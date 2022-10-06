“AMSTERDAM” (R)
In the 1930s, three friends witness a murder, are framed for it, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history. Movie stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington — LEW, PUL
“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — LEW
PALOUSE CULT FILM REVIVAL: “BLOODSPORT” (R)
This 1988 film follows Frank Dux, an American martial artist serving in the military, who decides to leave the army to compete in a martial arts tournament in Hong Kong where fights to the death can occur. Free screening after Moscowberfest sponsored by Pour Company. When: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 — KEN
“BROS” (R)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner and Kristin Chenoweth star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson star. — LEW
“DON’T WORRY DARLING” (R)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Stars Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
PALOUSE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL: “ILLUSIONS PERDUES (LOST ILLUSIONS)” (NOT RATED)
Story of the rise and the fall of a young man in Paris who dreamed to be a writer and became a journalist. Film from 2021. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 11; Cost: $5 or $10 Festival Pass; Free for students. — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Feature film based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“THE MERCIFUL” (NOT RATED)
As the world falls apart one man walks into the mountains of Idaho to end his life on a quiet note...but that just doesn’t happen. Robert Schumacher, Kathryn Sokol and Josiah Bruns star. — LEW
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “MULHOLLAND DRIVE” (R)
After a car wreck on the winding Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a perky Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. The Moscow Film Society is presenting this 2001 film. When: 7 tonight; Cost: $5 — KEN
THE HAUNTED LODGE: “NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD” (NOT RATED)
Event sponsored by the Moscow Eagles Lodge. A ragtag group of Pennsylvanians barricade themselves in an old farmhouse to remain safe from a horde of flesh-eating ghouls that are ravaging the East Coast of the United States. This film is from 1968. When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7; Cost $10. — KEN
“SEE HOW THEY RUN” (PG-13)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. — LEW, PUL
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “SCREAM” (R)
A year after the murder of her mother, a teenage girl is terrorized by a new killer, who targets the girl and her friends by using horror films as part of a deadly game. Presented by the Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho Film and Television Department, this 1996 film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12. Cost $5. — KEN
“THE THING” (R)
A research team in Antarctica is hunted by a shape-shifting alien that assumes the appearance of its victims. Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley and Keith David star in this 1982 film. — LEW, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW
“THE WOMAN KING” (PG-13)
A historical epic based on the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW