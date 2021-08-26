Back-to-school bucket list

It’s that time of the year again: The hotels are filling up, the orientation leaders are lacing up their shoes and students are starting to settle in for the fall semester. For those students, or others, who are new or unfamiliar with the region, here is your guide to enjoying and experiencing as much of the area as you can to enhance your school experience. Remember to follow COVID-19 guidelines for each specific location.
No. 1: Take a stroll around the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
Located at the top of the UI campus, the arboretum is a scenic trail ideal for peaceful walks, picnics and photography.
Where: University of Idaho campus, Moscow.
Cost: Free.
No. 2: Knock down some pins, shoot a hole-in-one or play some Pac-Man.
Bowling and arcades are a great group activity to bond with new friends and indulge your nostalgic side.
Where: Zeppoz, in Pullman.
Cost: Individual games are $6 per game, per person, or $24 per lane, per hour. Shoe rentals are $3. Arcade prices vary.
Where: Orchard Lanes, in Lewiston.
Cost: Individual games are $4.20 per game or $20.25 per hour, and $3 for shoe rentals.
Where: Lancer Lanes and Casino, in Clarkston.
Cost: Individual games are $4.50, with $3 shoe rental. Mini golf is $6 per round.
No. 3: Experience the hustle and bustle of your local farmers market.
With so many to choose from, you can find a variety of artisan crafts, pastries, fresh local produce and more.
Where: Moscow Farmers Market, Main Street.
When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays, through October.
Where: Clarkston Farmers Market, Beachview Park.
When: 8 a.m. to noon., Saturdays, through September.
Where: Latah Farmers Market, Troy City Park, Troy.
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Oct. 16.
Where: Pullman Farmers Market, Brelsford Washington State University Visitor Center.
When: 3:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, through Oct. 20.
No. 4: Dive into some water activities.
From aquatic centers to rivers and reservoirs, there is no shortage of places to go for a swim, kayak and more.
Where: Hamilton-Lowe Aquatic Center, Moscow.
Cost: $7.11 for adults.
Where: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, Clarkston.
Cost: Indoor: $6.99 for adults, Outdoor: $10.99.
Where: Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston.
Cost: Resident motor vehicle entry fee: $7; nonresident motor vehicle entry fee: $14.
Where: Spring Valley Reservoir, outside of Troy.
Cost: Free.
No. 5: Explore the art scene.
Get in touch with your creative side and explore art in a variety of ways, from museums to art walks. Each activity mentioned below is free.
Where: Moscow Contemporary Inc.
Where: UI Prichard Art Gallery, Moscow.
Where: Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, Pullman.
Where: Downtown Lewiston Art Walk, Oct. 1-2.
Where: Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, Uniontown.
No. 6: See a new or an old movie.
With plenty of theaters to choose from, get a big bag of buttery popcorn and enjoy a new blockbuster or an old classic.
Where: Village Centre Cinemas at Eastside Marketplace, Moscow.
Cost: $12 general admission, $10 matinees.
Where: Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, Moscow.
Cost: Ticket prices vary per show.
Where: Pullman Village Center Cinemas, Pullman.
Cost: $12 general admission, $8 matinees.
Where: Village Center Cinemas, Lewiston.
Cost: $12 general admission, $8 matinees.
No. 7: Learn something new at a museum.
There are vast amounts of knowledge and history to learn right at your fingertips, so take advantage of it. Here are some area museums.
Where: WSU Museum of Anthropology, Pullman.
Cost: Free admission; by appointment only.
Where: Depot Historical Museum and Gift Shop, Potlatch.
Cost: Free, donations appreciated.
Where: Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, Lewiston.
Cost: Free.
Where: Nez Perce County Historical Society and Museum, Lewiston.
Cost: $5 for adults.
Where: Nez Perce National Historical Park Visitor Center, Spalding.
Cost: Free.
Where: Museum at St. Gertrude, Cottonwood.
Cost: $6 for adults.
Where: McConnell Mansion, Moscow.
Cost: $2-$5 suggested donation.
Where: Appaloosa Horse Museum, Moscow.
Cost: Free admission, a $3 donation is appreciated.
No. 8: Go stargazing or enjoy the spectacle of city lights.
