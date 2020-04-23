Bee grateful, joyful

Documenting COVID-19: We asked readers to share their stories and photos of the COVID-19 pandemic from their perspective. This week’s selection is from Nan Vance of Lewiston.
Since I am a self-described “nature nerd,” I have quarantined myself by finding natural settings out of town where I can safely observe in solitude the onset of spring and the absolute indifference of nature toward COVID-19.
I almost feel guilty that I feel lucky to have this unfettered opportunity to see the plants, birds and all the other flying, crawling and swimming creatures undisturbed by humans and their pesky activities. They come to life and do what they do best: live.
The ground beetle, queen bumble bee, gopher snake, osprey and geese, with their fluffy little goslings, bring hope and comfort that the Earth and its creatures all belong together. After all, this planet’s unique gift and beauty is that, ultimately, it supports life. All these creatures have survived and even flourished through the centuries and the vagaries of weather, disease, predators and parasites. How do they do it? How do the wild bees build their nests in the ground and reproduce year after year, despite so many odds stacked against them?
They don’t give up. They persist, somehow.
I am humbled in their presence and owe it to them, and myself, to appreciate life with joy.