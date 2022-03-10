‘Batman’ poised to claim No. 1 spot as Warner shifts focus to theater releases

Warner Bros. highly anticipated superhero reboot “The Batman” is bringing cheer to movie theaters since its debut last week — and it shows Sony Group’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was more than a one-off success for the industry after two years of pain coping with COVID-19.
The film generated $57 million in ticket sales last Thursday and Friday, Warner Bros. said Saturday, proving once again that film fans have an insatiable appetite for comic-book superheroes. That puts “The Batman” on course to become the top-grossing domestic release of 2022 thus far, said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at market researcher Comscore Inc.
It helps, of course, that AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia is putting theaters at the forefront of its movie strategy again. Last year, with COVID-19 fears high and restrictions on theater attendance, Warner Bros. opted to release its films in theaters and online the same day, drawing fans away from cinemas.
“The Batman” is just the beginning of what Warner Bros. plans to be a better revenue-generating year at the box office. This year’s theatrical-only releases from the studio include the DC Comics features “Black Adam,” “The Flash” and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” as well as the Harry Potter-spinoff “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”
“The Batman” represents an opportunity for Warner Bros. to refresh its most-popular superhero franchise.
— Bloomberg News