josh Hayne, Alyssa Hopkins, Beth Rimmelspacher, Carol Triplett.
OCT. 4-5
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston Art Walk, 4-9 p.m. Oct. 4 and noon-4 p.m. Oct. 5, downtown Lewiston.
OCT. 5-6
Salmon River Art Guild 2019 Regional Art Show, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (MDT) Oct. 5 and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (MDT) Oct. 6, Riggins Community Center.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
SEPT. 23
Monday Evening Book Club, discussion of “Jell-O Girls” by Allie Rowbottom, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
SEPT. 27
Lynda Wolters of Boise, author of “Voices of Cancer,” signing, 10 a.m.-noon, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
SEPT. 28
Sanan Kolva of Pullman, author of “The Chosen of the Spear” series, signing, 1-3 p.m., And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Pam Thorson of Arrow, author of “Arrow: The History and People of an Idaho Community, Volume One,” signing, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
OCT. 1
Tiffany Midge of Moscow, author of “Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheese’s,” book launch/reading, 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 2
Discussion of “Three Weeks With My Brother” by Nicholas Sparks and Micah Sparks, 7 p.m., Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
OCT. 2-5
Friends of the Asotin County Library Fall Book Sale, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 3-4 and10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5, Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston.
OCT. 10
Paula Coomer of Garfield, author of “Somebody Should Have Scolded the Girl,” book launch, 7-8 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
OCT. 19
Dick Southern of Craigmont, author of “Halfway Stage Stop: A Road Runs Through It” and “The Big School on the Hill,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nez Perce County Historical Society & Museum, 0306 Third St., Lewiston.
OCT. 24
“Photography, Performance, Politics: Reimagining American History,” joint book talk by Matthew Fox-Amato and Rebecca Scofield, 7-8:30 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St. Fox-Amato’s book is “Exposing Slavery: Photography, Human Bondage, and the Birth of Modern Visual Politics in America” and Scofield’s book is “Outriders: Rodeo at the Fringes of the American West.”
OCT. 26
Elsa Kirsten Peters of Pullman, author of “The Whole Story of Climate,” paperback signing, 4-5 p.m., BookPeople of Moscow, 521 S. Main St.
NOV. 13-15
Everybody Reads presentations by Luis Alberto Urrea, author of “The House of Broken Angels.” Schedule includes:
Nov. 12
Noon — Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown
7 p.m. — Nezperce Community Library
Nov. 13
Noon — Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston
7 p.m. — Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Nov. 14
Noon — Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax (call library to reserve lunch)
7 p.m. — Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman
Nov. 15
Noon — Holland Library, Washington State University, Pullman
7 p.m. — Latah County Library at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
SEPT. 20
Seventh annual Asotin County Library Foundation Fall Auction, 5:30-10 p.m., Lewiston Elks, 3444 Country Club Drive. Theme: “Mission Possible 2.0.” Evening features hors d’oeuvres, and four tastes of wine and beer. Cost: $40. Tickets: Asotin County Library and And Books Too, both in Clarkston.
SEPT. 23
Open house rehearsal for Inland Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International chapter, 6:30-9 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 648 Ash Ave., Genesee.
SEPT. 25
Annual Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Wellness and Education Expo, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Includes more than 50 health and education vendors.
SEPT. 26
Bunco party fundraiser, 5:30-9 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Funds will benefit financial grants to be given by LC Valley Artisans. Cost: $20. Tickets: eventbrite.com.
SEPT. 27
Brady Bunch 50th Anniversary Party, 6:30 p.m., Clarkston Event Center, 841 Sixth St. Proceeds benefit the Lewiston Civic Theatre, and event will feature prizes awarded for best 1970s attire, dinner, dancing, no-host bar and episodes of “The Brady Bunch” television show. For ages 21 and older only. Cost: $40. Tickets: (208) 746-3401 or online at www.lctheatre.org.
SEPT. 29
Second annual Latah County Historical Society “Lanterns & Luminaries,” 6-8 p.m., East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow. Lantern purchase/information: latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org
OCT. 18-20
Hells Canyon Gem Club and Northwest Federation Of Mineralogical Societies Gem and Mineral Show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Nez Perce County Fair building, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $3.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
SEPT. 19-22
75th annual Nez Perce County Fair, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Theme: “75 Years of Tradition: It’s a Diamond Jubilee.” Features concert by country musician Mark Chesnutt at 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 19; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 20-21; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 22. Cost: free-$8.
