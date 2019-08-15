Here’s what is new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and other streaming services, starting Friday. Trailers and an extended version of this story can be found at inland360.com.
Top streams for the week
“Avengers: Endgame” (2019, PG-13) gathers practically every superhero of the Marvel big screen universe to save the universe and bring the second phase of the interconnected stories to a close. It’s available on Cable on Demand, VOD, DVD and at Redbox.
Elizabeth McGovern is “The Chaperone” (2018, not rated) to young Louise Brooks (Haley Lu Richardson) in early 1920s New York City. “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes scripts the big-screen drama produced by PBS. It’s streaming on PBS Passport and PBS Masterpiece on Amazon.
“Diagnosis” develops the medical column written by Dr. Lisa Sanders for the New York Times into a non-fiction series that uses readers to help diagnose patients with unusual symptoms. Seven episodes are available on Netflix.
The second season the Netflix series “Mindhunter” sends the agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) of the newly-formed FBI Behavioral Science Unit to investigate the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81.
Hulu is now streaming the first season of the vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows,” a spin-off of Taika Waititi’s cult movie set in Staten Island, and the limited series “Trust,” based on the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III and starring Hillary Swank, Brendan Fraser and Donald Sutherland as J. Paul Getty.
Foreign language pick: The limited series “Our Boys” (Israel, with subtitles) dramatizes the investigation of the real-life murders of three Jewish teenagers that sparked the 2014 Israel-Gaza war. New episodes air on HBO each Monday.
Free streaming pick: Jon Hamm is a disillusioned diplomat pulled back into service to save the life of a friend in the thriller “Beirut” (2018, R). It’s streaming on Hoopla.
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Two takes on literary legends: Kenneth Branagh is William Shakespeare in his later years in “All Is True” (2019, PG-13) co-starring Judi Dench and Ian McKellan; and Molly Shannon is Emily Dickinson in the comedy “Wild Nights with Emily” (2018, PG-13).
Netflix
Marlon Wayans plays “Sextuplets” (2019, not rated) — siblings separated at birth — in the new Netflix original film.
Streaming TV: “Tiffany Haddish Presents They Ready: Season 1” showcases new comedians, and the science fiction drama “Better Than Us” (Russia, with subtitles) is the first Netflix original series from Russia.
Amazon Prime Video
Ritesh Batra (“The Lunchbox”) directs “Photograph” (India, 2019, PG-13, with subtitles), a romantic comedy set in modern-day Mumbai.
HBO Now
Jason Momoa is the Prince of Atlantis in “Aquaman” (2018, PG-13), a fantastical superhero epic set under the sea.
New on disc this week
“Avengers: Endgame,” “Wild Nights with Emily,” “All Is True,” “Red Joan” and “Trial by Fire”
Now available at Redbox
“Avengers: Endgame,” and “Trial by Fire”
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.