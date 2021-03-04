ART & EXHIBITS
Blue Mountain Artisan Guild’s Spring Show, through April 28. Blue Mountain Artisan Guild, 745 Main St., Pomeroy. Exhibit by various artists with featured painter, Crystal Winslow.
“Dear Moscow,” through March 5. Online exhibit by the community of Moscow. www.bit.ly/dearmoscowgallery.
“Material Transgressions,” through March 12. LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main Street, Lewiston. Exhibit by Rebecca Merkley-Omeje of Pasco.
“City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign,” exhibit by the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, through March 15. LCSC Center for Arts & History, 415 Main Street, Lewiston. Exhibit by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, along with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service.
“For All the World to See: Visual Culture and the Struggle for Human Rights,” through March 16. University of Idaho Library, 850 S Rayburn, Moscow. From the National Endowment for the Humanities on the Road, in partnership with the Latah County Historical Society, a nationally touring exhibition of images and media and their impact on the Civil Rights Movement.
Exhibit by University of Idaho College of Art and Architecture Faculty, through March 28. Prichard Art Gallery, 414 S Main St, Moscow. Artwork includes photography, drawings, paintings, sculpture, mixed media, architectural studies and digital media.
“Artists with a History,” March 7-28. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Exhibit by Byron Saneholtz of Pullman and Bobbi Kelly and Peggy Conrad of Moscow. More on Page 5.
“Pollinators,” through March 31. 1912 Center – Arts Room, 412 East Third Street, Moscow. “Pollinators” is a community art show exhibiting works from over 53 local artists.
Exhibit by Jan Vogtman of Troy, through April 28. Jamie Knudson State Farm, 318 S Main Street, Moscow.
Exhibit by the Palouse Watercolor Socius, through April 14. Moscow Chamber of Commerce, 411 S. Main St, Moscow.
“BirdCat,” through May 15. Colter’s Creek Moscow Tasting Room, 215 S. Main St. Exhibit by Pamela Awana Lee of Pullman.
FAIRS & FESTIVALS
Winter Market, March 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 1912 Center – The Fiske Room, 412 E. 3rd Street, Moscow. Shop from 25 artisan food and craft vendors. Doors open at 9 a.m. for at-risk shoppers.
68th Annual Uniontown Sausage Feed, March 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Uniontown Community Building, Highway 195, Uniontown. Cost: $13. The Sausage Feed will take place via curbside pickup this year. The drive thru line will start at the Uniontown Co-Op. Purchase your ticket in line the day of with cash or checks, or online before March 1.
FOOD & DRINK
Lewiston Eagles Auxiliary 631 Fish Fry, Fridays, 5-7 p.m. through April 2. Cost: $8. Proceeds from the Fish Fry will benefit the scholarship fund. Seating is limited.
MUSIC
Kelly Woelf Fellowship, every other Friday, 6-9 p.m. through March 26. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave, Lewiston. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelfel on trumpet.
B-Sides, March 13, 6-9 p.m. Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave, Lewiston.
The Kelly Woelf Fellowship, Thursdays, 6 p.m. through March 18. Timbermill Bar and Grill, 517 S Main St., Troy. Features Michael Kelly on electric guitar and Kevin Woelf on trumpet.
STAGE & SCREEN
“Everybody,” March 5, 6 p.m., March 6, 2 & 6 p.m., March 7, 2 p.m., March 12, 6 p.m., March 13, 2 & 6 p.m. and March 14, 2 p.m. Cost: Free/UI students; $10/individuals; $20/group pass; matinee/donation. Virtual performance by the University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts. Register: 2 p.m. performances at www.bit.ly/UIeverybody2; 6 p.m. performances at www.bit.ly/UIeverybody6. Production intended for mature audiences. www.uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events.
TALKS & LECTURES
“Forging and Flirting: The Gendered Strategies of a Dutch Holocaust Rescuer,” March 4, noon. Raymond Sun of Washington State University Pullman will present as part of Lewis-Clark State College’s Women’s History Month 2021. www.bit.ly/LCSC21WHM.
“The Wayward Course of American Presidential Democracy,” March 4, noon. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents Stephen Skowronek, Pelatiah Perit Professor of Political and Social Science at Yale University. www.bit.ly/foleyskowronek.
“The Prosperity Tax: An Alternative for the 21st Century,” March 9, noon. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer prize winning journalist. www.bit.ly/FoleyWSUYT.
Presentation by C. Scott Green, March 10, 12-1 p.m. University of Idaho President C. Scott Green will discuss the state of the university during a League of Women Voters of Moscow forum. www.my.lwv.org/idaho/moscow.
“The Crisis of Democracy in Global Context,” March 16, noon. The Foley Institute at Washington State University presents Kim Lane Scheppele, Laurance S. Rockefeller Professor of Sociology and International Affairs, Princeton University. www.bit.ly/foleyscheppele.
“Booby-Trapped: the Bra in America,” March 16, 6 p.m. Presented by the Asotin County Library, Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban will speak about the history of the bra in America. Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org.
“Against Erasure: Reclaiming Our Stories,” March 16, 6 p.m. Catina Bacote will speak as part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writers Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
Writer Cecil Giscombe will speak, March 23, 7 p.m. Part of Washington State University’s Visiting Writer’s Series. www.bit.ly/wsuvw2021.
“Full Support: Lessons Learned in the Dressing Room,” March 24, 6 p.m. Presented by the Asotin County Library, author Natalee Woods will discuss her memoir, “Full Support.” Register: www.asotincountylibrary.org.
“The China-India Border: Past, Present, and Future,” March 25, 3:30 p.m. Reed Chervin of the University of Colorado will speak as part of the University of Idaho China on the Palouse Speakers Series. www.bit.ly/UICotP2021.