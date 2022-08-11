“BODIES BODIES BODIES” (R)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game turns deadly. A review is on Page 12. — PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a fast-moving bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW, PUL
“EASTER SUNDAY” (PG-13)
Set around a family gathering, this comedy stars comedian Jo Koy as a struggling actor and single father navigating being home for the holiday with his dynamic Filipino American family. — LEW, PUL
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge star. — LEW
HALLELUJAH: LEONARD COHEN, A JOURNEY, A SONG (PG-13)
This feature-length documentary explores the life of singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen as seen through the prism of his internationally renowned hymn, Hallelujah. — KEN
SUMMER FAMILY MATINEE: “HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON” (PG)
A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Showtime is 1 p.m. Aug. 17-18. Admission $3. — KEN
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine whether human beings remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures. — LEW
“MACK & RITA” (PG-13)
A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). — LEW
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS
“MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS” (PG-13)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress, and decides that she must have one of her own. — LEW
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SUPERMAN: DOOMSDAY” (PG-13)
When LexCorps accidentally unleash a murderous creature, Doomsday, Superman meets his greatest challenge as a champion. Based on the “The Death of Superman” storyline that appeared in DC Comics’ publications in the 1990s. — LEW, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “THEY LIVE” (R)
They influence our decisions without us knowing it. They numb our senses without us feeling it. They control our lives without us realizing it. They live. A politically subversive blend of horror, sci-fi, and action featuring Roddy Piper. — KEN
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX