From the comfort of your couch, you can watch Will “Akuna” Robinson complete the Triple Crown of Hiking and learn what Idaho raptor biologist Caitlin Davis’ job entails. In close to 90 minutes, the online Mountainfilm on Tour can show you all that and more.
The nonprofit Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation is offering an online screening of the movie showcase next Thursday-Jan. 9.
Mountainfilm on Tour takes a selection of short films from the MountainFilm Festival, held annually in Telluride, Colo. The tour features 18 documentary-style, inspirational short films.
The foundation organizes the event yearly in Boise, McCall and surrounding areas. Instead of an in-person gathering this year, the nonprofit is holding an online screening based in Boise.
The foundation works with the U.S. Forest Service, “to provide stewardship and open trails in the Selway-Bitterroot and Frank Church river and wilderness areas in Idaho and Montana,” said Alyssa Pearson, the foundation’s community engagement manager.
The Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness Area is on the border between eastern Idaho and Montana. The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area is in east-central Idaho. It is the single largest designated wilderness area in the contiguous United States. Together the two areas are more than 4 million acres, Pearson said, adding that this makes the foundation look at things from a regional perspective.
“I was really excited for a virtual festival because ... literally anyone can watch it,” Pearson said. “So anyone who supports us, whether it’s the people who are in Idaho or Montana who support SBFC, or even volunteers that we have who, in years past, have traveled from the East Coast, or from California, Oregon, Washington.”
Pearson said she would like to expand the foundation’s outreach and do more community events in Moscow and the Lewiston-Clarkston area, especially since the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness Area runs so close to the valley.
Those interested in watching the films can purchase tickets online until 11 a.m. Jan. 9. Tickets cost $30. Raffle tickets are also available for purchase online.
Once a ticket is purchased, an email will be sent to the participant with viewing instructions and a link to the films. The films can be watched anytime from 3 p.m. Jan. 7 until 3 p.m. Jan. 9 via computer or TV. Additional information on how to set up the film can be found on the Mountainfilm on Tour website.
Pearson added that she and other event staff would be available for anyone who may have questions or run into issues. Pearson can be contacted at alyssapearson@selwaybitterroot.org.
FILMS
MountainFilm on Tour, a fundraiser for the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation, features 18 short, documentary-style films including:
“This Land”
Runner Faith Briggs represents a new school of conservationist — diverse people performing bold feats. As an activist she ran 150 miles through national monuments at the center of controversial political maneuvering. The 10-minute film was directed by Whit Hassett and Chelsea Jolly.
“Lee”
Lee Cohen began skiing Utah’s Alta Ski Area in the late 1970s. Nearly four decades later, he has established himself as one of the most influential ski photographers of his generation. The five-minute film was directed by Mike Brown.
“Golden”
Once Caitlin Davis discovered the mountainous West, she knew she’d found home. After a childhood spent dreaming of working with animals and their environments, the raptor biologist now spends her days in Idaho’s sagebrush country studying how human impact affects golden eagles. The eight-minute film was directed by Charles Post.
“The Camel Finds Water”
Narrated, styled and scored like a fable, this is the yarn of one Trevor Gordon who pursues the quirky dream of restoring a wrecked boat and putting it out to sea off the coast of British Columbia, where he and his first mate, Tosh Clements, want to surf remote breaks. The nine-minute film was directed by Ian Durkin.
“The Crown”
When Will “Akuna” Robinson completed the Triple Crown of Hiking — the Appalachian Trail, the Pacific Crest Trail and the Continental Divide Trail — he gained entry into an elite group of hikers who have done all three. He also became the first African American man on record to achieve the 8,000-mile feat. Robinson now aims to inspire other people of color to get out on the trails. The four-minute film was directed by Jacob McNeill and Steve Flood.
Additional details on the films can be found on the Mountainfilm on Tour website.
IF YOU WATCH
WHAT: Mountainfilm on Tour.
WHEN: Next Thursday-Jan. 9.
WHERE: www.selwaybitterroot.org/mountainfilm2021.
COST: $30.
OF NOTE: Proceeds benefit the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation. Tickets to see the films are available to purchase until 11 a.m. Jan. 9.