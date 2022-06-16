“THE BAD GUYS” (PG)
Several reformed-yet-misunderstood criminal animals attempt to become good, with some disastrous results along the way. This computer-animated comedy stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron and Awkwafina. — LEW
“BITTERBRUSH” (Not Rated)
In the remote and rugged mountains of rural Idaho, two young women contemplate the future as they work alone herding cattle. Showing at 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday at the Kenworthy. — LEW, KEN
“THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE” (PG-13)
The animated series comes to the big screen with the Belchers trying to save their restaurant after a sinkhole forms in front of it. Meanwhile, the kids sleuth a murder mystery. — PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — LEW
“INDIANA JONES AND THE RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK” (PG-13)
In 1936, archaeologist and adventurer Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is hired by the U.S. government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Adolf Hitler’s Nazis can obtain its awesome powers in this 1981 film. — LEW, PUL
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“LIGHTYEAR” (PG)
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg, that is attempting to steal his fuel source. A review is on Page 14. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2” (PG)
When the manic Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns to Earth with a new ally, Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba), Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and his new friend Tails (voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) are all that stand in his way. — LEW
“This is Spinal Tap” (R)
A screening of the 1984 musical mockumentary “This is Spinal Tap” will follow the Moscow Artwalk finale, at 7:30 p.m. today at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, presented by Inland North Waste and Palouse Cult Film Revival. — KEN
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL