ART & EXHIBITS
JAN. 23-31
Exhibit of paintings by Nancy Rothwell of Colfax, Knudsen State Farm, 418 Main St., Moscow. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of plein air watercolor and oil paintings by the late Leo Ames, Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
“Cozy,” a fiber art invitational exhibition featuring works by 18 artists from around the region, Third Street Gallery, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 30. Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Exhibit of wood carvings by artist Ted Kelchner of Potlatch, Potlatch Public Library, 1010 Onaway Road. Hours: 2-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday.
“Palouse People: The local impact of the Influenza Epidemic of 1918,” Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
JAN. 23-FEB. 1
“Black and White,” exhibit of works in black and white, or monochromatic works by eight artists in a variety of media, Valley Art Center, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston. Reception: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JAN. 23-FEB. 12
Exhibit of works by Leyna Venzke of Moscow, 14-year-old watercolor artist, Moscow Food Co-op deli gallery, 121 E. Fifth St. Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
JAN. 23-FEB. 15
“Pictures of Nursing: The Zwerdling Postcard Collection,” traveling exhibition, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St. Talk about the history of nursing will be given by historian Steven Branting of Lewiston, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21. Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
JAN. 23-FEB. 23
“Nez Perce Artists, Traditional and Contemporary,” exhibit of works by tribal artists curated by Stacia Morfin, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 409 N. Main St., Joseph, Ore. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
JAN. 23-FEB. 26
“Fabulous Fabrics,” art exhibit, Blue Mountain Artisan Guild exhibit center, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Corky Slaybaugh of Pomeroy is featured artist. Reception: 5-6 p.m. Feb. 9. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
JAN. 23-FEB. 28
“Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” Smithsonian traveling exhibit focusing on rural America, Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Special events schedule for this exhibit:
1 p.m. Jan. 25 — Opening celebration includes “The Crossroads as Witness: Hope, Silence and the Rural Ideal,” lecture by Rochelle Johnson, state scholar for the Idaho Humanities Council and the Crossroads Exhibit, Center for Arts.
7 p.m. Jan. 29 — Readings about rural life by LCSC students and faculty, including author Claire Davis, and Moscow author Kim Barnes, who will give a reading from her novel in progress, “Salvo,” Center for Arts.
4:30 p.m. Feb. 5 — Panel discussion, “What happened to ‘Company Towns?’ — Changes in Rural Commerce and Industry,” Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
4:30 p.m. Feb. 19 — Panel discussion, “Farms & Agriculture – Was Daniel Webster Right When He said Farmers are the Founders of Human Civilization?” library.
1 p.m. Feb. 22 — Panel discussion, “Crossroads of our Region: Rivers, Rails & Roads, our Transportation Story,” library.
3-5 p.m. Feb. 22 — Concluding celebration, Center for Arts.
JAN. 23-MARCH 1
Exhibit of watercolors and oils by Andy Sewell of Viola, Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Reception: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
JAN. 23-MARCH 14
“Polly Apfelbaum: Frequently the Woods are Pink,” prints from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his family foundation, Creighton Gallery, Bruce/Floyd Gallery, Borth Gallery, Smith Gallery, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
JAN. 23-MARCH 16
“Grandfather’s Trunk: Spirit of Survival,” Washington State University Manuscripts, Archives and Special Collections, Terrell Library, Pullman. Exhibit explores the American Indian boarding school experiences for three generations of the Paul Family. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.
FEB. 8
16th biennial Prichard Benefit Art Auction, 7:45 p.m., Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $25.
BOOKS & AUTHORS
JAN. 23
Book Night, discussion of “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
JAN. 27
Lewiston City Library Monday Evening Book Club discussion of “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, 6:30 p.m., Blue Lantern Coffee House, 326 Main St., Lewiston.
JAN. 28
Let’s Talk About It Series discussion about “Ceremony” by Leslie Marmon Silko, 6:45 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Discussion of “You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me” by Sherman Alexie, 7 p.m., Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave.
FEB. 4 AND 6
Patrick Coleman of San Diego: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4, reading from “The Churchgoer” (novel) and Q&A, Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman; 3 p.m. Feb. 6, reading from “Fire Season” (poetry) and Q&A, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Washington State University, Pullman. Coleman is assistant director of the Arthur C. Clarke Center for Human Imagination at University of California San Diego.
FEB. 6 AND 8
Eva Moran of Lewiston, author of “The Peacemaker’s Son,” signings: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 6, Picture Gallery, 821 Main St., Lewiston; 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 8, His Story Christian Gift Center, 1702 21st St., Lewiston; 1-3 p.m. Feb. 8, And Books Too, 918 Sixth St., Clarkston.
