At area theaters

“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretend to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to secretly find that he genuinely wants to change his ways. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina star. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE” (PG)
The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home and they hire a malicious spirit to drive them out. Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and Michael Keaton star in this 1988 film — LEW, PUL
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“HALLOWEEN ENDS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. — LEW, PUL
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW, MOS
“PREY FOR THE DEVIL” (PG-13)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon star. — LEW, PUL
A SCARY MOVIE DOUBLE FEATURE: “CHOPPING MALL” (R) AND “A NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET” (R)
“Chopping Mall” — A group of young shopping mall employees stay behind for a late-night party in one of the stores. When the mall goes on lockdown before they can get out, the robot security system malfunctions and goes on a killing spree.
“A Nightmare on Elm Street” — Teenager Nancy Thompson must uncover the dark truth concealed by her parents after she and her friends become targets of the spirit of a serial killer with a bladed glove. The killer persues them in their dreams, but they’ll be dead in real life if he succeeds.
These 1980s films are presented by Moscow Film Society and Vandal Entertainment. When: 7 p.m. Friday; Cost: $7 general admission, free for University of Idaho students. — KEN
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TILL” (PG-13)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison star. A related story is on Page 12. — LEW, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW
