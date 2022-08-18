“BACK TO THE FUTURE” (PG)
High school student Marty McFly is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in this 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson. — LEW, PUL
“BEAST” (R)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BODIES BODIES BODIES” (R)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a game turns deadly. — LEW, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW, FOX, REX,
“EASTER SUNDAY” (PG-13)
Set around a family gathering, this comedy stars comedian Jo Koy as a struggling actor and single father navigating being home for the holiday with his dynamic Filipino American family. — LEW
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge star. — LEW
HEART OF THE ARTS FORUM & PRODUCTIONS – COMMUNITY SHOWCASE
Heart of the Arts Forum & Productions will be showcasing the local community through videos filmed by local creatives. Videos will play on a loop inside the Kenworthy Theatre while musicians perform outside. — KEN
SUMMER FAMILY MATINEE: “HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON” (PG)
A hapless young Viking who aspires to hunt dragons becomes the unlikely friend of a young dragon himself, and learns there may be more to the creatures than he assumed. Showtime is 1 p.m. Aug. 18. Admission $3. — KEN
“MACK & RITA” (PG-13)
A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). — LEW
FUNDRAISER: “MAMMA MIA!”
Moscow Community Theatre is partnering with Inland North Waste to present a community event with the original Mamma Mia (2008) film and its irresistible Abba soundtrack. All proceeds go to the production costs associated with upcoming MCT shows. The program will include a special live performance by local drag legend Aquasha DeLusty. Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for all ages.
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — LEW, MOS, PUL, KEN
“DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO (PG-13)”
The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Dubbed and subtitled versions will be shown. — LEW, PUL
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 278: USMAN VS. EDWARDS
Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards at 7 p.m. Saturday from the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, PUL