SEPT. 21
Clarkston Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-noon, Beachview Park, 1015 Second St.
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Main Street and Friendship Square.
SEPT. 24
Orofino Farmers Market, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Clearwater County Fairgrounds, 101 Michigan Ave.
Tuesday Community Market, 4-7 p.m., Latah County Fair and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow.
SEPT. 25
Pullman Farmers Market, 3:30-6:30 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
SEPT. 26-29
Grangeville Merchants Oktober-fest, includes carnival, sidewalk chalk art, fun run, car show, downtown Grangeville.
SEPT. 26-29
Lewis County Fair, Nezperce.
FOOD & DRINK
SEPT. 20
Cougar-Connected Wine Tasting, 4-7 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St,, Pullman. Cost: $10.
SEPT. 21
Second annual Oktoberfest, 3-9 p.m., St. Augustine’s Catholic Center, 628 S. Deakin St., Moscow. Family friendly event features sausage from Hog Heaven, microbrews from Selkirk Abbey, live music by the Intentions and dancing. All proceeds from food and beverage sales benefit student mission trips and conferences.
SEPT. 26
Kenworthy Annual Gala, 7-10 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features desserts, drinks and entertainment by the Washington-Idaho Symphony. Cost: $20/regular price, $10/students and youths. Tickets: www.kenworthy.org.
SEPT. 28
Pullman’s FieldFest canceled: The Pullman Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center announced Tuesday it has cancelled FieldFest because of unforeseen circumstances. Ticket holders will be refunded within the next week via Eventbrite. Questions can be directed to the centerinfo@pullmanfieldfest.com or (509) 334-3565.
OCT. 12
BrewersFest, 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fair event center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Proceeds benefit United Way of Moscow/Latah County and the Latah County Fair. Cost: $15. Tickets: www.latahcountyfair.com.
OctoBREWfest 2019, 2-6 p.m., outdoors at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Cost: $15/advance, $20/gate. Tickets: Rosauers in Lewiston and Riverport Brewing in Clarkston.
Family Promise Benefit Dinner and Dessert Auction, 6-9 p.m., Seaport Room, Red Lion Hotel, Lewiston. Features live and silent auctions. Cost: $35. Tickets (must be purchased in advance): Rosauers and Owl Southway, both in Lewiston.
KIDS & FAMILIES
SEPT. 20
Salsa Night dancing, 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Beginning salsa dance lessons will be taught from 6-7. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 21
Community contra dance, 6:30 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Band: Red Herring. Caller: Nora Scott. Free family dance with jam band begins at 6:30 p.m., dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance begins at 8 p.m. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers.
OCT. 12
Second Saturday Family Art Day, 1-3 p.m., Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
OCT. 26
Pumpkin Palooza, noon-4 p.m., downtown Lewiston. Annual event features games, contests and a pumpkin roll.
MOVIES
SEPT. 20
“Ride the Divide,” documentary, 7 p.m., bike-in movie night outdoors in the parking lot behind Palouse Bicycle Collective, 224 W. Third St., Moscow. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair for seating. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
SEPT. 20-22
“Yesterday” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 20-21, and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 22, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 21
Classic cartoons, 9 a.m.-noon, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 23-24
Two films by historian Laurence Cotton: “C.E.S. Wood,” 4 p.m. Sept. 23 and “Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” noon Sept. 24, both at Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
“Reinventing Power: America’s Renewable Energy Boom,” documentary, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 24
“Frederick Law Olmsted: Designing America,” noon, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
SEPT. 27-29
“Toy Story 4” (G), 6 and 9 p.m. Sept. 27-28, and 4 and 7 p.m. Sept. 29, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
SEPT. 30
“All About Eve,” National Theatre Live, 6:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $12.
