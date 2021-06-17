Theater professor shares lessons in new book
Forrest Sears of Moscow will be signing copies of his new book, “Director Actor Coach: Solutions for Director/Actor Challenges,” from 4-7 p.m. today at Palouse Juice in Moscow as part of Moscow Artwalk events.
Sears, 88, is a retired University of Idaho theater professor and graduate of the Yale School of Drama. The book is a compilation of ideas and exercises Sears used throughout his career to help actors and directors realize their full potential. The store is at 509 S. Main St.
More information about the book is available at directoractorcoach.com.
Outdoor concert features Americana stylings of Nu-Blu
Live music returns Sunday to Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown, with the bluegrass group Nu-Blu opening the summer season.
The acoustic, Appalachian-influenced band from Silver City, N.C., is touring with a new album, “Where You’ve Been.” The group features multi-instrumentalist Daniel Routh, vocalist Carolyn Routh, Austin Hefflefinger on banjo and Justin Harrison on mandolin.
The 2 p.m. concert will be outdoors. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved inside, with seating limited to 50 people. Cost is $15. Food, beer and wine will be available for purchase. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown.
Book signing spotlights missing and murdered indigenous people
Paty Jager, a western romance and murder-mystery author, will sign copies of her books from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 19 at And Books Too in Clarkston. Her latest release, “Stolen Butterfly,” is set among the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation in northeastern Oregon and highlights the issues of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movement.
Jager plans to individually discuss the book and the issues it highlights with customers and share information about what people can do to help. Proceeds from the book will go to the nonprofit organization, Enough Iz Enough, which advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people on the Umatilla reservation.
Jager was raised in Wallawa County, Ore., and lives in Princeton, Ore. And Books too is at 918 Sixth St.
Sreenivasan story collection includes nod to Moscow sojourn
In her new collection of stories, Jyotsna Sreenivasan explores Indian culture mixed with American expectations.
“These Americans” consists of eight short stories and one novella. An Indian-born immigrant mother giving birth to her daughter in Ohio, an elderly doctor keeping a secret from her daughter and a mother in denial about her daughter’s queerness are some of the stories Sreenivasan presents. One story, “Perfect Sunday,” takes place in a fictional Moscow.
Sreenivasan lived in Moscow for eight years. She was born and raised by her Indian immigrant parents in Ohio, where she lives. She is the author of the novel, “And Laughter Fell From the Sky,” and has had her short stories published in literary magazines and anthologies. The book is published through Minerva Rising Press and can be purchased online and at BookPeople of Moscow.