FEB. 21
True Story, nonfiction book club discussion of “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” by John Carreyrou, 10:30 a.m., Heights Branch, Asotin County Library, 2036 Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
FEB. 27
Jericho Brown, poet and author of “The New Testament,” reading and Q&A, 6:30 p.m., Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center, Washington State University, Pullman.
Book Night, discussion of “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead, 7 p.m., Asotin County Library Annex, 407 C Sycamore St., Clarkston.
CLUBS & ORGANIZATIONS
FEB. 1
Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation 14th Annual Gala, 5:30 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Features wine and beer tasting, dinner, program and dance. Cost: $125. Tickets: online at www.pullmanregional.org/gala, or by calling Stephanie Pierce at the Pullman Regional Hospital Foundation office, (509) 332-2044.
FEB. 22
“The Good, The Bad, & The Snuggly,” 13th annual Fur Ball & Yappy Hour, 4 p.m., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratory Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Includes dinner, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. Cost: $70. Tickets: www.whitmanpets.org.
FEB. 28
“Roaring for the Rescues,” ninth annual Wine, Whiskers & Wags, 5:30 p.m., Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive. Event includes wines and brews from the region, and silent and live auctions. Proceeds benefit the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter in Lewiston. Cost: $50. Tickets: www.lcshelter.org/events.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
JAN. 23-26
Pierce Winter Festival. Features Timberline High School Student Art Show, Studio 205, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 23-25. Schedule includes:
Jan. 24
6-8 p.m. — Sledding with the Mayor, bonfire and snacks, Carl Street Play Park.
Jan. 25
7-10 a.m. — breakfast by Pierce Volunteer Fire Department, Pierce Community Center.
1 p.m. — ATV Club Treasure Hunt, Dill’s.
10 a.m.-noon — Ice Man Relay, Downtown Museum Pavilion.
12:30-2 p.m. — snowball toss, Idaho Central Credit Union.
1:45-2:30 p.m. — doratidi (Iditarod backward) races, museum pavilion.
2:30-3:30 p.m. — barstool races, the Outback.
6:30-8 p.m. — open mic, Pioneer Inn.
JAN. 24-FEB. 2
2020 McCall Winter Carnival, “It’s a Kids’ World.”
FEB. 15
Pullman Winter Market, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman.
FOOD & DRINK
JAN. 25
Genesee Knights of Columbus fund-raising breakfast, 9:30-11:30 a.m., new Genesee Fire Hall, Chestnut Street. Menu: sausage, pancakes, hash browns, eggs, beverages. Cost: donation.
FEB. 1
Dirt and Diamonds, 13th annual American Legion Baseball Steak Out, Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. 5 p.m. — no-host social hour; 6-8 p.m. — dinner; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. — DJ-provided music and dancing. Menu: steak (chicken available upon request), baked potato, green salad, baked beans, roll, dessert. Cost: $25. Tickets: Potlatch No. 1 Federal Credit Unions and Les Schwab Tires, in Lewiston and Clarkston.
FEB. 8
Fifth annual “Share the Love Spaghetti Feed,” fundraiser to benefit Helping Hands Rescue, 4-7 p.m., Salvation Army, 1220 21st St., Lewiston. Menu: spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert. Includes silent auction, which closes at 8:30 p.m.. Cost: $30/family (two adults, two children), $10/regular price, $7/ages 10 and younger.
FEB. 24
Soup & Pie 2020, fundraiser to benefit Humane Society of the Palouse, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $10. Tickets: online at www.humanesocietyofthepalouse.org/soup-pie.
KIDS & FAMILIES
JAN. 24
Salsa night, 6-9 p.m., One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow
JAN. 25
Contra/folk dance fundraiser, 6 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Fundraiser to benefit APOD Youth. Cost: $5.
FEB. 15
Community contra dance, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m., dance is 8-10:30 p.m. Band: Potatohead; caller: Susan Dankovich. Cost: $6/Palouse Folklore Society members, $8/regular price, $5/newcomers, free/children.
Sweetheart Skate Night, 3-5 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., Gladish Community & Cultural Center gym, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $7/with skate rental, $5/without rental.
MOVIES
JAN. 23
First CopyCat Cinema film competition, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
JAN. 24
17th annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m., 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Features 13 films, a drawing and no-host bar. Cost: $10/advance, $15/door.