OCT. 9
“Plastic China,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
OCT. 1, 8, 15, 22
10th Annual Palouse French Film Festival, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5. Oct. 1 includes an opening reception at 6 p.m. and Oct. 22 includes a closing reception beginning at 6:30 p.m. Schedule includes:
Oct. 1: “Chez nous” (“This is Our Land”) (2017)
Oct. 8: “Au revoir là-haut” (“See You Up There”) (2017)
Oct. 15: “Les innocentes” (“The Innocents”) (2016)
Oct. 22: film title to be announced
OCT. 11
“Dawn of the Light,” film about the Baha’i Faith, 7 p.m., Borah Theater, University of Idaho, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow.
OCT. 13
“The Weight of Water,” 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. With Q&A with Buddy Levy to follow screening. Benefit for the Disability Action Center NW. Cost: $10.
NOV. 6
“Under the Dome,” Chinese Movie Night, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow.
MUSIC
SEPT. 19
University of Idaho faculty chamber music ensembles, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Dirk Quinn Band of Philadelphia, funk/jazz, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Third Thursday Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7 p.m., Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Moscow Song Circle, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 20
Nicholas J. Theriault, student percussion recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Dodgy Mountain Men, stompgrass, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 21
Idaho County Orchestra, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
Jazz Vandals, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow.
SEPT. 22
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associated professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 23
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, jazz/blues instrumentals, 5:30 p.m., Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
SEPT. 24
James Reid, guitar, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Reid is professor of guitar and music history at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SEPT. 25
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Palouse Forro Experience, northeastern Brazilian music, 7 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 26
Roger McVey, piano, University of Idaho faculty recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. McVey is associate professor of piano at UI. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
SEPT. 27
Julie Wieck, soprano, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
University of Idaho Jazz Bands and Jazz Choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Program will feature performances by Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jeff Crosby, Americana, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28
Solid Ghost, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
SEPT. 28-29
Modest Music Fest 2019, featuring about 40 bands, Humble Burger, 102 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $30. Tickets: www.eventbrite.com
OCT. 1
Imani Winds, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $10-$25.
OCT. 2
Washington State University Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Symphonic Band, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Pullman.
OCT. 3
David Kim, University of Idaho guest fortepiano recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Kim is associate professor of music at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 4
Aaron Cerrutti, Sound Downtown concert series, 6:30 p.m., Brackenbury Square, Main Street, Lewiston.
OCT. 6
“Strong Women of Early Idaho,” songs and history presented by folklorist Gary Eller, 2 p.m., Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Eller is director of the Idaho Songs Project.
OCT. 8
University of Idaho Orchestra and Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Jazz Band I, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 9
Oktubafest Part I, featuring guest performance by Paul Dickinson on euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 10
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 11
“En Chamade/Equinox,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
Disciple with Paradise Now and Relentless Flood, 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 618 Main St., Kamiah. Cost: $5.
OCT. 12
Fatt Jazz, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
OCT. 12-13
“Revisiting American Gems,” Washington Idaho Symphony Concert I, Season 48, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students, $12/ages 12-18, free/ages 11 and younger accompanied by an adult.
OCT. 13
Grigor Khachatryan, University of Idaho guest piano recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Khachatryan is assistant professor of piano at Concordia College. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 15
Michael Millham, University of Idaho guest guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Millham teaches guitar studios at Gonzaga University in Spokane and Eastern Washington University in Cheney. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 17
University of Idaho faculty recital, Miranda Wilson on cello and Eneida Larti on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Wilson is associate professor of cello, bass and music theory, and Larti is assistant professor of piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Kurt Ollman, guest baritone recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 18
“Celebrating Dick Kattenburg’s 100th Birthday,” Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 22
University of Idaho faculty recital, Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the school of music. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Washington State University Percussion Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Pullman.
OCT. 23
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
OCT. 24
University of Idaho faculty recital, Mark Thiele on tuba along with the UI Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Thiele is assistant professor of tuba, and director of bands and the Wind Ensemble. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
Oktubafest Part II, featuring guest performance by Chris Dickey on tuba and euphonium, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5 ages 55 and older, and non-WSU students, free/WSU students.