Drive out into the middle of nowhere and watch the stars or the city lights from a distance. If you want to learn a little more about the stars, visit the planetarium.
Where: Lewiston Hill overlook at the top of the Old Spiral Highway, Lewiston.
Where: Old Pullman-Moscow Highway. To get there, go past the Kibbie Dome parking lot south on Perimeter Drive and take a sharp right turn on the road marked Old Pullman Highway.
Where: WSU Planet-arium, Pullman.
Cost: $5 per show.
No. 9: Get into the live music scene.
While others go to a bar, head outside to listen to a variety of local artists and bands with Pullman’s Music on Main event.
Where: Pine Street Plaza, Pullman.
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, through Sept. 30.
Cost: Free.
No. 10: Explore the region’s downtowns.
Shopping at local gift shops, cafes, bookstores and small businesses is a great way to support the community, and many of them are right downtown. Consider exploring Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston, Clarkton, Palouse and Colfax’s downtowns to begin.
No. 11: Visit the Codger Pole in Colfax.
This 65-foot tall chain saw sculpture could be an interesting checkoff on your bucket list.
Where: 398 S. Main St., Colfax.
Cost: Free.
No. 12: Get in the school spirit.
Dress up in your school’s colors and attend an athletic event in your area. From local high school games to university teams, there’s a lot to choose from. You can even watch the Moscow Manticores compete in quidditch tournaments. See their Facebook page for details.
No. 13: Attend a county fair.
Enjoy fried Oreos and hand-dipped corn dogs, then finish it off with a ride on the Ferris wheel.
Where: Palouse Empire Fair, Whitman County/Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, Colfax.
When: Sept. 9-12.
Cost: $8 for adults.
Where: Latah County Fair, Latah County Fairgrounds, Moscow.
When: Sept. 16-19.
Cost: Free.
Where: Nez Perce County Fair, Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, Lewiston.
When: Sept. 23-26.
Cost: $10 for adults.
No. 14: Bike the Latah Trail.
Bike this 12-mile trail between Moscow and Troy and enjoy a beautiful, scenic route.
Where: Access points are at Paradise Path at Carmichael Road and State Route 8 in Moscow, or Bear Creek Canyon, which is at 911 S. Front St. near Troy.
Cost: Free.
No. 15: Play a few holes.
Find your local golf or disc golf course and enjoy the fresh air. Course sizes and prices vary based on the area. For disc golf, you can find a list of area courses at pdga.com/course-directory.
No. 16: Attend the Lewiston Roundup.
Experience the Western feel of Idaho with barrel racing, bull riding, music, dancing and a parade. The free parade is at 10:29 a.m. Sept. 11 in downtown Lewiston. Get there early to find a seat in the shade.
Where: Lewiston Roundup Grounds, Lewiston.
When: Sept. 8-11.
Cost: Ticket prices vary. Details at lewistonroundup.com.
No. 17: Stressed? Take a hike.
There’s nothing quite like soothing pre-exam jitters with a peaceful hike. Take your pick.
Where: Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve on Moscow Mountain.
Cost: Free.
Where: Kamiak Butte, Pullman.
Cost: Free.
Where: Hells Gate State Park, Lewiston.
Cost: Resident motor vehicle entry fee: $7; nonresident motor vehicle entry fee: $14.
No. 18: Experience a live theater show.
Feel the thrill and catharsis of a live theater event and don’t be ashamed to belt some showtunes on the way home. Visit uidaho.edu/class/theatre/productions-and-events to see the University of Idaho Theatre Arts Department’s upcoming shows. Moscow, Pullman, Lewiston and Troy all have community theaters with more offerings.
No. 19: Indulge in delicious treats at Lewiston Food Truck Night.
No need to chase down the food trucks anymore, they’ll be in one spot for your dinner convenience.
Where: Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, Lewiston.
When: 5-9 p.m., Sept. 8.
Cost: Entry is free, food prices vary.
No. 20: Catch the fast-approaching autumn spirit and visit a farm.
Virgil Phillips Farm County Park is a county park with year-round activities like hiking, picnicking, dog-walking, bird-watching, geocaching, photography, nature exploration, trail running and more.
Where: Virgil Phillips Farm County Park, 4 miles north of Moscow along U.S. Highway 95.