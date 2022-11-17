Comprised of nine recent and one restored classic film exploring the anxieties and hopes of a world faced with a seemingly endless series of existential crises. Includes stop-motion, hand-drawn and computer-aided shorts. When: 7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost: $10. — KEN
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
CAT VIDEO FEST 2022 (NOT RATED)
A compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and classic internet powerhouses. Presented by Inland North Waste. When: 7 p.m. Thursday. Cost: $10. — KEN
“GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO” (PG)
A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and Ron Perlman star. — LEW
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“ONE PIECE FILM: RED” (PG-13)
Beloved singer Uta reveals herself to the world at a live concert in this Japanese animated film. — LEW, PUL
“PREY FOR THE DEVIL” (PG-13)
A nun prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with mysterious ties to her past. Jacqueline Byers, Virginia Madsen and Colin Salmon star. — LEW
“PUNCH-DRUNK LOVE” (R)
Socially frustrated Barry Egan (Adam Sandler) calls a phone-sex line to curb his loneliness. Little does he know it will land him in deep trouble and jeopardize his burgeoning romance with the mysterious Lena (Emily Watson). This 2002 film is presented by the Moscow Film Society as part of its “That’s Amore” series. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost: $7. — KEN
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences she can’t explain. Cotter must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW
“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” (R)
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. When: 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $7. — KEN
“THE CHOSEN” SEASON 3: EPISODES 1 & 2 (NOT RATED)
What now? After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the Earth. But problems remain. Austin Reed Alleman, Yoshi Barrigas and Vanessa Benavente star. — LEW, MOS
“THE POLAR EXPRESS” (G)
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas in this 2004 film. — LEW, PUL
“THE MENU” (R)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. — LEW, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW, MOS, PUL