OCT. 25
University of Idaho choirs, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Includes performances by Vandaleers Concert Choir, Mixed Chorus and Treble Chorus. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 26
Decho Sax Ensemble and Katherine Petersen, soprano, University of Idaho guest recital, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 27
University of Idaho faculty recital, Leonard Garrison on flute and James Reid on guitar, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Garrison is associate professor of flute and director of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series, and Reid is professor of guitar and music history. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
OCT. 29
Joshua Williams, guest horn recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
NOV. 2
Robert Dick, guest flute recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 5
ATOS Trio, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., University of Idaho Administration Building auditorium, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow.
NOV. 7
Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Jason Johnston (horn) and Catherine Anderson (piano), University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 12
Northwest Wind Quintet, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. The quintet includes Leonard Garrison (flute), Carol Padgham Albrecht (oboe), Shawn Copeland (clarinet), Javier Rodriguez (bassoon) and Jason Johnston (horn). Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
NOV. 15
Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Beasley Coliseum, Washington State University, Pullman. Tickets: www.TicketsWest.com
NOV. 17
University of Idaho faculty chamber recital, Shawn Copeland on clarinet, Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
SEPT. 19
Take Back the Night rally and march, 7:30 p.m., Room 106, E.J. Iddings Ag Sci auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. March around campus will follow rally to raise awareness of interpersonal violence on campus.
SEPT. 20
Lewis-Clark State College’s annual Multicultural Awareness Week, food and culture covered-dish meal, 6-7 p.m., Williams Conference Center, LCSC, Lewiston.
Climate Walk Out, peaceful demonstration about climate, noon-1 p.m., Student Union Building amphitheater, Lewis-Clark State College, Lewiston.
SEPT. 20 AND 22
“Solar System Sensation,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 5 p.m. Sept. 22, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
SEPT. 23
“Seeking Suffrage: The Pursuit of Women’s Right to Vote Worldwide,” presentation by Karen Offen, 7 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, University of Idaho, 1010 Blake Ave., Moscow. Offen is a historian and senior scholar with the Clayman Institute for Gender Research at Stanford University in California. Her talk is one in the Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series.
SEPT. 24
“Addiction in the Northwest: Addressing the Drug Crisis,” talk by John Roll and Bob Lutz, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Roll is professor and vice dean for research at WSU’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, and Lutz is health officer for the Spokane Regional Health District.
SEPT. 25
“The Quest for Environmental, Climate, Racial, and Economic Justice in the United States,” talk by Robert D. Bullard, 7 p.m., Compton Union Building Junior Ballroom, Washington State University, Pullman. Bullard also will accept WSU’s 2019 William Julius Wilson Award for the Advancement of Social Justice. He is distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University.
SEPT. 27 AND 29
“Presentación del Planetario en Español,” planetarium show in Spanish, 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 5 p.m. Sept. 29, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
OCT. 7-9
“Climate and Conflict,” 2019 Borah Symposium, all events in the Pitman Center, University of Idaho, Moscow. Schedule includes:
Oct. 7
4 p.m. — plenary address on “Climate and Conflict” by Sherry Goodman, International Ballroom
Oct. 8
12:30 p.m. — “Considerations on the U.S. Navy and Climate Change in the Arctic” by Capt. Shaun C. McAndrew of the UI-WSU Navy ROTC Detachment, Vandall Ballroom
7 p.m. — “Food, Climate, and Conflict” by Ertharin Cousin, former executive director of the United Nations World Food Programme, International Ballroom
Oct. 9
7 p.m. — keynote address by Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
OCT. 8
“Authoritarianism and Democracy in America,” talk by Steven Levitsky, 4:30 p.m., Room 203, Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University, Pullman. Levitsky is a professor of government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass.
OCT. 10
“The Unity of Heaven, Earth, and Human Beings in Ancient Chinese Thought,” talk by Dong Luo, 3:30 p.m., Room 122, Teaching and Learning Center, 875 Line St., Moscow. Luo is a specialist on the philosophy of science and Daoism from South China University of Technology.
NOV. 4
“Climate Change: a Moral Imperative,” talk by the Rev. Robin Meyers, noon, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall, 605 Veterans Way, Washington State University, Pullman. Meyers is minister of Mayflower Congregational UCC Church and distinguished professor of social justice emeritus at Oklahoma City University.
