The “Rescuer” is tentatively set to be released to Amazon Prime in October. The mini-documentary tells the story of Kamiah native Todd Davis, a former U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer who was first on the scene of the 1999 plane crash that claimed the lives of John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, Carolyn Bessette, and sister-in-law Lauren Bessette.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you go shopping?
You voted: