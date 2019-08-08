Nez Perce County
Canter’s Inn: 6,811 bottles, $104,014.34, $15.27 avg. per bottle
Boomers’ Sport Cellar/Zone 208: 5,725 bottles, $87.038.01, $15.20 avg. per bottle
Alibi-Sports Edition-3rd Wheel: 5,569 bottles, $77,966.21, $14 avg. per bottle
The Wrangler, 4,660 bottles, $71,379.24, $15.32 avg. per bottle
BoJack’s Broiler Pit, 3,886 bottles, $50,111.91, $12.90 avg. per bottle
The Zoo, 3,270 bottles, $48,627.66, $14.87 avg. per bottle
Pals Sports Bar, 3,209 bottles, $52,242, $16.28 avg. per bottle
Eagles Lodge No. 631, 3,044 bottles, $38,006.22, $12.49 avg. per bottle
Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 2,896 bottles, $44,987.24, $15.53 avg. per bottle
Shooters Sports Bar, 2,890 bottles, $50,242.72, $17.39 avg. per bottle
Latah County
Mingles Bar and Grill, 5,948 bottles, $76,506, $12.86 avg. per bottle.
Corner Club, 4,939 bottles, $61,916.94, $12.54 avg. per bottle
John’s Alley Tavern, 4,699 bottles, $76,507.71, $16.28 avg. per bottle
The Garden Lounge, 4,635 bottles, $63,888.01, $13.78 avg. per bottle
La Casa Lopez, 4,217 bottles, $88,731.44, $21.04 avg. per bottle
Seasons Public House, 1,754 bottles, $28,080.01, $16.01 avg. per bottle
Moscow Alehouse, 1,711 bottles, $29,730.74, $17.38 avg. per bottle
Nectar, 1,665 bottles, $34,170.93, $20.52 avg. per bottle
Champions Grill & Bar, 1,574 bottles, $22,839.31, $14.51 avg. per bottle
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1,262 bottles, $22,447.33, $17.79 avg. per bottle