NOV. 5
Lecture by Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” book for University of Idaho’s Common Read, 7 p.m., International Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, UI, Moscow.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
SEPT. 21
Annual Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Bill Chipman Palouse Trailhead (near the Quality Inn parking lot), Pullman. Registration is at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m., walk begins at 10 a.m.
SEPT. 28
Sixth annual Flamingo 5K Fun Run, begins behind Umpqua Bank, Main Street, Grangeville. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., race begins at 9:30 a.m. Cost: $20/regular price, $10/ages 10 and younger. Race is to raise awareness of spinal muscular atrophy and proceeds will go to Cure SMA. Info: flamingofunrun.com
11th annual Mutt Strutt, 1-3 p.m., Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Includes vendors, games, contests and demonstrations for humans and well-behaved canines, and live music by Yellow Dog Flats beginning at noon. All proceeds benefit Pooch Park in Pullman, a project of the Whitman County Humane Society. Cost: $20 per dog. Register: www.whitmanpets.org
OCT. 5
Inaugural Lauren McCluskey 5K Race for Campus Safety, 9 a.m., Whitman County Humane Society, 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, Pullman. Cost: $25-$40.
Big Rig’s Auction & Bow Shoot, 3-10 p.m., Bennett Building, Asotin County Fairgrounds, Asotin. Proceeds to benefit the Ryan Rigney Scholarship Foundation.
OCT. 12
Run for Erika’s New Lungs, benefit, 10 a.m., Granite Lake Park, 845 Court Way, Clarkston. Cost: $30. Proceeds will go to defray lung transplant expenses incurred by Erika Pepper. Register: www.raceentry.com/races/bridges-to-brews/2019/register
STAGE
SEPT. 19-22, 26-29
“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” musical thriller staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and 26-28, and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29, Lewiston High School Auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students ages 13 through college, $11/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: theater box office at (208) 746-3401 noon-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, or online at www.lctheatre.org
SEPT. 20-21 AND 26-28
“Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $20/regular price, $12/ages 12 and younger. Tickets: box office, (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org
SEPT. 27-29 AND OCT. 3-6
“Drowning Ophelia” by Rachel Luann Strayer, staged by University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 and Oct. 3-5, and 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Oct. 5-6, Pocket Playhouse, Shoup Hall, 1028 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Production is directed by Carly McMinn. Cost: $17/regular price, $12 UI employees, military and ages 55 and older, $6/students, free/UI students.
NOV. 7-10 AND 13-17
“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” staged by Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, 13-16 and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 9-10, 16-17, RTOP, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or www.rtoptheatre.org.
NOV. 14
University of Idaho Opera scenes, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and seniors.
TALKS
SEPT. 25
“Current Asylum and Refugee Issues in Idaho,” talk by Kathy Railsback, League of Women Voters of Moscow forum, noon-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Railsback is director of the Immigration Clinic and as a lecturer on immigration law and policy at the University of Idaho College of Law in Moscow.
OCT. 2
“The Forks in the Forestry Road and Which One Will You Take?” talk by Jerry Franklin, Idaho Forest Group Distinguished Speaker Series, 5 p.m., University Room, Best Western University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Franklin is a forest ecologist and authority on sustainable forest management.
OCT. 3
“Stewardship of the Earth: Spiritual Imperatives,” talk by Peter Haug of Colfax and Deborah Kadlec of Moscow, 7 p.m., Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax.
OCT. 3, 10, 17, 24
20th annual Fall Lecture Series Monastery of St. Gertude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. All lectures are 7-8:30 p.m. in Johanna Room at Spirit Center, and are followed by a Q&A session with the presenters and refreshments. Schedule:
Oct. 3 — “William Craig Among the Nez Perce”: Lin Tull Cannell of Orofino, author of “The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perce.”
Oct. 10 — “Salmon River Story”: Cort Conley will talk about and screen documentary titled “River of No Return.”
Oct. 17 — “Chinese in Idaho”: Lyle Wirtanen will talk about the history of Chinese people in Idaho, and will screen a film about the topic.
Oct. 24 — “How Idaho Got that Weird Shape”: Keith Petersen will talk about the story of Idaho’s borders.