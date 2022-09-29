At area theaters

“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — LEW, PUL
“BROS” (R)
Two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Luke Macfarlane, Billy Eichner and Kristin Chenoweth star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “BLACK CHRISTMAS” (R)
A group of female students is stalked by a stranger during their Christmas break. That is until the young sorority pledges discover that the killer is part of an underground college conspiracy. Presented by the Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho Film and Television Dept. — KEN
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson star. —LEW, PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW
“DON’T WORRY DARLING” (R)
A 1950s housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company could be hiding disturbing secrets. Stars Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde and Chris Pine. — LEW, MOS, PUL
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “HENRY V”
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) plays the title role in Shakespeare’s thrilling study of nationalism, war and the psychology of power. Captured live from the Donmar Warehouse in London. Fresh to the throne, King Henry V launches England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war. Tickets: $12/adults or $10/students. — KEN
“PEARL” (R)
The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in the slasher movie “X,” also released this year. — PUL
“THE RAILWAY CHILDREN RETURN” (PG)
During the Second World War, a group of children are evacuated to a Yorkshire village. There, they encounter a young soldier who, like them, is far away from home. John Bradley, Jenny Agutter and Sheridan Smith star. — LEW
“RUNNING THE BASES” (PG)
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But he soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. — LEW
“SEE HOW THEY RUN” (PG-13)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“SMILE” (R)
After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, FOX, REX
“TRICK R’ TREAT” (R)
Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten as the residents (Anna Paquin, Brian Cox, Dylan Baker) of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. Tales of terror reveal the consequences of extinguishing a Jack-o-Lantern before midnight and a grumpy hermit’s encounter with a sinister trick-or-treater. — LEW, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “VIDEODROME” (R)
A programmer at a TV station that specializes in adult entertainment searches for the producers of a dangerous and bizarre broadcast. Presented by the Moscow Film Society. 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets: $5. — KEN
“THE WOMAN KING” (PG-13)
A historical epic based on the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW