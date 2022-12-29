Moscow High grad’s work a hit in Venice

Director Darren Aronofsky, from left, Brendan Fraser and Sam Hunter pose for photographers at the photo call for the film “The Whale” during the 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, earlier this year. The screenplay for the film was written by Hunter, a Moscow native.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision via AP

I’m a failure of my own making. A former friend once called me on it. In a dismissive email more than a decade ago, he told me I was a dilettante. I had to look it up, and it turned out he was right.

A dilettante is someone who learns a great deal about a subject, but never does anything with it. The friend who had dubbed me thusly was someone with whom I shared a number of creative passions. We’d met in college and connected via a mutual love of movies and music. He was a few years older than me, and his tastes began to heavily influence mine. We shared similar aspirations of making movies. To have found someone who was like-minded in interests and pursuits was rare. To lose such a connection in a small, north central Idaho mill town made it all the more significant.