JAN. 24-26
“Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood” (R), 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 24-25, and 4 and 7 p.m Jan. 26, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 25 AND 27
“Akhnaten,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Jan. 25 and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
JAN. 29
Backcountry Film Festival, benefit for the Wallowa Avalanche Center, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10 (cash or check only).
JAN. 30
“Moonlight” (R, 2016), 6 p.m., Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
“Smoke Signals,” Soup and a Movie, 6 p.m., Nezperce Community Library, 602 Fourth Ave. Soup and bread will be served with the movie.
JAN. 31-FEB. 2
“Knives Out” (PG-13), 6 and 9 p.m. Jan. 31-Feb. 1, and 4 and 7 p.m Feb. 2, Compton Union Building auditorium, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 1 AND 3
“Porgy and Bess,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
FEB. 5
2020 Oscar Nominated Short Films, 5:30 (animated) and 7:30 p.m. (live action), Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $7/per showing, $10/both showings.
FEB. 9
Kenworthy Oscar Party, 4 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony will be shown.
FEB. 12-MAY 13
Chinese Film Night by the University of Idaho Confucius Institute, featuring four kung fu films by the Shaw Brothers, all at 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Film schedule is:
Feb. 12 — “Come Drink with Me” (1966).
March 11 — “One-Armed Swordsman” (1967).
April 8 — “Blood Brothers” (1973).
May 13 — “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin” (1977).
FEB. 29 AND MARCH 2
“Agrippina,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. Feb. 29 and 6:30 p.m. March 2, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MARCH 14 AND 16
“Der Fliegende Holländer,” MET Live in HD, 9:55 a.m. March 14 and 6:30 p.m. March 16, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $20/regular price, $15/students.
MUSIC
JAN. 23
Celtic and old-time music open jam, 7-9 p.m., Brock’s Towne Square, 504 Main St., Lewiston.
Pacifica Quartet, Auditorium Chamber Music Series, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, University of Idaho, Moscow. Cost: $25/regular price, $20/ages 60 and older, $10/students, free/ages 12 and younger with paying adult. Tickets: BookPeople of Moscow.
Matthew Kim, guest trumpet recital, with Yoon-Wha Roh on piano, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
Open jazz jam, 8-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 23 AND 25
Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston. Cost: $5.
JAN. 24
Connor Tayon, student bass clarinet recital, 3:10 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
“A Triangle of Love: Robert, Clara and Johannes” by Cantiamo, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. The WSU faculty vocal ensemble is comprised of Julie Anne Wieck (soprano), Lori Wiest (mezzo-soprano), Christopher Nakielski (tenor) and Aaron Agulay (baritone) with Elena Panchenko and Catherine Anderson on piano. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
Jason Perry Trio, funk rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Colby Acuff, country, 7-10:30 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
JAN. 25
The Resolectrics, 9 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
Jazz jam, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
Dan Maher of Pullman, pub songs, 7:30-10 p.m., Bucer’s Coffeehouse Pub, 201 S. Main St., Moscow.
The Jason Perry Trio, funk/rock, 10 p.m., Hogan’s Pub, 906 Sixth St., Clarkston.
JAN. 27
Bill Bolick Jazz Night, 6 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 28
University of Idaho faculty recital with Jason Johnston on horn, Catherine Anderson on piano and the Vandal Horn Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JAN. 29
Jazz Forum, 7:30 p.m., Room 101, Kimbrough Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 30
Sawyer Brown, 7:30 p.m., Pend Oreille Pavilion, Northern Quest Resort & Casino, 100 N. Hayford Road, Airway Heights, Wash. Cost: $39-$69. Tickets: box office (509) 481-2800 or online at www.northernquest.com
Duncan Titus, graduate student tuba recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
JAN. 31
Equinox, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
Moscow Bluegrass Festival, 6-10 p.m., Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Bands include Pick Axe Bluegrass, Moscow Mules, Steptoe and Squirrels N’ Bonnets.
The June Bugs, folk/rock trio, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo includes Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
FEB. 1
Scott Pemberton Electric Power Trio, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $7.
FEB. 4
Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, University of Idaho faculty saxophone recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Jones is lecturer of saxophone and Sielert is director of the UI’s Lionel Hamption School of Music.Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Miles Sutton, graduate student piano recital, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 6
Symphonic Band and Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 7
Brandt Fisher, student saxophone recital, 4:10 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
The Maple Bars of Clarkston, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
FEB. 7-8
Eighth annual World Music Celebration 2020, “Exploring Cultures Through Music,” University of Idaho, Moscow. Concerts will feature Bijay Shrestha of Nepal (sitar), Navin Chettri (voice and percussion), Jazz Choir I, World Beat Ensemble, Jazz Band I and Flute Ensemble. Schedule:
7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 — Performance, Administration Building auditorium. Cost: $8/regular price, $5/students and seniors.
