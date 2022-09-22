“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — LEW, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW
“DON’T WORRY DARLING” (R)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Stars Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. A review is on Page 11. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “ERASERHEAD” (NOT RATED)
Henry Spencer tries to survive his industrial environment, his angry girlfriend and the unbearable screams of his newly born mutant child. Presented by the Moscow Film Society. 7 p.m. Thursday; $5 admission. — KEN
“GIGI & NATE” (PG-13)
A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. — REX
“GOD’S COUNTRY” (R)
When a college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. — LEW, PUL
“I MARRIED THE WAR” (NOT RATED)
Alone, untrained and unprepared, 11 courageous and steadfast women fight for their loved ones who live with the trauma of war. Presented by the Latah Recovery Center. Cost is by donation and all proceeds will go the the veterans programming at Latah Recovery Center. 6 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RETURN OF THE KING” (PG-13)
Gandalf and Aragorn lead the World of Men against Sauron’s army to draw his gaze from Frodo and Sam as they approach Mount Doom with the One Ring. — LEW, PUL
“MEMORIA” (PG)
A woman from Scotland, while traveling in Colombia, begins to notice strange sounds. Tilda Swinton stars. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7 admission. — KEN
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS
“PEARL” (R)
The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in the slasher movie “X,” also released this year. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN” (PG)
A group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village during the Second World War, where they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. John Bradley, Jenny Agutter and Sheridan Smith star. — LEW
“RUNNING THE BASES” (PG)
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But he soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. — LEW
“SEE HOW THEY RUN” (PG-13)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, SUN
“THE WOMAN KING” (PG-13)
A historical epic based on the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW