At area theaters

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BONES AND ALL” (R)
Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance star. — LEW, PUL
“CAMAS: SACRED FOOD OF THE NIMIIPUU” (NOT RATED)
Presented by the Washington State University and University of Idaho Native American Student Centers, the film shares the historical and cultural significance of the camas plant to the Nez Perce people, featuring interviews with several members of the Nez Perce Tribe. When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. — KEN
“THE CHOSEN” SEASON 3: EPISODES 1 & 2 (NOT RATED)
What now? After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the Earth. But problems remain. Austin Reed Alleman, Yoshi Barrigas and Vanessa Benavente star. — LEW, MOS
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO” (PG)
A darker version of the classic children’s fairy tale of a wooden puppet that transforms into a real living boy. Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor and Ron Perlman star. — LEW, KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“THE MENU” (R)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. — LEW, PUL
“STRANGE WORLD” (PG)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. A review is on Page 13. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. George Clooney and Julia Roberts star. — LEW
“WHITE CHRISTMAS” (G)
A successful song-and-dance team become romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general. Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen star in this 1954 film. — LEW, PUL