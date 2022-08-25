Spokane-based author Jess Walter, whose books include the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “Beautiful Ruins,” is set to discuss his latest work at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow.

Purchasing “The Angel of Rome,” Walter’s 2022 collection of 12 short stories, from BookPeople ($27.99) includes admission to the event. Those interested can check bookpeopleofmoscow.com Wednesday to see if tickets are available at the door.

Tags

Recommended for you