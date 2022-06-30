“THE BLACK PHONE” (R)
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a killer and held in a soundproof basement, he discovers he can hear the voices of earlier victims on a disconnected phone. Stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. — LEW, PUL
“CARRIE” (R)
Carrie White, a shy, friendless teenage girl who is sheltered by her domineering, religious mother, unleashes her telekinetic powers after being humiliated by her classmates at her senior prom. This 1976 horror film stars Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie and Amy Irving. — KEN
“CRIMES OF THE FUTURE” (R)
Humans adapt to a synthetic environment, with new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice, Saul Tenser, celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. — KEN
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE” (PG-13)
In 1938, after his father Professor Henry Jones Sr., goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, Professor Henry “Indiana” Jones Jr., (Harrison Ford) finds himself up against Adolf Hitler’s Nazis again to stop them from obtaining its powers. — LEW, PUL
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“KUNG FU PANDA”
To everyone’s surprise, including his own, Po, an overweight, clumsy panda, is chosen as protector of the Valley of Peace. His suitability will soon be tested as the valley’s arch-enemy is on his way. Film from 2008 starting Jack Black, Ian McShane and Angelina Jolie. Summer matinees, $3 for all ages, show at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. — KEN
“LIGHTYEAR” (PG)
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots, commanded by Zurg, that is attempting to steal his fuel source. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one twelve-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
UFC 276: ADESANYA VS. CANNONIER
Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier at 7 p.m. Saturday from the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. — LEW, PUL