4:15 p.m. Feb. 8 — free workshop/masterclass, “Discovering the Sound of Sitar,” Haddock Performance Hall.
FEB. 8
“Explorations: Celebrating Women and Minority Composers,” Washington Idaho Symphony’s fourth concert of the season, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, Pullman High School auditorium; 3 p.m. Feb. 9, Clarkston High School auditorium. Cost: $25/regular price, $15/students; $12/ages 12-18; free/ages 11 and younger with accompanying adult. Tickets: online at wa-idsymphony.org
The Bedspins, rock, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
FEB. 11
James Reid, University of Idaho faculty guitar recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
JazzNW, Faculty Artist Series, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $10/regular price, $5/non-WSU students and seniors age 55 and older, free/WSU students.
FEB. 12
Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Bryan Hall Theatre, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 13
Gordon Shaw, student composition recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
Tsz To “Joseph” To, graduate choral conducting recital, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 14
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, 6 p.m., Lindsay Creek Vineyard, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Duo includes Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
FEB. 19
Crimson Flutes, 7:30 p.m., Kimbrough Concert Hall, Washington State University, Pullman.
FEB. 20
University of Idaho faculty recital Christopher Pfund, tenor, and Eneida Larti, piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 21
University of Idaho jazz bands and choirs, 6:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Features Jazz Bands I, II and III; Jazz Choir I; and Chamber Jazz Choir. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
Funky Unkle of Spokane, funk, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
FEB. 22
Concert of music by women composers, by the University of Idaho Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota women’s music fraternity, 4 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Donations accepted to benefit SAI philanthropies.
Brett Benton of the Pacific Northwest, delta and country blues, 9:30 p.m., John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. Cost: $5.
FEB. 23
University of Idaho faculty recital with Giselle Hillyer on violin and Roger McVey on piano, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
FEB. 25
University of Idaho faculty recital with Patrick Jones and Vanessa Sielert, both on saxophone, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 5
University of Idaho Concert Band and Wind Ensemble, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 6
University of Idaho Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Administration Building auditorium, Moscow. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
MARCH 7
“Rumours: the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show,” 8 p.m., Clearwater River Casino, 17500 Nez Perce Road, Lewiston. Cost: $25. Tickets: at the venue or online at www.ticketswest.com. Benefit concert with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Idaho Foodbank in Lewiston.
“Hammers & Reeds,” University of Idaho faculty recital, 7:30 p.m., Haddock Performance Hall, UI campus, Moscow. Performers include Shawn Copeland, clarinet; Javier Rodriguez, bassoon; and Eneida Larti, piano. Cost: $6/regular price, $4/students and senior citizens.
SCHOOL & CAMPUS
JAN. 23
2020 Martin Luther King Program, Washington State University, Pullman. (Full schedule may be found online at mlk.wsu.edu.) Events (all on WSU campus) include:
Noon — “Pizza & Politics,” featuring W. Kamau Bell and Richard Elger, discussion, Foley Speaker’s Room 308, Bryan Hall.
6:30 p.m. — MLK Community Celebration with keynote speaker, W. Kamau Bell, Junior and Senior ballrooms, CUB.
Panel discussion about the fires in Australia, 12:30 p.m., Whitewater Room, University of Idaho Student Union Building, 875 S. Line St., Moscow. Panel is John Abatzoglou, associate professor of geography; Crystal Kolden, associate professor of forest, rangeland and fire sciences; and David James, wildfire resiliency planning manager for Avista. Moderator is Tom Ptak, assistant professor of geography and a native of Australia. Event is part of the Malcolm Renfrew Interdisciplinary Colloquium spring series.
JAN. 24 AND 26
“Dark Matter: the Space Between the Stars,” planetarium show, 7 p.m. Jan. 24 and 5 p.m. Jan. 26, Washington State University planetarium, Room 231, Sloan Hall, Pullman. A short talk about the history and hunt for dark matter is followed by the movie, “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter.” Cost: $5 cash or check only; free/ages 6 and younger.
JAN. 30
Two talks by Carlos B. Gil, emeritus professor of history at the University of Washington in Seattle, both at Washington State University, Pullman:
Noon-1 p.m. — “Immigration and American Identity,” “Pizza and Politics” series, Foley Speakers Room 308, Bryan Hall. Pizza and beverages provided.
4:15-5:15 p.m. — “From Mexican to Mexican American: A Family Immigration Story,” Room 202, Smith Center for Undergraduate Education.
