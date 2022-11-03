Sponsored by the Moscow Film Society as part of their “That’s Amore series.” Amélie is an innocent and naive girl in Paris with her own sense of justice. She decides to help those around her and, along the way, discovers love. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost: $7. — KEN
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“HALLOWEEN ENDS” (R)
The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to a spine-chilling climax in this final installment of the franchise. — LEW, PUL
MET LIVE IN HD: “LA TRAVIATA”
Soprano Nadine Sierra stars as the self-sacrificing courtesan Violetta — one of opera’s ultimate heroines — in Michael Mayer’s vibrant production of Verdi’s beloved tragedy. Tenor Stephen Costello is her self-centered lover, Alfredo, alongside baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium. When: 9:55 a.m. Saturday (livestream) 6 p.m. Monday (encore showing). Cost: $20 adults and $15 students. — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW, MOS
“ONE PIECE FILM: RED” (PG-13)
Beloved singer Uta reveals herself to the world at a live concert in this film. — LEW, PUL
“PREY FOR THE DEVIL” (PG-13)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon star. — LEW, PUL
“SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN” (G)
A silent film star falls for a chorus girl just as he and his delusionally jealous screen partner are trying to make the difficult transition to talking pictures in 1920s Hollywood. Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds star in this 1952 film, which is celebrating its 70th anniversary. — LEW, PUL
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“TILL” (PG-13)
In 1955, after Emmett Till is murdered in a brutal lynching, his mother vows to expose the racism behind the attack while working to have those involved brought to justice. Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall and Frankie Faison star. — LEW, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW