Berry interesting Round 1 results

Clear favorites emerged in the first round of Inland 360’s Holiday Pie Championships, as eight pies went on to another round of voting while the rest were dumped in the trash.
In the Slice of Heaven division, apple, pecan, huckleberry and lemon took their place of prominence on our plates as blackberry, mincemeat, blueberry and banana cream saw an early defeat. In the Upper Crust division, pumpkin, peach, chocolate cream and cherry secured their spots at the table while rhubarb, strawberry, coconut cream and key lime got pushed to the side.
The pie with the most votes was huckleberry, with an 85 percent win over blueberry. The official fruit of Idaho may end up as the official pie favorite as well. The closest competition was between cherry at 58 percent and key lime, with 42 percent.
The cherry and apple pies were the only pastries passed on to the second round that didn’t win by two-thirds or more. Whether that speaks to the pies they were up against or bodes poorly for their future in the bracket is yet to be determined. Apple is regularly named as a national favorite, but local tastebuds may beg to differ.
— Inland360 staff