FEB. 6-27
Lewis-Clark State College Black History Month events schedule (all on LCSC campus unless noted):
Feb. 6
7 p.m. — “Marching in Gucci: Memoirs of a Well-Dressed Black Aids Activist,” by Chad Goller-Sojourner, Silverthorne Theater.
Feb. 7
Noon — brown bag lunch discussion with Goller-Sojourner, Center for Teaching and Learning.
6 p.m. — discussion about transracial adoption with Goller-Sojourner, Episopal Church of the Nativity, 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
Feb. 10
Noon — “The Only Grace You Can Have is the Grace You Can Imagine: Reflecting on the Legacy of Toni Morrison,” lecture by Derek Adams, Room 100, Meriwether Lewis Hall.
Feb. 13
7 p.m. — screening of the Netflix film “13th,” to be followed by a student panel discussion, LCSC library.Feb. 20
7 p.m. — “Minstrelsy: Constructing an Understanding of Modern American Music and Entertainment,” lecture by Sarah J. Graham, Episopal Church of the Nativity.
Feb. 25
6 p.m. — “Diversity in Media: Navigating Your Platform,” lecture by Rasheeda Kabba of KLEW, LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St.
Feb. 27
7 p.m. — screening of film “Breaking the Silence: Lillian Smith,” Silverthorne Theater.
MARCH 22-24
45th Murrow Symposium, Washington State University, Pullman. Includes keynote speech by Lester Holt, 7 p.m. March 22, Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, WSU. Holt, news anchor for the weekday edition of “NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC,” will receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism.
STAGE
JAN. 25
Bill Engvall, comedian, 7 p.m., Coeur d’Alene Casino event center, 37914 S. Nukwalqw Road, Worley, Idaho. Tickets: www.cdacasino.com.
“This Random World,” 7:30 p.m., Hartung Theater, University of Idaho, Moscow. Directed by David Lee-Painter, the performance is a fundraiser to benefit the production’s travel to Region VII of the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival at Fort Collins, Colo.
Phillip Kopczynski of Spokane, stand-up comedy, with Harry J. Riley opening, 7:30 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $10. (See the story on Page 3.)
JAN. 28 AND FEB. 4
Open mic, 7 p.m., the Mystic Cafe, 1303 Main St., Lewiston.
FEB. 6-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Lewiston Civic Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22, and 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 16 and 23, Lewiston High School auditorium. Cost: $19/regular price, $16/seniors and veterans, $14/students, $11/children.
FEB. 7-9 AND 12-15
“Deep Calls,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8 and 12-14, and 2 p.m. Feb. 8-9 and 15, the Forge Theater, University of Idaho, Moscow. Written by Kendra Phillips and directed by K.T. Turner, both UI graduate students. (Mature content; not for children.) Cost: $6-$17. Tickets: (208) 885-6465.
FEB. 13-16, 19-22
“She Loves Me,” staged by the Regional Theatre of the Palouse, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13-15, 19-21, and 1:30 p.m. Feb. 15-16 and 22, RTOP Theatre, 122 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $19.99. Tickets: (509) 334-0750 or online at www.rtoptheatre.org.
TALKS
JAN. 25
“Vignettes and Backstories: The Intermediary: William Craig Among the Nez Perces,” presentation by Lin Tull Cannell of Orofino, 1-2 p.m., Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
JAN. 28
“How the Vote was Won: Women’s Suffrage in the U.S. West,” presentation by Rebecca Mead, 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Mead is associate professor of history at Northern Michigan University in Marquette. Part of the “Seeking Suffrage Lecture Series,” a yearlong commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote.
FEB. 8
“Henry Spalding: Cultural Change, and Competing Memories,” presentation by Chris Schlect, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding.
FEB. 11
“Butterflies: Identification, Ecology, and Citizen Science,” presentation by Joel Sauder, 6 p.m., Clearwater Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 3316 16th St., Lewiston. Sauder is regional diversity educator for the IDFG. Event rescheduled from January after weather cancellation.
FEB. 19
“Perceptions Over Time: Case Study in How History has Viewed the Gold Discovery that Started in Idaho,” presentation by Mary Minton, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 18
“Horse Logging in the Clearwater,” presentation by John Bradbury, Nez Perce County Historical Society Lecture Series, 7 p.m., Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
MARCH 21
“Coming Home: The Campaign of the Nez Perce Tribe to Restore the Spalding-Allen Collection,” presentation by Trevor J. Bond, 11 a.m.-noon, Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, 39063 U.S. Highway 95, Spalding. !