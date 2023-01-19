“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, MOS, PUL
BACKCOUNTRY FILM FESTIVAL
Eighteenth annual screening is a collage of short documentaries and ski movies about the pursuit of ideals in the mountains, artistic vision, friendship and how the snowsports community is adapting to a changing environment. Presented by the University of Idaho Outdoor Program and Winter Wildlands Alliance. $12; 7 p.m. Wednesday. — KEN
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW
“THE FABLEMANS” (PG-13)
Steven Spielberg directs this story about a young aspiring filmmaker growing up in post-World War II Arizona, exploring the power of films to help him see the truth after he discovers a shattering family secret. — LEW
“GONE WITH THE WIND” (G)
The 1939 Civil War/Reconstruction drama directed by David O. Selznick and starring Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh and Olivia de Havilland. — LEW, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“M3GAN” (PG-13)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a lifelike doll that begins to take on a life of its own. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MISSING” (PG-13)
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother (Nia Long), who disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, using all the latest technology. Her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers as she digs deeper. — LEW, PUL
“PLANE” (R)
A pilot saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island only to find surviving the landing was just the beginning. Stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. — LEW, PUL
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“TOKYO STORY” (NOT RATED)
This 1953 film from renowned director Yasujiro Ozu explores the theme of generational conflict, as elderly parents visit their children in bustling Tokyo. First in the spring edition of the University of Idaho Asian Film Series, presented by the Idaho Asia Institute, School of Global Studies and School of Journalism and Mass Media. Free; 7 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN
UFC 283: TEIXEIRA VS. HILL
Live from Jeunesse Arena in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. 7 p.m. Saturday. — LEW, PUL
“THE WHALE” (R)
A reclusive English teacher, played by Brendan Fraser, attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter in this film written by Moscow native Samuel D. Hunter, who will conduct an online Q&A with the audience at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow. Tickets for the Q&A, $16, are at kenworthy.org. Kenworthy screenings of the film are at 7 p.m.Thursday and Friday. — KEN, LEW, PUL
