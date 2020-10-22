ART & EXHIBITS
OCT. 22-28
“Fantasies of Fall,” exhibit featuring works in watercolors and pastels by John Zillich of Anatone and Clarkston, Blue Mountain Artisans Guild Art Center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Ella Ockwell of Pomeroy will be the junior artist exhibiting her summer art projects. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Masks and social distancing are required.
OCT. 22-31
Colfax Chamber of Commerce Photography Contest, exhibit of more than 60 entries, Libey Gallery, the Center at Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St. Masks required, and number of patrons in gallery at one time are limited to 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 2-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Exhibit of works by Janis Casco Blayer of Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
“Images of the Inland Northwest,” exhibit of works by Gayle Havercroft of Spokane, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 410 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
OCT. 22-NOV. 25
“Fire and Water,” exhibit of works by Gabriella Ball of Moscow, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St., Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
OCT 22.-NOV. 29
“Votes for Women: Portraits of Persistence,” poster exhibit presented by the Latah County Historical Society and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service. The posters can be viewed in storefronts from First to Sixth Streets in downtown Moscow.
OCT. 22-DEC. 1
“Artwalk: 10-Year Retrospective,” exhibit featuring works from artists who have participated for the last 10 years in the annual Lewiston Downtown Artwalk, Lewis-Clark State Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: noon-4 p.m. weekdays.
OCT. 22-DEC. 4
Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art Wash-ington State University, Pullman. Exhibits include “Etsuko Ichikawa: Broken Poems of Fireflies,” “The Earth Itself: The Betty Feves Collection,” plus permanent collections. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
OCT. 22
Kristen Millares Young, author of “Subduction”, online book launch, reading and panel, 7 p.m., Register: www.book peopleofmoscow.com.
OCT. 23
Diane Worthey, author of “In One Ear And Out The Other: Antonia Brico And Her Amazingly Musical Life”, online book launch, 11 a.m., Register: www.bookpeopleofmoscow.com. (More details can be found in story on Page 2.)
Annette Bay Pimentel, author of “All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything”; online book launch, 1 p.m., Register: www.bookpeopleofmoscow.com.
OCT. 24
Diane Worthey, author of “In One Ear And Out The Other: Antonia Brico And Her Amazingly Musical Life”; socially-distanced signing, 11 a.m., Book People of Moscow, 521 S Main St. Masks required.
Annette Bay Pimentel, author of “All the Way to the Top: How One Girl’s Fight for Americans with Disabilities Changed Everything”; socially-distanced signing, 1 p.m., Book People of Moscow, 521 S Main St. Masks required.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Oct. 23-24
Julie Rinard Quilting Quilt Sale, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, Moscow. Masks required. For more information call (208) 882-8368.
OCT. 24
Moscow Farmers Market, 8 a.m., Friendship Square, 400 S. Main, Moscow. Info: www.ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
OCT 30-31
Scare Grounds Haunted Hayride, 5-10:30 p.m., Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Saturday haunted hayrides begin with a matinée from 2-4 p.m. Cost: tickets purchased in advance are $5 per person or $20 for families up to five people, tickets purchased at the gate are $8 per person or $30 per family of as many as five people.
OCT. 31
Trick-or-Treat Golf Cart Parade, 3:30 p.m., Lewiston Golf and Country Club, 3985 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. Activities begin at the club house at 2 p.m., followed by the parade. Cost: Free.
Halloween at Eastside Marketplace, 4-7 p.m., Eastside Marketplace, 1420 S. Blaine St., Moscow. Events include trick-or-treating, games and a chili feed.
KIDS & FAMILIES
OCT. 22-31
Fifth annual Lewis-Clark Valley Pumpkin Patch, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., outdoors on the lawn of the Clarkston United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave. Event is fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity. Info: www.pumpkin patchlcv.org.
MOVIES
OCT. 24-31
Drive-in movies, 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6:30), Kibbie Activity Center parking lot, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Cost: $20/vehicle, except Oct. 30 ($30) and 31 ($40). Info: www.uidaho.edu/current-students/student-involvement/vandal-entertainment/events/moscow-drive-in. Schedule includes:
Oct. 24: “Remember the Titans” (PG).
Oct. 30: Halloween Eve Double Feature: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (PG) and “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” (PG-13).
Oct. 31: Horror Movie Marathon: “Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984, R), “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (2003, R) and “It” (R).
MUSIC
OCT. 23
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6-9 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
Virtual Recital with Peter Fletcher, Classical Guitarist, 7 p.m., online recital presented by the Asotin County Library. Peter Fletcher is a critically acclaimed guitarist and has performed annually at the library for several years. His recital this year features music from the Baroque Period to the 20th Century. Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org. (More details can be found on Page 2.)
OCT. 28-30
Idaho Bach Fest, 7:30 p.m., online concert by the University of Idaho. Performances will include dynamic arrangements of compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach and George Frideric Handel. Cost: Free. To register visit: www.uidaho.edu/class/music/events/bach-festival.
NOV. 10
The Neave Trio, online concert, 7:30 p.m. Part of the University of Idaho’s Auditorium Chamber Music series. The trio features Anna Williams, violin; Mikhail Veselov, cello; and Eri Nakamura, piano. URL: NeaveTrio.auditoriumseries.org.
NOV. 13
Backroad Jammers, 6 p.m., GroundWork Brewing, 1225 Snake River Ave., Lewiston. Backroad Jammers is a father-and-son duo that play a variety of music styles from classic rock to classic country. Cost: Free.
SCHOOLS & CAMPUS
OCT. 28
“The Media” by Travis Ridout (WSU) and Kathleen Searles (LSU), 2020 Election Event Series, Washington State University’s Thomas S. Foley Institute for Public Policy and Public Affairs, noon-1 p.m., live online on the Foley Institute YouTube channel.
STAGE
OCT. 23-NOV. 1
“The Revolutionists” by Lauren Gunderson, online performance staged by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts, 6 p.m. Oct. 23-24, 30-31; and 2 p.m. Oct. 24-25, 31 and Nov. 1. Cost: $5/6 p.m. performances; donation/2 p.m. performances; free/UI students. Register: 6 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PSIPi1XeTAKjLXNhltRkLQ; 2 p.m. performances at uidaho.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xj2ZK4BpT2KbszFZ3dyq6A.
TALKS
OCT. 27
“Democracy’s Ghosts: Fear and Hope in the 2020 Election,” online discussion, 6-7:15 p.m., hosted by Humanities Washington. Professors Cynthia Stavrianos, Christopher Parker, Travis Ridout and Johann Neem discuss the events that led to the 2020 election. Cost: free. Register: www.humanities.org/event/democracys-ghosts-fear-and-hope-in-the-2020-election/.
Ted Tremper for the WSU Common Reading Program, online talk, 5 p.m., Daily Show with Trevor Noah field producer and Washington State University alumnus Ted Tremper will discuss socio-political comedy. Register: commonreading.wsu.edu/ted-tremper-talk. (Story can be found on Pages 4-5.)
OCT. 28
“Teaching Through Talking: How Betty Feves’ Ceramics Reveal Historic Shifts in Art Education,” online talk by Namita Gupta Wiggers, 5 p.m., The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art at Washington State University. Link: wsu.zoom.us/s/97783041501. Zoom Passcode: 696164.
NOV. 10
Online presentation, Connected Conversations by the Idaho Humanities Council, 5 p.m. Lisa McClain’s talk is “Women in Art during the Renaissance and Reformation.” Register: www.eventbrite.com/o/idaho-humanities-council-30369593388.