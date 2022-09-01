“BEAST” (R)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. — LEW, MOS
“BODIES BODIES BODIES” (R)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a game turns deadly. — KEN
“THE BLOB” (R) (UNRATED VERSION)
A deadly entity from space crashes near a small town and begins consuming everyone in its path. Panic ensues as shady government scientists try to contain the horrific creature. — LEW, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW, PUL
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge star. — LEW
“GIGI & NATE” (PG-13)
A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. — LEW
“THE INVITATION” (PG-13)
A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. — LEW, PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, SUN
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “ROBOCOP” (R)
In a dystopic and crime-ridden Detroit, a terminally wounded cop returns to the force as a cyborg haunted by submerged memories. — KEN
“DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO” (PG-13)
The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Dubbed and subtitled versions will be shown. — LEW, PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. — LEW, PUL
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING” (R)
A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. A review is on Page 9. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, FOX, REX
