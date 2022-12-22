Away in a manger

Volunteers from Tammany View Baptist Church -- and their critters -- take part in the group's first live nativity last year in the Lewiston Orchards.

 Casey Finkbeiner

Certainly sheep feature prominently when most folks imagine the menagerie at the original manger scene. Camels make an appearance in most creches. And, of course, there’s always a donkey.

It was that last creature that tested volunteers from Lewiston’s Tammany View Baptist Church last year as they assembled their first live nativity, set to be repeated from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday outside the church at 3732 20th St.

