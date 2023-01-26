At area theaters

“ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED” (R)
Follows the life of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family pharmaceutical dynasty. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; $7. — KEN
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE BIRDS” (PG-13)
The 1963 horror-thriller film produced and directed by Alfred Hitchcock. Tippi Hedren and Rod Taylor star. — LEW, PUL
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
Multiple-Oscar-nominated biopic — including best picture, best actor and best cinematography — returns to theaters. Austin Butler and Tom Hanks star. — LEW
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
This tough-to-categorize film, starring Michelle Yeoh, garnered 11 Oscar nominations. — LEW
“THE FABLEMANS” (PG-13)
Steven Spielberg directs this story about a young aspiring filmmaker growing up in post-World War II Arizona, exploring the power of films to help him see the truth after he discovers a shattering family secret. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“McCABE & MRS. MILLER” (R)
A gambler and a prostitute become business partners in a remote Old West mining town, and their enterprise thrives until a large corporation arrives on the scene. This 1971 movie is part of the Kenworthy’s new Films From the Vault series of classic movies. 7 p.m. Tuesday; free. — KEN
“MISSING” (PG-13)
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother (Nia Long), who disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. She uses all the latest technology, but her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers as she digs deeper. — LEW, PUL
“PERFECT BLUE” (R)
A pop singer gives up her career to become an actress but slowly goes insane when she starts being stalked by an obsessed fan — and what seems to be a ghost of her past. Presented by the Moscow Film Society as part of its Animation for Grown Ups series. Japanese with English subtitles. 7 p.m. today; $7. — KEN
“PLANE” (R)
A pilot saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find surviving the landing was just the beginning. Stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. — LEW, PUL
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE WHALE” (R)
A reclusive English teacher, played by Brendan Fraser, attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter in this film written by Moscow native Samuel D. Hunter. — LEW, PUL
