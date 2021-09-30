It’s finally fall, and while it’s sad to see summer go away, there’s still plenty of time for outdoor beer fests.
Moscowberfest, set for Saturday, came about because the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center’s board of directors wanted to create more community events that get downtown businesses involved, the chamber’s Executive Director Sam Martinet said.
“They came up with the idea of hosting an event at a time when we didn’t have any football games or other stuff going on,” Martinet said. “So we picked a weekend in the beginning part of October, and we were like, ‘Yeah let’s have an Oktoberfest in downtown Moscow and bring the community together and highlight all of the local businesses that we have on Main Street.’ ”
A new city ordinance promises to make Moscowberfest even better.
“Basically Main Street and up and down Sixth Street here, you can walk around during an event with an open container,” said Stefan Yauchzee, a member of the board of directors. “So there’s no beer garden.”
The open container ordinance allows families to enjoy themselves together, Yauchzee said, since parents won’t have to worry about finding someone to watch their kids while they enter a beer garden.
There will be ID checks, but people can walk around freely with a beer and experience everything Moscowberfest has to offer, including food vendors and activities at various downtown businesses. Revolver Vintage Boutique & Record Store will offer a German game, while La Casa Lopez Mexican restaurant will host a stein-holding contest — a traditional Bavarian game in which competitors hold a full 1-liter of beer stein out in front of their bodies, parallel to the ground. The one who can hold their arm out the longest with good form is the winner.
The festival also will feature three bands, including a traditional polka band.
The event runs from 4-8 p.m. Saturday in downtown Moscow.
Other beer-related events include:
Oktoberfest 2021, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Pioneer Park, Lewiston.
The 25th annual event promises a long list of offerings, including six 5-ounce samples of home-brewed micros; authentic German bratwurst, sauerkraut and German potato salad (served from noon to 3 p.m.); German music by Auf Ghets; a beer stein show-n-shine; and an all-German car show. Tickets are $20 and are available at Smokes & Suds in Lewiston, Riverport Brewery in Clarkston and at the gate. More information is available by calling (509) 751-7427.
Brewfest 2021, 4-10 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Latah County Fairgrounds.
The third annual event, a fundraiser for United Way of Latah/Moscow and the Latah County Fairground, will include half a dozen breweries, wine and food vendors.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased at latahcountyfair.com/events/2021/brewersfest.