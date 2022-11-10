Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. A review is on Page 11. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“HALLOWEEN ENDS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the fran-chise. — LEW
“HAROLD AND MAUDE” (PG)
Young, rich, and obsessed with death, Harold finds himself changed forever when he meets lively septuagenarian Maude at a funeral in this 1971 movie. Presented by the Moscow Film Society as part of its “That’s Amore” series. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost: $7. — KEN
“HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the citizens of the town. This 2000 film stars Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen and Kelley. — LEW, PUL
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“ONE PIECE FILM: RED” (PG-13)
Beloved singer Uta reveals herself to the world at a live concert in this Japanese animated film. — LEW, PUL
“PREY FOR THE DEVIL” (PG-13)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon star. — LEW, PUL
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW
UFC 281: ADESANYA VS. PEREIRA
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira at 7 p.m. Saturday from Madison Square Garden in New York. — LEW