Bringing the Cann Duo spirit to UI

Pianists and sisters Michelle and Kimberly Cann will perform Tuesday at the University of Idaho.

A piano duo focused on fostering appreciation for the arts by bringing a wide range of multicultural music to communities throughout the U.S. and abroad will perform Tuesday at the University of Idaho in Moscow.

The Cann Piano Duo, composed of sisters Kimberly and Michelle Cann, plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the UI Administration Auditorium, 851 Campus Drive, as part of the Auditorium Chamber Music Series.

